Wiebes repeats with victory on stage 2 at Baloise Ladies Tour
By Cyclingnews published
Van Dijk takes second to remain directly behind Team DSM rider in GC
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) repeated with a sprint victory at the Baloise Ladies Tour on Friday and easily won stage 2 from a small breakaway group in Herzele. Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) trailed in second and Daria Pikulik (Atom Deweloper Posciellux.pl Wroclaw) took third.
The back-to-back victories keep Wiebes at the top of the GC, with Van Dijk remaining in second place, marking her competitor across the 114.6km route.
The route around Herzele began under blue skies and riders eager to attack. Canadian Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra) was the first to charge off the front in the first 15 kilometres.
Team DSM’s Liane Lippert and Trek-Segafredo’s Ellen Van Dijk set the pace at the front of the peloton and took a small gap at the top of the sole categorised climb of the day at Berendries. Eri Yonamine (Human Powered Health) made it a trio at the front of the race, but it was all back together again as the race headed to the four finish laps of 16km each.
Reaching the halfway point of the race, a breakaway of eight riders had formed - Cordon-Ragot and Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Lorena Wiebes and Georgi Pfeiffer (Team DSM), Jackson, Marthe Truyen (Plantur-Pura), Anaïs Morichon (Arkéa Pro Cycling) and Georgie Howe (Keukens Redant Cycling). The lead never reached more than 23 seconds, and the duo of Evy Kuijpers (Human Powered Health) and Pikulik joined the party.
Once the 10 riders joined forces, they extended the lead to the chasers to 1:40 with 40km to go, before losing Morichon for a while due to a mechanical.
The lead group took a wrong turn on the course with under 30km to go, which also saw a crash and Howe needing assistance on the side of the road. She was able to rejoin the front group as the 10 resumed their focus toward the final lap, and then launched a solo attack.
On the final circuit, Howe built a lead of 48 seconds to her former breakaway companions, and almost three minutes to the peloton. Georgi led the chase to close down the dangerous move.
In the closing kilometres, Van Dijk and Cordon-Ragot tried to get away, but counter attacks closed down each attempt to keep the front pack together.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wiebes repeats with victory on stage 2 at Baloise Ladies TourVan Dijk takes second to remain directly behind Team DSM rider in GC
-
Chamois pads latest to get the 3D printing treatmentElastic Interface N3X and Endura Matrix claim to reduce moisture, heat and increase comfort
-
Tour de France stage 13 Live - Strong breakaway on a tight leash as race leaves the AlpsAll the action on a day that could see a bunch sprint or a breakaway win
-
AG Insurance-NXTG announce young team for Tour de France FemmesWollaston and Borgström headline squad aiming at stage wins and combativity