Baloise Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes takes leader's jersey with dominant prologue victory

By
published

Fien Van Eynde and Charlotte Kool complete podium with Pfeiffer Georgi in fourth

Baloise Ladies Tour 2024: Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx-Protime rides fastest time in the Prologue
Baloise Ladies Tour 2024: Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx-Protime rides fastest time in the Prologue (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

In her first race since the Dutch National Championships in June, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the prologue at the Baloise Ladies Tour to take the event's first leader's jersey.

Wiebes covered the 2.7km individual time trial course in Hulst with the fastest time of 3:16. She beat runner-up Fien Van Eynde (Fenix-Deceuninck Development), third-placed Charlotte Kool and fourth-placed Pfeiffer Georgi (both Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), all by five seconds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews