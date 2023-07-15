Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool goes four-for-four with stage 3 road race sprint victory

By Jackie Tyson
published

Lucinda Brand takes second ahead of Emma Norsgaard with afternoon stage 3b time trial to follow

Race leader Team dsm-firmenich's Charlotte Kool won a fourth stage on Saturday's road race at the 2023 Baloise Ladies Tour
Race leader Team dsm-firmenich's Charlotte Kool won a fourth stage on Saturday's road race at the 2023 Baloise Ladies Tour (Image credit: Team dsm-firmenich)
Jump to:

Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich) kept her winning streak alive at the Baloise Women's Tour and went four-for-four with a victory on stage 3a Saturday morning for her fourth consecutive win. 

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) finished second and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) third from a bunch sprint in Knokke-Heist. 

The 82km road race was the opening contest of the six-stage event, with a 17.6km individual time trial to follow later on Saturday.

Brand limited the damage by surging ahead of Norsgaard at the line, holding on to second overall, 20 seconds back of Kool, while the Dane remains third overall, 24 back. 

Team dsm-firmenich once again controlled the day and brought back an early breakaway of Sofie Van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Ellen Klinge (Carbonbike Giordana by Gen Z) with less than 25 kilometres to go. On the last local lap, a lead group of about 40 riders set the stage for a bunch sprint. With fatigue settling in the peloton, all five riders for Team dsm-firmenich accelerated in a crosswind section to split the front group and set up Kool's sprint in the finale.

“The team today were so impressive, it was crazy. Everyone here is so strong and we did everything close to perfect today; closing the break, then in the echelons and then in the sprint," Kool said. "

It’s amazing that we’re able to do this with such a young team and it’s an honour to be the person finishing it off.”

Kool holds the purple leader's jersey and will be the final starter in the time trial. She also leads the points classification and the ranking of best Dutch rider. Sofie Van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) took three points in the Saturday morning stage and takes over as the best sprinter.

Fien Van Eynde (Fenix-Deceuninck) is recognised as the best Belgian rider and Julia Kopecky (AG Insurance-NXTG U23 Team) remain in green and white as best young rider. 

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

