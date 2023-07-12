Charlotte Kool narrowly comes out on top in Baloise Ladies Tour prologue

By Laura Weislo
published

DSM-Firmenich rider tops Brand, Rissveds in Vlissingen

Charlotte Kool wins prologue at Baloise Ladies Tour
Charlotte Kool wins prologue at Baloise Ladies Tour (Image credit: Team dsm-firmenich)
Jump to:

Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich) took out the seventh win of the season in the Baloise Ladies Tour. The Dutch woman powered across the 2.6-kilometre prologue to clock the fastest time ahead of Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek).

Jenny Rissveds (Coop-Hitec Products) was third.

Kool's time was only thousandths of a second faster than Brand, both clocking 3:06 on a blustery day. She'll head into the first road stage with the race leader's jersey on Thursday.

"It's super nice because I know this course like the back of my hand - I often come here on vacation," Kool said. "It was really a goal to be there today. There are still very nice stages to come, but I want to defend that leader's jersey to the end." 

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews