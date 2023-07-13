Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool wins two in a row with stage 1 sprint victory

Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich) made it two in a row at the Baloise Ladies Tour winning the stage 1 sprint in Zwevegem and extending her overall race lead.

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) was second on the day with Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) taking third in the group sprint after the peloton caught the last rider of the day's breakaway in the closing kilometres of the race.

The stage 1 route of 119km offered the field a large circuit followed by shorter finish circuits in Zwevegem.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling