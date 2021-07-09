Trending

Baloise Ladies Tour: Klein wins prologue

By

Canyon-SRAM time triallist take first leader's jersey in Utrecht

Prologue: Utrecht - Utrecht

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)
Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:11
2Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:02
3Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:08
4Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:00:09
5Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:11
6Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:12
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
9Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
10Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
11Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:00:13
12Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
13Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
14Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 0:00:14
15Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:15
16Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:17
18Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:00:18
19Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
20Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
21Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:19
22Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
23Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
24Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
25Maeva Squiban (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:20
27Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:00:21
28Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
29Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:00:22
30Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
31Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:23
32Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:00:24
33Ane Iversen (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
34Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
35Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
36Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:25
37Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
38Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
39Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
40Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Stade Rochelais Charente-maritime Women Cycling 0:00:26
41Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
42Martina Alzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:27
43Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
44Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:28
45Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus-Allphamotorhomes
46Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
48Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
49Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:00:29
50Elodie Le Bail (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
51Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
52Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:31
53Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant
54Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
55Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
56Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
57India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:00:32
58Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
59Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
60Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
61Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing 0:00:33
62Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
63Frances Janse van Rensburg (RSA) WCC Team
64Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
65Ellen van Loy (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:34
66Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
67Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:00:35
68Henrietta Christie (NZl) Bepink
69Noa Jansen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
70Eefje Brandt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:36
71Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
72Anna Kay (GBr) Team Rupelcleaning - Champion Lubricants 0:00:37
73Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
74Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-Alphamotohomes 0:00:38
75Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
76Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
77Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:00:39
78Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
79Dana Rozlapa (Lat) Keukens Redant
80Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
81Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:00:40
82Marketa Hájková (Cze) BePink
83Suzanne Verhoevven (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
84Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:41
85Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoa
86Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
87Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
88Desiet Kidane (Eri) WCC Team 0:00:42
89Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop Hitec Products
90Demi van Dijke (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini
91Gloria Van Mechelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
92Melanie Klement (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
93Elena Debouck (Bel) S-Bikes Doltcini
94Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:00:43
95Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:44
96Hanna Theys (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies 0:00:45
97Anna van Wersch (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
98Nora Tveit (Nor) Team Coop-hitec Products
99Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotohomes
100Sharon Dommanschet (Ned) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
101Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink 0:00:46
102Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:47
103Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
104Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
105Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) WCC Team
106Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:48
107Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
108Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:00:49
109Silke d´Hont (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
110Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
111Cato Cassiers (Bel) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
112Imogen Cotter (Irl) Keukens Redant 0:00:50
113Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamorothomes 0:00:52
114Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
115Lea Waldhoff (Ger) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
116Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
117Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:53
118Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
119Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies
120Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:00:54
121Martine Gjøs (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:00:56
122Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
123Lara Crestanello (Ita) BePink
124Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:00:58
125Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant 0:00:59
126Minna-maria Kangas (Fin) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk
127Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:01:00
128Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:01:01
129Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximas-Alphamotorhomes 0:01:02
130Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
131Prisca Savi (Ita) BePink 0:01:03
132Julie Brouwers (Bel) Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:11
133Mascha Mulder (Ned) Proximas-Alphamotorshomes 0:01:14
134Thayná Araujo de Lima (Bra) Memorial Santos - Saddledrunk 0:01:18
135Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S-Bikes Doltcini 0:01:19
136Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:01:23

