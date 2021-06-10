Belgium Tour: Remco Evenepoel wins stage 2 time trial
Belgian extends overall lead as Lampaert makes it a Deceuninck-QuickStep 1-2
Stage 2: Knokke-Heist - Knokke-Heist
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) delivered on expectation to win the stage 2 time trial at the Baloise Belgium Tour.
After showing such brilliant form on the opening day, the young Belgian was hot favourite to win the stage, but was pushed close by teammate Yves Lampaert, who was one second quicker at the intermediate time check.
Evenepoel now holds a lead of 45 seconds ahead of Lampaert on the general classification.
More to follow
