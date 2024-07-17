Baloise Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes takes leader's jersey with dominant prologue victory
Fien Van Eynde and Charlotte Kool complete podium with Pfeiffer Georgi in fourth
In her first race since the Dutch National Championships in June, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the prologue at the Baloise Ladies Tour to take the event's first leader's jersey.
Wiebes covered the 2.7km individual time trial course in Hulst with the fastest time of 3:16. She beat runner-up Fien Van Eynde (Fenix-Deceuninck Development), third-placed Charlotte Kool and fourth-placed Pfeiffer Georgi (both Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), all by five seconds.
“The feeling was good. It was a question how the legs would feel after my altitude camp. But I could go full gas. It was a nice prologue and I’m happy it went like this," she said after the race in a team statement.
"I chose to start early, if I didn’t have the fastest time, I could go earlier to the hotel for recovery and massage. But luckily I could take place in the hot seat and nobody broke my time.”
Wiebes will wear the leader's jersey into the second day of racing, stage 1's 113.8km road race from Breskens to Knokke-Heist.
