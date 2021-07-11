Trending

Baloise Ladies Tour: Lisa Klein wins stage 2B time trial

By

Canyon-SRAM rider takes the overall lead

Lisa Klein wins time trial at Baloise Ladies Tour
Lisa Klein wins time trial at Baloise Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:09:16
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
3Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:12
4Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:13
5Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
6Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:19
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:24
8Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:25
9Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:26
11Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:29
12Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:30
13Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
14Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:32
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:33
16Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 0:00:34
18Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:35
19Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy 0:00:36
20Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:38
21Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant 0:00:39
22Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:40
23Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
24Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:00:42
25Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:00:43
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
27Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:00:44
28Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:45
29Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
30Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
31Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:00:46
32Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:48
33Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
34Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:00:50
35Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:54
36Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:00:56
37Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
39Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
40Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
41Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team 0:00:57
42Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
43Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:58
44Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:01:01
45Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:01:02
46Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:01:05
47Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
48Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
49Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team 0:01:06
50Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
51Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
52Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
53Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
54Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:01:07
55Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
56Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:01:08
57Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
58Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:11
59India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
60Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:01:12
61Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:01:13
62Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
63Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
64Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:01:16
65Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
66Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:01:17
67Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink 0:01:18
68Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
69Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
70Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:19
71Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:01:20
72Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team 0:01:21
73Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:01:22
74Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
75Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes 0:01:24
76Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
77Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
78Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:01:26
79Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini
80Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
81Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
82Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
83Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk 0:01:28
84Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:01:29
85Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
86Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:01:31
87Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team 0:01:32
88Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant 0:01:33
89Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
90Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
91Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:01:36
92Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:37
93Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk 0:01:38
94Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:41
95Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:01:42
96Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
97Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant 0:01:43
98Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team 0:01:45
99Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:01:46
100Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products 0:01:47
101Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:48
102Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team 0:01:49
103Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa 0:01:51
104Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:01:53
105Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:54
106Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:01:57
107Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes 0:01:58
108Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
109Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:02:00
110Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:02:01
111Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:02:04
112Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:02:09
113Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:02:11
114Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes 0:02:12
115Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal 0:02:13
116Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal 0:02:14
117Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant 0:02:15
118Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:02:31
119Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink 0:02:34
120Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink 0:02:39
121Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:02:50
122Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:03:09

General classification after stage 2B
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3:02:56
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:00:11
3Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:15
4Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:22
5Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:23
6Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:00:27
7Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:32
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:38
9Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:40
11Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:48
12Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
13Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
14Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:51
15Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:52
17Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:58
18Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01
19Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:04
20Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:01:05
21Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
23Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:07
24Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
25Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
26Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:08
27Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:01:09
28Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:01:10
29Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
30Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:01:12
31Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy 0:01:13
32Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:01:14
33Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
34Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:01:20
35Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:01:23
36Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
37Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
38Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:01:24
39Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
40Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:01:25
41Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:26
42Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:01:27
43Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:31
44Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team 0:01:32
45Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
46Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:01:36
47Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant 0:01:37
48Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:39
49Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
50Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing 0:01:40
51Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
52Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team 0:01:42
53Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink 0:01:43
54India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:01:45
55Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
56Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:46
57Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:47
58Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
59Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:01:49
60Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:01:50
61Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
62Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
63Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant 0:01:51
64Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:01:56
65Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
66Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
67Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:57
68Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:01:59
69Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink 0:02:00
70Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:02:01
71Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:02:02
72Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
73Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants 0:02:03
74Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:02:04
75Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
76Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
77Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
78Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team 0:02:05
79Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:02:10
80Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team 0:02:12
81Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:14
82Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
83Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk 0:02:15
84Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
85Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:02:17
86Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:18
87Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:02:19
88Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:20
89Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:22
90Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
91Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk 0:02:25
92Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:02:26
93Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:02:33
94Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant 0:02:34
95Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
96Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
97Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant 0:02:35
98Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team 0:02:38
99Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team 0:02:39
100Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:02:43
101Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
102Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:02:49
103Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes 0:02:52
104Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:02:56
105Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:02:59
106Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:03:00
107Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:03:02
108Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:08
109Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant 0:03:10
110Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:03:11
111Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:03:21
112Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:03:22
113Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal 0:03:27
114Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:03:40
115Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:03:41
116Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:03:44
117Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
118Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes 0:03:47
119Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes 0:04:14
120Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:04:49
121Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink 0:05:14
122Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:05:37

