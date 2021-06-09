Baloise Belgium Tour: Ghys beats Evenepoel to win stage 1
Sport Vlaanderen youngster wins three-man sprint, with Marchand third
Stage 1: Beveren - Maarkedal
Robbe Ghys (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the opening stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour, outsprinting Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) from a three-man escape group. Gianni Marchand (Tartoletto-Isorex) finished third.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4:05:15
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Be) Deceuninck-QuickStep)
|3
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tartoletto-Isorex
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:28
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise-Trek Lions
|7
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty Gobert
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Pascal Eennkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
