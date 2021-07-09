Trending

Baloise Ladies Tour: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 1

Parkhotel Valkenburg rider takes the overall lead in Eeklo

Stage 1: Eeklo - Eeklo

Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:39:06
2Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
3Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
4Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:09
5Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
7Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
9Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
11Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
12Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
13Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
14Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
15Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
16Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
17Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
18Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
19Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
21Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
22Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
23Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
24Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
25Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
26Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
27Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Stade Rochelais Charente-maritime Women Cycling
28Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
29Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
30Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
31Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
32Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
33Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
34Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
35Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
36Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
37Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
38Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
39Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
40Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
41Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes
42Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
43Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
44Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
45Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
46India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
47Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
48Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
49Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
50Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
51Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
52Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
53Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
54Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
55Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
56Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
57Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
58Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
59Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
60Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
61Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
62Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
63Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
64Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
65Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
66Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
67Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team
68Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
69Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
70Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team
71Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
72Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
73Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
74Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
75Minna-maria Kangas (Fin) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
76Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
77Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
78Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
79Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
80Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
81Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
82Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
83Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
84Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
85Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
86Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
87Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
88Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
89Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
90Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
91Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
92Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
93Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
94Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
95Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
96Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini
97Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
98Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
99Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
100Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
102Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
103Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
104Melanie Klement (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
105Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
106Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
107Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
108Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
109Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant
110Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
111Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
112Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
113Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:00:24
114Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:00:26
115Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
116Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant
117Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
118Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
119Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:30
120Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes 0:00:40
121Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:42
122Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:00:48
123Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:00:58
124Thayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk 0:01:06
125Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:01:25
126Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink 0:01:51
127Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
128Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:01:54
129Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
130Mascha Mulder (Ned) Proximas-Alphamotorshomes 0:06:30
DNFDitte Lenseclaes (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFLea Waldhoff (Ger) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
DNFBritt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
DNFGloria Van Mechelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFEefje Brandt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMelissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:44:22
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:02
3Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:04
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy 0:00:11
5Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:12
6Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:00:13
7Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:14
8Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:15
9Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:16
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:00:17
14Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:19
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:21
16Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:00:22
17Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
18Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:23
19Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
20Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
21Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
22Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:00:24
23Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
24Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
25Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:00:25
26Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
27Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:00:26
28Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
29Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:27
30Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:00:28
31Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
32Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
33Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
34Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:29
35Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
36Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
37Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Stade Rochelais Charente-maritime Women Cycling 0:00:30
38Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
39Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:31
40Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
41Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:32
42Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
43Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
44Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
45Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
46Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:00:33
47Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 0:00:35
48Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
49Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
50Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
51Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
52Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
53India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:00:36
54Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
55Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
56Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
57Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing 0:00:37
58Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
59Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
60Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:38
61Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
62Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink 0:00:39
63Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
64Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:40
65Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
66Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants 0:00:41
67Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
68Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes 0:00:42
69Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
70Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
71Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:00:43
72Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
73Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
74Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:00:44
75Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
76Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
77Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:45
78Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
79Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
80Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
81Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team 0:00:46
82Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
83Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
84Melanie Klement (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
85Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
86Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:00:47
87Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:48
88Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:00:49
89Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
90Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
91Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
92Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink 0:00:50
93Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
94Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
95Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:51
96Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
97Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
98Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team
99Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:52
100Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
101Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:00:53
102Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
103Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant 0:00:54
104Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes 0:00:56
105Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
106Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
107Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:57
108Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
109Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
110Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:00:58
111Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:00
112Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant
113Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:01:02
114Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant 0:01:03
115Minna-maria Kangas (Fin) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
116Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:01:04
117Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink 0:01:07
118Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:15
119Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:01:25
120Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:01:27
121Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes 0:01:37
122Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:01:42
123Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
124Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:02:15
125Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:02:16
126Thayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk 0:02:19
127Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes 0:02:34
128Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink 0:02:42
129Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:03:08
130Mascha Mulder (Ned) Proximas-Alphamotorshomes 0:07:39

