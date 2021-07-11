Baloise Ladies Tour: Lisa Klein wins stage 2B time trial
By Cyclingnews
Canyon-SRAM rider takes the overall lead
Stage 2B: Knokke-Heist - Knokke-Heist
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:09:16
|2
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|3
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:12
|4
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|6
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:19
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:24
|8
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:25
|9
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:26
|11
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:29
|12
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|13
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|14
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:32
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:00:33
|16
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|0:00:34
|18
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:35
|19
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:36
|20
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:38
|21
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant
|0:00:39
|22
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:40
|23
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:00:42
|25
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:00:43
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|27
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:44
|28
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:45
|29
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|30
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|31
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:46
|32
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:48
|33
|Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|34
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:00:50
|35
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|36
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:00:56
|37
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
|39
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|40
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|41
|Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
|0:00:57
|42
|Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|43
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|44
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:01:01
|45
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|46
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:01:05
|47
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
|49
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
|0:01:06
|50
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
|51
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|52
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|53
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
|54
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:07
|55
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|56
|Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:01:08
|57
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|58
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:11
|59
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|60
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:01:12
|61
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:01:13
|62
|Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|63
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|64
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:01:16
|65
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|66
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:01:17
|67
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|0:01:18
|68
|Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
|69
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
|70
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:19
|71
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:01:20
|72
|Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team
|0:01:21
|73
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:01:22
|74
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|75
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|0:01:24
|76
|Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|77
|Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
|78
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|79
|Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini
|80
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|81
|Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
|82
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|83
|Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|0:01:28
|84
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:01:29
|85
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|86
|Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:01:31
|87
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|88
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:01:33
|89
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|90
|Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|91
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|92
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:37
|93
|Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|0:01:38
|94
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:41
|95
|Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:01:42
|96
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|97
|Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant
|0:01:43
|98
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
|0:01:45
|99
|Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:01:46
|100
|Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|0:01:47
|101
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:48
|102
|Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team
|0:01:49
|103
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
|0:01:51
|104
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:01:53
|105
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|106
|Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:01:57
|107
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes
|0:01:58
|108
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|109
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:02:00
|110
|Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:02:01
|111
|Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:02:04
|112
|Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:02:09
|113
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:02:11
|114
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes
|0:02:12
|115
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:02:13
|116
|Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:02:14
|117
|Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:02:15
|118
|Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:02:31
|119
|Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
|0:02:34
|120
|Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
|0:02:39
|121
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:02:50
|122
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3:02:56
|2
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:00:11
|3
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:22
|5
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:23
|6
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|0:00:27
|7
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:32
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:38
|9
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:40
|11
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:48
|12
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|13
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:00:52
|17
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:58
|18
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:01
|19
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:04
|20
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:01:05
|21
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|23
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:01:07
|24
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|25
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|26
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:01:08
|27
|Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:01:09
|28
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:01:10
|29
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|30
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:01:12
|31
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:13
|32
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:14
|33
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|34
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:20
|35
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:01:23
|36
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|37
|Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|38
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|39
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|40
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
|0:01:25
|41
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:26
|42
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:01:27
|43
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:01:31
|44
|Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
|0:01:32
|45
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|46
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:01:36
|47
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant
|0:01:37
|48
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:39
|49
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|50
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
|0:01:40
|51
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|52
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
|0:01:42
|53
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
|0:01:43
|54
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:01:45
|55
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
|56
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:46
|57
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:47
|58
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|59
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:01:49
|60
|Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:01:50
|61
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|62
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|63
|Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
|0:01:51
|64
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:01:56
|65
|Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
|66
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|67
|Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:57
|68
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:01:59
|69
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|0:02:00
|70
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:02:01
|71
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:02:02
|72
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|73
|Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
|0:02:03
|74
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:02:04
|75
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|76
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|77
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|78
|Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team
|0:02:05
|79
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:02:10
|80
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|81
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|82
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|83
|Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|0:02:15
|84
|Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|85
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|86
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:18
|87
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|88
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:20
|89
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|90
|Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|91
|Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|0:02:25
|92
|Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:02:26
|93
|Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:02:33
|94
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:02:34
|95
|Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|96
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
|97
|Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant
|0:02:35
|98
|Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team
|0:02:38
|99
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
|0:02:39
|100
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:02:43
|101
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|102
|Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:02:49
|103
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes
|0:02:52
|104
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:02:56
|105
|Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:02:59
|106
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|0:03:00
|107
|Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:03:02
|108
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:03:08
|109
|Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:03:10
|110
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:03:11
|111
|Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:03:21
|112
|Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:03:22
|113
|Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:03:27
|114
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:03:40
|115
|Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:03:41
|116
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:03:44
|117
|Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
|118
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes
|0:03:47
|119
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|0:04:14
|120
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|121
|Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
|0:05:14
|122
|Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:05:37
