Keukeleire wins Baloise Belgium Tour
Debusschere sprints to victory on final stage
Stage 5: Tienen - Tongeren
Image 1 of 28
Image 2 of 28
Image 3 of 28
Image 4 of 28
Image 5 of 28
Image 6 of 28
Image 7 of 28
Image 8 of 28
Image 9 of 28
Image 10 of 28
Image 11 of 28
Image 12 of 28
Image 13 of 28
Image 14 of 28
Image 15 of 28
Image 16 of 28
Image 17 of 28
Image 18 of 28
Image 19 of 28
Image 20 of 28
Image 21 of 28
Image 22 of 28
Image 23 of 28
Image 24 of 28
Image 25 of 28
Image 26 of 28
Image 27 of 28
Image 28 of 28
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:41:25
|2
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|11
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|15
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|23
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|24
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|28
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|36
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|38
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
|41
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|42
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|46
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|47
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|48
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|49
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|50
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|55
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|56
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
|57
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|60
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|61
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|64
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|65
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|66
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|67
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|68
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|71
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|72
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|73
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|75
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|77
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|79
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|81
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|82
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|83
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|86
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|87
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|88
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|89
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
|90
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|91
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|92
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|94
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|95
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|96
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|97
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|98
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|100
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|110
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|113
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|115
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
|119
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:27
|120
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
|121
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:54
|122
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:42
|123
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|124
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:49
|125
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:14
|126
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:05:22
|127
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|128
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:40
|129
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|131
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|132
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|133
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|134
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|135
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|136
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|137
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|138
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:13:38
|140
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
|141
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNS
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
|16:59:42
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:38
|6
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:42
|9
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|10
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:58
|11
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:11
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:19
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:23
|14
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:26
|15
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:30
|16
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:39
|17
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:01:40
|18
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|19
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:47
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:06
|21
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:07
|24
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:10
|25
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:11
|26
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:12
|27
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:15
|28
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|29
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:29
|30
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:31
|31
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:35
|32
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:44
|33
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:45
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:49
|36
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:50
|37
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:03:03
|38
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:40
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:48
|40
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:02
|41
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:19
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:29
|43
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:30
|44
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:01
|45
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|46
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:06:25
|47
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:07:01
|48
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:03
|49
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:07:22
|50
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:30
|51
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:27
|52
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:30
|53
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:45
|54
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:55
|55
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:57
|56
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:10:02
|57
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:10:03
|58
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:10:06
|59
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:09
|60
|Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:13
|61
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:20
|62
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:29
|63
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:05
|64
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:24
|65
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:46
|66
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:13:08
|67
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:13:20
|68
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:13:23
|69
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:13:39
|70
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:29
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:14
|72
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:40
|73
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:30
|74
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:11
|75
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:19:00
|76
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:04
|77
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:11
|78
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:40
|79
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:00
|80
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:20:24
|81
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:29
|82
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:30
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:34
|84
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:20:39
|85
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:43
|86
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:00
|87
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:05
|88
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:07
|90
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:09
|91
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|92
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:15
|93
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:18
|94
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:22
|95
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:21:23
|96
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|97
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:21:25
|98
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:28
|99
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|100
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:21:45
|101
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:55
|102
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:22:08
|103
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:11
|104
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:15
|105
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:47
|106
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:35
|107
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:23:46
|108
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:23:48
|109
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:50
|110
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:01
|111
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:25:17
|112
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
|0:26:34
|113
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:28:36
|114
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:45
|115
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:32:12
|116
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|117
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:32:21
|118
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:32:23
|119
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:25
|121
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:29
|122
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:32:44
|123
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:52
|124
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:33:22
|125
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:34:09
|126
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:34:45
|127
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium
|0:35:11
|128
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:36:59
|129
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:37:22
|130
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:37:31
|131
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:38:00
|132
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:38:27
|133
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:39:49
|134
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:40:07
|135
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:41:31
|136
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:51
|137
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:41:52
|138
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:42:00
|139
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:42:22
|140
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:29
|141
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:51:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy