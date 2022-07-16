Three in a row for Wiebes in Baloise Ladies Tour
By Cyclingnews published
Team DSM extends race lead over Van Dijk
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Three in a row for Wiebes in Baloise Ladies TourTeam DSM extends race lead over Van Dijk
-
The current GC standings in the 2022 Tour de France after stage 14Jonas Vingegaard remains in the yellow jersey with Tadej Pogacar in second position in the GC
-
Michael Matthews takes solo win in Mende on Tour de France stage 14Bettiol comes in second from breakaway group as Meintjes moves up in GC after breakaway given long leash
-
Ganna postpones Hour Record attempt until after Worlds'It's not a priority for me' says time trial world champion