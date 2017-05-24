Coquard wins crash-marred opening sprint at Belgium Tour
Pile-up in finishing straight takes out many top contenders
Stage 1: lochristi - Knokke-Heist
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:08:58
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|20
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|23
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|24
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|26
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|30
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
|34
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|41
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|43
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|44
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|46
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|49
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|52
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
|53
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|59
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|62
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|64
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|66
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|68
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|69
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|70
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|72
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|75
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|76
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|77
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|78
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|79
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|82
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|83
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|88
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|90
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
|92
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|93
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|95
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|96
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|97
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|98
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|99
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|103
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|104
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|105
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|106
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|107
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|110
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|112
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|114
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|121
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|122
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|124
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|125
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|128
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|129
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:07
|130
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|133
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|134
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|135
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|136
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:09
|137
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|138
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
|140
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|142
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:21
|143
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
|145
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|147
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|148
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|149
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|150
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|151
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:09
|154
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DSQ
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:08:48
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:01
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|4
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:06
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:08
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:09
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:10
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|11
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|18
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|24
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|27
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|28
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|30
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium
|38
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|43
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|45
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|46
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|48
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|50
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|51
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|54
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
|55
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|56
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|61
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|62
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|64
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|66
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|68
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|69
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|70
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|72
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|73
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|74
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|77
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|78
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|79
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|80
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|81
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|84
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|85
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|86
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|90
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
|94
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|97
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|98
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|99
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|100
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|101
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|102
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|105
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|107
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|108
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|109
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|112
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|114
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|116
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|123
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|124
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|128
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|129
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|130
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|133
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|134
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|135
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|136
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
|137
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|139
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
|141
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|143
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|144
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|145
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|146
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|150
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:17
|151
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:19
|152
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|153
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:31
|154
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:19
