Baloise Belgium Tour: Caleb Ewan survives the climbs to win stage 4

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) won his second stage in as many days at the Baloise Tour of Belgium in another sprint finish.

The Australian was a surprise victor given the hilly parcours, but no breakaways succeeded in getting away, and a peloton that had been reduced to less than 40 riders contested for the stage win, with Ewan getting back on after some superb team work from Lotto Soudal.

Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) sprinted for a distant second-place, and Davide Ballerini was third, while his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remco Evenepoel finished comfortably in the peloton to retain the overall lead.

