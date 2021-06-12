Baloise Belgium Tour: Caleb Ewan survives the climbs to win stage 4
Evenepoel keeps race lead before final stage
Stage 4: Hamoir - Hamoir
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) won his second stage in as many days at the Baloise Tour of Belgium in another sprint finish.
The Australian was a surprise victor given the hilly parcours, but no breakaways succeeded in getting away, and a peloton that had been reduced to less than 40 riders contested for the stage win, with Ewan getting back on after some superb team work from Lotto Soudal.
Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) sprinted for a distant second-place, and Davide Ballerini was third, while his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remco Evenepoel finished comfortably in the peloton to retain the overall lead.
More to follow.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Baloise Belgium Tour: Caleb Ewan survives the climbs to win stage 4Evenepoel keeps race lead before final stage
-
Mark Cavendish a long shot to replace injured Sam Bennett in the Tour de FranceLefevere concerned about Bennett's knee, admits Deceuninck-QuickStep don't have a Plan B for Tour sprints
-
Tour de Suisse stage 7 - Live coverageAll the action from the Oberalp Pass time trial
-
Vuelta return unlikely for Tom Dumoulin in 2021'We need to see how he reflects on the last two months' says Jumbo-Visma DS Zeeman
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.