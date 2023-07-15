Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool goes four-for-four with stage 3 road race sprint victory
Lucinda Brand takes second ahead of Emma Norsgaard with afternoon stage 3b time trial to follow
Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich) kept her winning streak alive at the Baloise Women's Tour and went four-for-four with a victory on stage 3a Saturday morning for her fourth consecutive win.
Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) finished second and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) third from a bunch sprint in Knokke-Heist.
The 82km road race was the opening contest of the six-stage event, with a 17.6km individual time trial to follow later on Saturday.
Brand limited the damage by surging ahead of Norsgaard at the line, holding on to second overall, 20 seconds back of Kool, while the Dane remains third overall, 24 back.
Team dsm-firmenich once again controlled the day and brought back an early breakaway of Sofie Van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Ellen Klinge (Carbonbike Giordana by Gen Z) with less than 25 kilometres to go. On the last local lap, a lead group of about 40 riders set the stage for a bunch sprint. With fatigue settling in the peloton, all five riders for Team dsm-firmenich accelerated in a crosswind section to split the front group and set up Kool's sprint in the finale.
“The team today were so impressive, it was crazy. Everyone here is so strong and we did everything close to perfect today; closing the break, then in the echelons and then in the sprint," Kool said. "
It’s amazing that we’re able to do this with such a young team and it’s an honour to be the person finishing it off.”
Kool holds the purple leader's jersey and will be the final starter in the time trial. She also leads the points classification and the ranking of best Dutch rider. Sofie Van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) took three points in the Saturday morning stage and takes over as the best sprinter.
Fien Van Eynde (Fenix-Deceuninck) is recognised as the best Belgian rider and Julia Kopecky (AG Insurance-NXTG U23 Team) remain in green and white as best young rider.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 14 live: The GC battle continues in the AlpsVingegaard and Pogacar to fight once more on the 152km road to Morzine
-
Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool goes four-for-four with stage 3 road race sprint victoryLucinda Brand takes second ahead of Emma Norsgaard with afternoon stage 3b time trial to follow
-
Romain Bardet, James Shaw out of Tour de France after stage 14 descent crashFrenchman out from 12th place after fall on Col de Saxel downhill
-
Tour de France stage 14 neutralised after early mass crashPedrero, Chaves, Meintjes out of the race after multi-rider pileup, race resumes after 29 minutes