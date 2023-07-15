Baloise Ladies Tour: Lucinda Brand grabs race lead with stage 3b time trial victory

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) set the fastest time at the individual time trial to win stage 3b Saturday at the Baloise Women's Tour. The Dutch rider clocked a time of 22:43 on the 17.1km course and took over the top of the general classification with one stage to go.

Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) finished second on the stage, 13 seconds from the winner and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) took third.

Brand leads the general classification on Norsgaard and Henderson, both tied at 24 seconds in arrears.

Winner of four stages and leader going into the time trial, Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich), finished 19th on stage 3b, and dropped to fifth place overall, 1:05 back.

Thalita de Jong (Liv Racing TeqFind), the 24th rider out of the gate, set the early fast time and had to wait on the hot seat until the last four riders finished. De Jong ultimately finished in fourth place, 15 seconds off the podium.

The Baloise Women's Tour concludes on Sunday with the 121.1km flat stage 4 in Deinze.

Results

