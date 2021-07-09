Baloise Ladies Tour: Klein wins prologue
By Cyclingnews
Canyon-SRAM time triallist take first leader's jersey in Utrecht
Prologue: Utrecht - Utrecht
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:11
|2
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:00:09
|5
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:11
|6
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:12
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|10
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|11
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:13
|12
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|13
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|14
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|0:00:14
|15
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:15
|16
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:00:17
|18
|Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
|0:00:18
|19
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|20
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|21
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|22
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|23
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|25
|Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:20
|27
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:00:21
|28
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|29
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:00:22
|30
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|31
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:23
|32
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:24
|33
|Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|34
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|35
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|36
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:25
|37
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|38
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|39
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|40
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Stade Rochelais Charente-maritime Women Cycling
|0:00:26
|41
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|42
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:27
|43
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
|44
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|45
|Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
|46
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|48
|Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|49
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:00:29
|50
|Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|51
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|52
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:31
|53
|Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
|54
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|55
|Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|56
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|57
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:00:32
|58
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|59
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|60
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|61
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
|0:00:33
|62
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|63
|Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
|64
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|65
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:34
|66
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
|67
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|68
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
|69
|Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|70
|Eefje Brandt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|71
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|72
|Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants
|0:00:37
|73
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
|74
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|0:00:38
|75
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|76
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
|77
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:39
|78
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|79
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant
|80
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|81
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:40
|82
|Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
|83
|Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|84
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:41
|85
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
|86
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|87
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|88
|Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team
|0:00:42
|89
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
|90
|Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|91
|Gloria Van Mechelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|92
|Melanie Klement (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|93
|Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini
|94
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|95
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:44
|96
|Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|0:00:45
|97
|Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|98
|Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
|99
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
|100
|Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|101
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|0:00:46
|102
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|103
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|104
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|105
|Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team
|106
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:48
|107
|Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|108
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|109
|Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|110
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|111
|Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|112
|Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant
|0:00:50
|113
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes
|0:00:52
|114
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
|115
|Lea Waldhoff (Ger) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|116
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|117
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:53
|118
|Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
|119
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
|120
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:00:54
|121
|Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:00:56
|122
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|123
|Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
|124
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:00:58
|125
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:00:59
|126
|Minna-maria Kangas (Fin) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|127
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|0:01:00
|128
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:01:01
|129
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes
|0:01:02
|130
|Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|131
|Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink
|0:01:03
|132
|Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:11
|133
|Mascha Mulder (Ned) Proximas-Alphamotorshomes
|0:01:14
|134
|Thayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
|0:01:18
|135
|Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
|0:01:19
|136
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:01:23
