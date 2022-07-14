Wiebes wins stage 1 at Baloise Ladies Tour

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) soared across the line in Zulte to win the second day of the Baloise Ladies Tour. Mylene de Zoete (AG Insurance-NXTG Team) was second and Amber van der Hulst (Liv Racing Xstra) was third, making it an all-Dutch sweep of the podium.

With the victory, Wiebes moved into the GC lead.

On the final lap, 11.5km to go, the peloton was in full chase mode of a breakaway trio - Valentina Scandolara (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano) , Typhaine Laurance (Arkéa Pro Cycling) and Loes Sels (Promimus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini). A crash in the peloton slowed down some of the progress, but the front group of chasers made the catch of the breakaway to set up a bunch sprint in Zulte.

After only a few kilometers from the start in Zulte, De Groot attacked and stayed in the lead for 30km before the peloton made the catch after the first intermediate sprint.

On the second finishing circuit, Scandolara launched an attack and after gaining a one minute lead Laurance was able to bridge across for a twosome. With 35km to go they had a 23-second lead.

The second intermediate sprint ignited an attack from Sels and she caught the leaders. The trio then added some time for the final two local laps of the 128.6km stage.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)