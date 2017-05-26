Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour: Brandle best in time trial

Wout Van Aert claims overall race lead

Image 1 of 29

Matthias Brandle on his way to winning the stage 3 time trial at the Belgium Tour

Matthias Brandle on his way to winning the stage 3 time trial at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Tony Martin finished second during stage 3 at the Belgium Tour

Tony Martin finished second during stage 3 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Remy Mertz

Remy Mertz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

Jens Keukeleire

Jens Keukeleire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Nikolas Maes

Nikolas Maes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Dimitri Claeys

Dimitri Claeys
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Jan Bakelants

Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

Huub Duijn

Huub Duijn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

Oscar Gatto

Oscar Gatto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

Corne Van Kessel

Corne Van Kessel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

Remi Cavangna

Remi Cavangna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Sven Erik Bystrom

Sven Erik Bystrom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Maxime Vantomme

Maxime Vantomme
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

Gianni Vermeersch

Gianni Vermeersch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Angelo Tulik

Angelo Tulik
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Pim Ligthart

Pim Ligthart
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

Bert van Lerbergh

Bert van Lerbergh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

Alexander Geuens

Alexander Geuens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Greg Daniel

Greg Daniel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Julien Mortier

Julien Mortier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Matti Breschel (Astana)

Matti Breschel (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Wout Van Aert takes over the race lead after stage 3 at the Belgium Tour

Wout Van Aert takes over the race lead after stage 3 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Wout van Aert on the stage 3 podium at the Belgium Tour

Wout van Aert on the stage 3 podium at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Kenneth Van Bilsen in the black jersey after stage 3 at the Belgium Tour

Kenneth Van Bilsen in the black jersey after stage 3 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Matthias Brandle on the podium after winning stage 3 at the Belgium Tour

Matthias Brandle on the podium after winning stage 3 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Wout Van Aert rides into the overall lead at the Belgium Tour

Wout Van Aert rides into the overall lead at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Wout Van Aert rides into the overall lead at the Belgium Tour

Wout Van Aert rides into the overall lead at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Tony Martin finished second during stage 3 at the Belgium Tour

Tony Martin finished second during stage 3 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Philippe Gilbert in the leader's jersey during stage 3 at the Belgium Tour. Gilbert slipped to fourth after the stage.

Philippe Gilbert in the leader's jersey during stage 3 at the Belgium Tour. Gilbert slipped to fourth after the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:15:40
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:14
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
5Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:21
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:22
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
8Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium0:00:34
10Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
13Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:42
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
15Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
16Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:45
17Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
20Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:48
21Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
23Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
24Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
25Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:57
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:58
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
30Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:59
31Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
32Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
33Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:02
35Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium0:01:03
38Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
39Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:01:04
40Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
42Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
43Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:06
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:07
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:08
48Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
49Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
50Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
51Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
52Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:10
53Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
54Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
55Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:01:13
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:14
57Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
58Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:15
59Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:16
60Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
61Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:17
62Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
63Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
64Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
65Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:19
66Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
67Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:20
68Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
69Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
70Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:22
71Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:23
72Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:24
73Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
74Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
76Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
78Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:26
80Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:27
81Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
82Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
84Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:29
85Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
86Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:30
87Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:01:31
89Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
90Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:32
92Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:33
93Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
94Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
96Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:36
97Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
98Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
99Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:37
100Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
101Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:38
102Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:39
103Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
104Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:40
105Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:41
107Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:42
108David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
109Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
110Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:43
111Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
112Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:44
113Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
114Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
115Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
116Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
117Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
118Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:52
119Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
120Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:01:54
121Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:55
123Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:56
124Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:58
125Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:59
126Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:00
127Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:01
128Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
129Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:03
130Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
132Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
133Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:05
134Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:07
135Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium0:02:09
136Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:11
138Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:13
139Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
140Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:14
141Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
142Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:22
143Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:24
144Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:27
145Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:29
146Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
147Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:37
148Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
149Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:02:40
150Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:03:02
151Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:29
DNSMathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan9:07:57
2Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:11
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:24
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:25
7Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:32
8Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:35
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium0:00:41
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium0:00:45
15Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
16Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
17Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
18Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:59
22Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium0:01:01
23Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:04
24Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
25Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:08
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:09
28Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:10
30Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
31Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
32Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:13
34Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:01:14
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:15
36Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:16
37Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:17
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:18
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:19
41Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
42Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
43Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
44Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:20
45Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
46Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:25
47Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:26
48Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
49Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:27
50Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:28
51Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:29
52Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
53Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:31
54Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:32
55Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:33
56Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:35
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:36
58Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:37
59Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:38
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
61Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:40
62Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:41
63Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:01:42
65Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
66Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:01:43
67Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:44
68Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:45
69Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
70Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:46
71Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:48
72Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:50
73Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
74Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:51
75Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
76Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:52
77Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium0:01:54
78Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:01
79Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:02
80Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:05
81Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:10
82Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:12
83Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:25
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:32
85Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:18
86Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:43
87Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:06:55
88Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:07:21
89Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:43
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:18
91Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:11:22
92Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:31
93Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:36
94Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:11:41
95Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:47
97Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
98Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:11:50
99Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:11:54
100Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:55
101Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
102Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:56
103Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium0:11:58
104Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:01
105Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:02
106Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:12:05
107Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:12:08
108Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:09
110Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:10
111Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:11
112Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:13
113Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
114Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:15
115Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:19
116David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
117Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:12:20
118Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:21
119Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
120Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:25
121Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
122Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:12:28
123Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:12:29
124Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
125Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:32
126Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:12:33
127Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:12:37
128Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:12:38
129Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:12:40
130Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
132Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:42
133Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium0:12:46
134Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:48
136Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:50
137Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
138Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:56
139Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:12:59
140Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:00
141Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:13:01
142Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:06
143Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:09
144Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:13:14
145Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:13:17
146Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:22
147Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon0:13:39
148Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:13:58
149Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:06
150Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:14:15
151Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:10

