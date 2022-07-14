Wiebes wins stage 1 at Baloise Ladies Tour

By published

De Zoete and Van der Hulst make it an all-Dutch podium for second day of six-day stage race

HARLOW ENGLAND JUNE 07 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 8th The Womens Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 921km stage from Harlow to Harlow WomensTour UCIWWT on June 07 2022 in Harlow England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) soared across the line in Zulte to win the second day of the Baloise Ladies Tour. Mylene de Zoete (AG Insurance-NXTG Team) was second and Amber van der Hulst (Liv Racing Xstra) was third, making it an all-Dutch sweep of the podium.

With the victory, Wiebes moved into the GC lead.

On the final lap, 11.5km to go, the peloton was in full chase mode of a breakaway trio - Valentina Scandolara (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano) , Typhaine Laurance (Arkéa Pro Cycling) and Loes Sels (Promimus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini). A crash in the peloton slowed down some of the progress, but the front group of chasers made the catch of the breakaway to set up a bunch sprint  in Zulte.

After only a few kilometers from the start in Zulte, De Groot attacked and stayed in the lead for 30km before the peloton made the catch after the first intermediate sprint. 

On the second finishing circuit, Scandolara launched an attack and after gaining a one minute lead Laurance was able to bridge across for a twosome. With 35km to go they had a 23-second lead.

The second intermediate sprint ignited an attack from Sels and she caught the leaders. The trio then added some time for the final two local laps of the 128.6km stage.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews