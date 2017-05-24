Trending

Coquard wins crash-marred opening sprint at Belgium Tour

Pile-up in finishing straight takes out many top contenders

Image 1 of 37

Bryan Coquard wins stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 37

Quick-Step's Tim DeClercq during stage 1 at the Belgian Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

Edward Theuns shows the results of the crash near the finish of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 37

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

Riding for the Belgian National Yeam, Jan Bakelants suffers a puncture at the Belgian Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

Oliver Naesen (Belgian National Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

Oliver Naesen (Belgian National Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 37

Bryan Coquard in ation during stage 1 at the Belgian Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 37

A shot of the uphill finishing straight at the Belgian Tour's opening stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 37

A shot of the uphill finishing straight at the Belgian Tour's opening stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 37

Sylvain Chavanel powers the breakaway during stage 1 at the Belgian Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

Cyclo-cross star Mathieu van der Poel powers the front of the peloton near the end of stage 1 at the Belgian Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

Cyclo-cross star Mathieu van der Poel powers the front of the peloton near the end of stage 1 at the Belgian Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

Philipp Walsleben on the front during stage 1 at the Belgian Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

Riders are involved in a pile-up near the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

Maarten Wyanants and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck at the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 37

Sven Eric Bystrom finishes the Belgium Tour's opening stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 37

Jenthe Biermans at the finish of the Belgium Tour's opening stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Edward Theuns walks to the finish after crashing in the finish of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 37

Edward Theuns walks to the finish after crashing in the finish of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

Edward Theuns is comforted by his girlfriend after crashing in the finish of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

Bryan Coquard on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

Bryan Coquard on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

Bryan Coquard in the red jersey after stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

Bryan Coquard in the blue jersey after stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Phlippe Gilbert at the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

Phlippe Gilbert at the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

Riders are involved in a pile-up near the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

Riders are involved in a pile-up near the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

Riders are involved in a pile-up near the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

The sprinters bear down on the line while others are involved in a crash during stage 1 of the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

The sprinters bear down on the line at stage 1 of the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

Bryan Coquard wins stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Bryan Coquard wins stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Gianni Vermeersch and Jurgen Roelandts cross the line following a large crash near the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

Riders regroup after a big crash at the end of stage 1 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Kenneth van Bilsen in the Belgium Tour's Black jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:08:58
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
5Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
18Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
19Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
20Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
23Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
24Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
25Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
26Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
30Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
32Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
34Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
35Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium
36Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
40David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
41Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
43Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
44Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
46Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
48Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
49Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
50Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
51Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
52Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
53Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
54Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
55Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
57Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
58Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
59Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
60Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
62Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
63Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
65Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
66Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
67Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
68Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
69Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
70Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
71Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
72Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
75Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
76Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
77Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
78Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
79Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
80Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
82Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
83Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
84Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
85Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
87Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
88Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
90Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
91Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
92Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
93Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
95Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
96Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
97Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
98Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
99Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
104Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
105Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
106Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
107Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
108Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
109Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
110Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
112Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
114Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
119Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
120Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
121Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
122Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
123Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
124Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
125Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
127Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
128Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
129Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:07
130Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
133Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
134Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
135Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
136Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:09
137Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
138Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
140Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
141Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
142Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:02:21
143Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
145Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
146Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
147Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
148Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
149Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
150Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
151Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
152Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
153Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:09
154Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DSQDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMartyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:08:48
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:01
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
4Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:06
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium0:00:08
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:09
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium0:00:10
10Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
11Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
13Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
16Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
18Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
20Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
23Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
24Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
27Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
28Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
29Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
30Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
36Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
37Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium
38Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
40Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
41Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
42David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
43Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
45Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
46Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
48Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
50Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
51Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
53Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
54Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
55Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
56Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
57Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
59Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
60Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
61Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
62Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
64Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
65Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
66Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
67Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
68Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
69Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
70Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
71Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
72Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
73Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
77Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
78Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
79Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
80Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
81Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
84Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
85Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
86Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
87Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
89Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
90Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
94Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
97Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
98Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
99Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
100Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
101Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
102Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
105Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
107Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
108Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
109Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
111Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
112Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
114Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
116Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
121Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
122Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
123Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
124Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
125Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
128Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
129Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
133Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
134Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
135Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
136Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
137Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
138Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
139Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
141Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
142Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
143Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
144Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
145Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
146Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
147Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
148Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
149Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
150Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:17
151Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:19
152Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
153Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:02:31
154Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:19

