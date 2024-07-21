Baloise Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes secures overall with sprint win in finale

SD Worx-Protime rider collects fifth stage win in six days for overall

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx-Protime) captured the overall title at the 2024 Baloise Ladies Tour by winning another bunch sprint, this time the finale on stage 4. Across the six stages, Wiebes dominated the Belgian stage race with five victories.

Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) led the field sprint behind for second place and Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) took third. 

