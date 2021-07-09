Baloise Ladies Tour: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 1
Parkhotel Valkenburg rider takes the overall lead in Eeklo
Stage 1: Eeklo - Eeklo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:39:06
|2
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|3
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|4
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:09
|5
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|9
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|12
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|13
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|14
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|15
|Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
|16
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|17
|Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|18
|Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|19
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|21
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|22
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|23
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|24
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
|25
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|26
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|27
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Stade Rochelais Charente-maritime Women Cycling
|28
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|29
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
|30
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|32
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|33
|Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|34
|Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|35
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|36
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|37
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|38
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|39
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|40
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|41
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes
|42
|Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|43
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
|44
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|45
|Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|46
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|47
|Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|48
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|49
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
|50
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|51
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|52
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|53
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
|54
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|55
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|56
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|57
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|58
|Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
|59
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|60
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
|61
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|62
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|63
|Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|64
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|65
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|66
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|67
|Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team
|68
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|69
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|70
|Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team
|71
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|72
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|73
|Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
|74
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|75
|Minna-maria Kangas (Fin) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|76
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|77
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
|78
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|79
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|80
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|81
|Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|82
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|83
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|84
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|85
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|86
|Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
|87
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|88
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|89
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|90
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
|91
|Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|92
|Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|93
|Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|94
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|95
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|96
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini
|97
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|98
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|99
|Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|100
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|102
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|103
|Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|104
|Melanie Klement (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|105
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
|106
|Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
|107
|Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
|108
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|109
|Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant
|110
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|111
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|112
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|113
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|114
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:00:26
|115
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|116
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant
|117
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|118
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|119
|Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:30
|120
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes
|0:00:40
|121
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:42
|122
|Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:00:48
|123
|Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:00:58
|124
|Thayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|0:01:06
|125
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:01:25
|126
|Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
|0:01:51
|127
|Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|128
|Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:01:54
|129
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|130
|Mascha Mulder (Ned) Proximas-Alphamotorshomes
|0:06:30
|DNF
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Lea Waldhoff (Ger) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|DNF
|Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Gloria Van Mechelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eefje Brandt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:44:22
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:11
|5
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:12
|6
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:00:13
|7
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:14
|8
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:15
|9
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:16
|11
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|13
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:17
|14
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:19
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:00:21
|16
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:00:22
|17
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|18
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|19
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|20
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|21
|Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|22
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|23
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|24
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|25
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:00:25
|26
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|27
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:00:26
|28
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|29
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:27
|30
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:28
|31
|Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|32
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|33
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|34
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:29
|35
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|36
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|37
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Stade Rochelais Charente-maritime Women Cycling
|0:00:30
|38
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|39
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:31
|40
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
|41
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|42
|Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
|43
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|44
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|45
|Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|46
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:00:33
|47
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|0:00:35
|48
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|49
|Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
|50
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|51
|Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|52
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|53
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:00:36
|54
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|55
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|56
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
|0:00:37
|58
|Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
|59
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|60
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:38
|61
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
|62
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
|0:00:39
|63
|Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|64
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:40
|65
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|66
|Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
|0:00:41
|67
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
|68
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|0:00:42
|69
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|70
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
|71
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:43
|72
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|73
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|74
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:44
|75
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|76
|Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|77
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:45
|78
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
|79
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|80
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|81
|Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team
|0:00:46
|82
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
|83
|Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|84
|Melanie Klement (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|85
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|86
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|87
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:48
|88
|Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:00:49
|89
|Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|90
|Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|91
|Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|92
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|0:00:50
|93
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|94
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|95
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|96
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|97
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|98
|Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team
|99
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:52
|100
|Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|101
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|102
|Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|103
|Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant
|0:00:54
|104
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes
|0:00:56
|105
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
|106
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|107
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:57
|108
|Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
|109
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|110
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:00:58
|111
|Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:01:00
|112
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant
|113
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:01:02
|114
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:01:03
|115
|Minna-maria Kangas (Fin) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|116
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|0:01:04
|117
|Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
|0:01:07
|118
|Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:15
|119
|Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:01:25
|120
|Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:01:27
|121
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes
|0:01:37
|122
|Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:01:42
|123
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|124
|Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:02:15
|125
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:02:16
|126
|Thayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|0:02:19
|127
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|0:02:34
|128
|Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
|0:02:42
|129
|Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:03:08
|130
|Mascha Mulder (Ned) Proximas-Alphamotorshomes
|0:07:39
