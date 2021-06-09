Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour: Ghys beats Evenepoel to win stage 1

Sport Vlaanderen youngster wins three-man sprint, with Marchand third

Stage 1: Beveren - Maarkedal

BRUGES BELGIUM JUNE 06 Robbe Ghys of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise during the 38th ElfstedenRonde Brugge 2021 a 1931km race from Bruges to Bruges elfstedenronde on June 06 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Riccardo Stacchiotti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu Brado KTM Emils Liepins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix The Peloton passing through Beveren City during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal Beveren SintMartinuskerk Church baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal at start during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos at start during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Qhubeka Assos Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at start during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at start during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal at start during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma at start during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Niki Terpstra of Netherlands and Team Total Direct Energie at start during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal Team Presentation baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Tom Wirtgen of Luxembourg and Team Bingoal WB Robbe Ghys of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Arne Marit of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Thijs Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions Gianni Marchand of Belgium and Team Tarteletto Isorex Julien Van Den Brande of Belgium and Team Tarteletto Isorex Yoeri Havik of Netherlands and Team Beat Cycling Club Jan Willem Van Schip of Netherlands and Team Beat Cycling Club in breakaway during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal Public Fans baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Tom Wirtgen of Luxembourg and Team Bingoal WB Robbe Ghys of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Arne Marit of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Thijs Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions Gianni Marchand of Belgium and Team Tarteletto Isorex Julien Van Den Brande of Belgium and Team Tarteletto Isorex Yoeri Havik of Netherlands and Team Beat Cycling Club Jan Willem Van Schip of Netherlands and Team Beat Cycling Club in breakaway during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Robbe Ghys (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the opening stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour, outsprinting Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) from a three-man escape group. Gianni Marchand (Tartoletto-Isorex) finished third.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4:05:15
2Remco Evenepoel (Be) Deceuninck-QuickStep)
3Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tartoletto-Isorex
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:28
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise-Trek Lions
7Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty Gobert
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Pascal Eennkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

