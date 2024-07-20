Baloise Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins part-neutralised stage 3a

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates the victory on stage 3a of the Baloise Ladies Tour

Race leader Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her second stage in three days at the Baloise Ladies Tour, sprinting to the win on a shortened stage 3a in Zwevegem.

The Dutchwoman beat out stage 2 winner Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) to take the victory in the first of two half-stages on Saturday, with Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) rounding out the podium.

The stage, originally set to run for 94km, was shortened by 28km and delayed by 50 minutes following a mass crash after 15km.

Four riders were taken to hospital for checks as a result of the pile-up, including Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health), who came away with bruising having avoided fractures or more serious injuries.

The stage was a largely flat affair, barring early climbs of the Tiegemberg and Kluisberg, and so a mass sprint finish was always likely at the conclusion. Attacks from riders including Thalita De Jong (Lotto-Dstny) were eventually dragged back, setting up the bunch sprint.

Results

