Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool wins two in a row with stage 1 sprint victory
Emma Norsgaard second, Lucinda Brand third in Zwevegem
Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich) made it two in a row at the Baloise Ladies Tour winning the stage 1 sprint in Zwevegem and extending her overall race lead.
Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) was second on the day with Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) taking third in the group sprint after the peloton caught the last rider of the day's breakaway in the closing kilometres of the race.
The stage 1 route of 119km offered the field a large circuit followed by shorter finish circuits in Zwevegem.
More to follow...
Results
