Baloise Belgium Tour: Mark Cavendish wins final sprint as Remco Evenepoel secures overall title

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sealed overall victory at the Baloise Belgium Tour, as teammate Mark Cavendish emotionally won the final sprint stage in Beringen.

Evenepoel won the 11km time trial stage on the second day of racing and then Deceuninck-QuickStep carefully defended his blue leader’s jersey. Teammate Yves Lampaert finished second overall and Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex) was third.

Cavendish was given another superb lead-out by his teammates and especially by last man Michael Morkov. He stayed along the barriers as the other sprinters fanned across the road but had the speed to win with a bike through. Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) was second, with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) third, Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) fifth.

Cavendish screamed at the motorbike television camera and then hugged his teammates in celebration. It was his 151 career victory.

“I’m just incredibly happy,” Cavendish said emotionally. “Honestly, I don’t remember drag-stripping someone where the lead changed so much in the final 200 metres. Tim Merlier is arguably the best sprinter at the moment and to match him, and then the lead changed and changed, and then I started going ahead, and to win makes me over the moon.

“It’s my first Tour of Belgium, we’re a Belgium team, and I’ve won with this field and this incredible Deceuninck-QuickStep team.”

Evenepoel endured a difficult Giro d’Italia but seems to have his season and career back on track with victory on home roads in Belgium. He will now target the Belgian national time trial and road race championships and then prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

“For me, this means a real lot. After my comeback and my long, long rehabilitation, hard training and a lot of setbacks as well, it feels amazing,” Evenepoel said. “It’s a big relief to win the TT and the GC, too. It shows I’m on the right track to return to my top level.

“This is a big thank you to everyone who supported me and who helped me in this hard period. Of course, it’s also nice to have this win in the pocket while considering the future.”

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:50:29 2 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7 Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux