Baloise Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins part-neutralised stage 3a

By
published

Race leader beats Charlotte Kool in Zwevegem after earlier mass crash brings 50-minute delay to half-stage

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates the victory on stage 3a of the Baloise Ladies Tour
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates the victory on stage 3a of the Baloise Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Race leader Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her second stage in three days at the Baloise Ladies Tour, sprinting to the win on a shortened stage 3a in Zwevegem.

The Dutchwoman beat out stage 2 winner Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) to take the victory in the first of two half-stages on Saturday, with Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) rounding out the podium.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews