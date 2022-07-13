Van Dijk powers to prologue victory in Baloise Ladies Tour
By Cyclingnews published
World champion dominates short time trial in Utrecht
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk powers to prologue victory in Baloise Ladies TourWorld champion dominates short time trial in Utrecht
-
UAE Team Emirates and Pogačar promise to fight back after shock Tour de France defeat'We know what we want to do' says team manager Gianetti
-
Tour de France yellow jersey still elusive for Ineos after 'fantastic racing' on GranonThursday's Alpe d'Huez visit 'about who recovers best' says team deputy principal Ellingworth
-
Vingegaard: Pogacar will try to attack me every day at the Tour de FranceDane seizes yellow on the Col du Granon