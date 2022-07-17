Van Dijk wins Baloise Ladies Tour
By Cyclingnews published
Wiebes takes her fourth stage win on final stage
The 2022 Baloise Ladies Tour was a two-woman race. On the final stage, Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) sealed the overall victory with the margins gained by winning the race's two time trials.
Meanwhile, Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) completed her utter domination of the other stages, winning her fourth of four road stages.
Van Dijk opened the race with the prologue victory, putting 11 seconds into Wiebes. The DSM rider fought back on the first road stage, gaining enough time bonuses mid-stage and by winning in Zulte to take the lead by one second.
Victories on the next two stages extended Wiebes' lead to 20 seconds. But Van Dijk obliterated that advantage in the 15.6km time trial in Knokke-Heiste, winning the stage by 51 seconds.
The bunch sprint on the final stage went again to Wiebes as Van Dijk finished in the peloton to take home the overall - her second stage race win of the season after winning the Bloeizone Fryslan in March.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk wins Baloise Ladies TourWiebes takes her fourth stage win on final stage
-
Tour de France stage 15 Live - Vingegaard survives crash on long hot ride to CarcassonneJumbo-Visma lose Kruijswijk and Roglic as peloton tries to survive extreme weather
-
Tour de France leader Vingegaard loses Kruijswijk to a crashVingegaard also suffers a fall after losing two key climbing domestiques
-
Cort and Clarke out of Tour de France after COVID-19 positive testsStage winners out of the race before final race bubble testing on rest day