Baloise Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes goes two for two with stage 3b time trial victory

Thalita De Jong moves into third on GC with podium in Zwevegem ITT

ZWEVEGEM BELGIUM JULY 20 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime sprints during the 10th Baloise Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 3b an 11km individual time trial stage from Zwevegem to Zwevegem on July 20 2024 in Zwevegem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) extends GC lead at Baloise Ladies Tour with victory in stage 3b individual time trial (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) continued her dominance at the Baloise Ladies Tour and won the individual time trial on stage 3b Saturday evening. Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fenix-Deceuninck) finished second by 15 seconds and Thalita De Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) was another 2 seconds back in third.

Wiebes, who took the road race victory earlier in a split day of competitions, was the only rider to stop the clock under the 15-minute mark on the 11km course in Zwevegem, setting a time of 14:53. 

