Charlotte Kool narrowly comes out on top in Baloise Ladies Tour prologue
DSM-Firmenich rider tops Brand, Rissveds in Vlissingen
Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich) took out the seventh win of the season in the Baloise Ladies Tour. The Dutch woman powered across the 2.6-kilometre prologue to clock the fastest time ahead of Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek).
Jenny Rissveds (Coop-Hitec Products) was third.
Kool's time was only thousandths of a second faster than Brand, both clocking 3:06 on a blustery day. She'll head into the first road stage with the race leader's jersey on Thursday.
"It's super nice because I know this course like the back of my hand - I often come here on vacation," Kool said. "It was really a goal to be there today. There are still very nice stages to come, but I want to defend that leader's jersey to the end."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Charlotte Kool narrowly comes out on top in Baloise Ladies Tour prologueDSM-Firmenich rider tops Brand, Rissveds in Vlissingen
-
Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: The best tech available as the sale draws to a closeThe Prime Day sale ends in just a few hours, but for now, the deals are still going strong. Here are the best deals for cyclists that we've found on day two
-
Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best deals as they go liveWe're into day two of the Prime Day sales and we're hard at work collating the best products at the best prices
-
Soudal-QuickStep's Tour de France drought continues as Jakobsen misses stage 11 sprintTeam, without a win at midpoint of Tour for the first time since 2012, comes up dry after working all stage