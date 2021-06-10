Trending

Belgium Tour: Remco Evenepoel wins stage 2 time trial

By

Belgian extends overall lead as Lampaert makes it a Deceuninck-QuickStep 1-2

Stage 2: Knokke-Heist - Knokke-Heist

PREVIOUS STAGE
MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Blue leader jersey celebrates at podium during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal Mask Covid safety measures baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) delivered on expectation to win the stage 2 time trial at the Baloise Belgium Tour. 

After showing such brilliant form on the opening day, the young Belgian was hot favourite to win the stage, but was pushed close by teammate Yves Lampaert, who was one second quicker at the intermediate time check.

Evenepoel now holds a lead of 45 seconds ahead of Lampaert on the general classification.

More to follow

Latest on Cyclingnews