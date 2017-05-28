Trending

Keukeleire wins Baloise Belgium Tour

Debusschere sprints to victory on final stage

Image 1 of 28

Oliver Naesen (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Tony Martin on the podium with his prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Tom Van Asbroeck (Belgium) leading the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

British champion Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sports)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Daan Soete (Telenet Fidea Lions)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Smiling Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Vincent Baestaens (Telenet Fidea Lions)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Tim Declercq (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

A happy Belgian team after the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Frenchmen Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) and Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) setting the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Jens Keukeleire wins the Baloise Belgium Tour.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Rémi Cavagna's (Quick-Step Floors) trophy fro his second place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Jens Debusschere celebrates his Baloise Belgium Tour stage victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Jens Debusschere on the stage 5 podium at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

The final sprint on stage 5 of the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Jens Debusschere claims the final stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

The Baloise Belgium Tour final podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Jens Debusschere celebrates his stage 5 win at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Jens Keukeleire celebrates his Baloise Belgium Tour with teammates.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Jens Keukeleire slips into the race leader's jersey after winning the Baloise Belgium Tour.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:41:25
2Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
5Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
11Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
13Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
14Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
15Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
19Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
21Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
23Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
25Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
27Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
28Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
29Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
32Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
35Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
36Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
40Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
41Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
44Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
45Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
46Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
47Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
48Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
49Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
50Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
51Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
54Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
55Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
56Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
60Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
61Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
62Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
64Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
65Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
66Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
67Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
68Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
69Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
71Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
72Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
73Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
74Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
75Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
77Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
78Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
79Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
81Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
82Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
83Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
86Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
88David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
89Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
90Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
91Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
92Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
94Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
95Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
96Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
97Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
98Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
100Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
101Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
105Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
107Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
108Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
109Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
110Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
111Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
113Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
115Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
119Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:27
120Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
121Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:54
122Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium0:02:42
123Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
124Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:49
125Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:14
126Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:05:22
127Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
128Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:40
129Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
130Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
131Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
132Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
133Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
134Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
135Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
136Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
137Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
138Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
139Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:38
140Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
141Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNSMichael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium16:59:42
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
3Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:11
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:38
6Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium0:00:42
9Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
10Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:58
11Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:11
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium0:01:19
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:23
14Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:26
15Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:30
16Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:39
17Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:01:40
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
19Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:47
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:06
21Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:07
24Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:10
25Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:11
26Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:02:12
27Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:15
28Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
29Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:29
30Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:31
31Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:02:35
32Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:44
33Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:45
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:49
36Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:50
37Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:03:03
38Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:40
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:48
40Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:02
41Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:19
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:29
43Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:30
44Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium0:06:01
45Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
46Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:06:25
47Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:07:01
48Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:03
49Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:07:22
50Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:08:30
51Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:09:27
52Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:09:30
53Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:45
54Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:55
55Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:57
56Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:10:02
57Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:10:03
58Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:10:06
59Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:09
60Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium0:10:13
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:20
62Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:29
63Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:05
64Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:24
65Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:46
66Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:13:08
67Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:13:20
68Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:13:23
69Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:13:39
70Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:29
71Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:15:14
72Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:15:40
73Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:30
74Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:11
75Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:19:00
76Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:04
77Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:11
78Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:40
79Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:00
80Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:20:24
81Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:20:29
82Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:30
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:34
84Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:20:39
85Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:43
86Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:00
87Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:05
88Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:07
90Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:09
91Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
92Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:15
93Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:18
94Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:22
95Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:21:23
96Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
97Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium0:21:25
98Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:28
99Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
100Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:21:45
101Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:55
102Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:22:08
103Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:11
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:22:15
105Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:22:47
106Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:23:35
107David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:23:46
108Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:23:48
109Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:50
110Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:01
111Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:25:17
112Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium0:26:34
113Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:28:36
114Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:45
115Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:32:12
116Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
117Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:32:21
118Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:32:23
119Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:25
121Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:29
122Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:32:44
123Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:52
124Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:33:22
125Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:34:09
126Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:34:45
127Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium0:35:11
128Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:36:59
129Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:37:22
130Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:37:31
131Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:38:00
132Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:38:27
133Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:39:49
134Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:40:07
135Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:41:31
136Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:41:51
137Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:41:52
138Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:42:00
139Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:42:22
140Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:29
141Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:51:40

