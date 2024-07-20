Baloise Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins part-neutralised stage 3a
Race leader beats Charlotte Kool in Zwevegem after earlier mass crash brings 50-minute delay to half-stage
Race leader Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her second stage in three days at the Baloise Ladies Tour, sprinting to the win on a shortened stage 3a in Zwevegem.
The Dutchwoman beat out stage 2 winner Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) to take the victory in the first of two half-stages on Saturday, with Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) rounding out the podium.
The stage, originally set to run for 94km, was shortened by 28km and delayed by 50 minutes following a mass crash after 15km.
Four riders were taken to hospital for checks as a result of the pile-up, including Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health), who came away with bruising having avoided fractures or more serious injuries.
The stage was a largely flat affair, barring early climbs of the Tiegemberg and Kluisberg, and so a mass sprint finish was always likely at the conclusion. Attacks from riders including Thalita De Jong (Lotto-Dstny) were eventually dragged back, setting up the bunch sprint.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
