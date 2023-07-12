Charlotte Kool narrowly comes out on top in Baloise Ladies Tour prologue

Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich) took out the seventh win of the season in the Baloise Ladies Tour. The Dutch woman powered across the 2.6-kilometre prologue to clock the fastest time ahead of Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek).

Jenny Rissveds (Coop-Hitec Products) was third.

Kool's time was only thousandths of a second faster than Brand, both clocking 3:06 on a blustery day. She'll head into the first road stage with the race leader's jersey on Thursday.

"It's super nice because I know this course like the back of my hand - I often come here on vacation," Kool said. "It was really a goal to be there today. There are still very nice stages to come, but I want to defend that leader's jersey to the end."

Results

