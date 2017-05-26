Baloise Belgium Tour: Brandle best in time trial
Wout Van Aert claims overall race lead
Stage 3: Beveren - Beveren (ITT)
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:40
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:21
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:22
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:34
|10
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|13
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:42
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|15
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|16
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:45
|17
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|20
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:48
|21
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|24
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:57
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:58
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|30
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:59
|31
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|32
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|33
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:02
|35
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:03
|38
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|39
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:01:04
|40
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|42
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|43
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:06
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:07
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
|47
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:08
|48
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|49
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|50
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|52
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:10
|53
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|54
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|55
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:13
|56
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:14
|57
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|58
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:15
|59
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:16
|60
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:17
|62
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|63
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|64
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|65
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|66
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:20
|68
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|69
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
|70
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|71
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|72
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:24
|73
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|76
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:26
|80
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:27
|81
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|82
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|84
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:29
|85
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|86
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:30
|87
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:31
|89
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
|90
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:32
|92
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:33
|93
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|94
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:36
|97
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|98
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|99
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:37
|100
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|101
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:38
|102
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:39
|103
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|104
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:40
|105
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:41
|107
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:42
|108
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|109
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:43
|111
|Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
|112
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:44
|113
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|114
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|115
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|116
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|117
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|118
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:52
|119
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|120
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:01:54
|121
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:55
|123
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:56
|124
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|125
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:59
|126
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:00
|127
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:01
|128
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|129
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:03
|130
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|132
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|133
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:05
|134
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:07
|135
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:09
|136
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:11
|138
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:13
|139
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|140
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:14
|141
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|142
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:22
|143
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:24
|144
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:27
|145
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:29
|146
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|147
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:37
|148
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:40
|150
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:03:02
|151
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:29
|DNS
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|9:07:57
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|3
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:19
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:24
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:25
|7
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:32
|8
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:35
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:41
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:45
|15
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|16
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:50
|17
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|18
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:59
|22
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:01
|23
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:04
|24
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|25
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:08
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:09
|28
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|29
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:10
|30
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|31
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|32
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:13
|34
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:14
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:15
|36
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:16
|37
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:17
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:18
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium
|40
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:19
|41
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|42
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|43
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|44
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:20
|45
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|46
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:25
|47
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:26
|48
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|49
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:27
|50
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:28
|51
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:29
|52
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|53
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:31
|54
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|55
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|56
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:35
|57
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:36
|58
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|59
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:38
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|61
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:40
|62
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:41
|63
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:42
|65
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Belgium
|66
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:01:43
|67
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:44
|68
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:45
|69
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|70
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:46
|71
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:48
|72
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:50
|73
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|74
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:51
|75
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|76
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:52
|77
|Milan Menten (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:54
|78
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|79
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:02
|80
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:05
|81
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:10
|82
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:12
|83
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:25
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:32
|85
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:18
|86
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:43
|87
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:55
|88
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:21
|89
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:43
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:18
|91
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:11:22
|92
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:31
|93
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:36
|94
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:11:41
|95
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:47
|97
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|98
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:11:50
|99
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:11:54
|100
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:55
|101
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|102
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:56
|103
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium
|0:11:58
|104
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:01
|105
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:02
|106
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:12:05
|107
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:08
|108
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:09
|110
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:10
|111
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:11
|112
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:13
|113
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|114
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:15
|115
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:19
|116
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|117
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:12:20
|118
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:21
|119
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|120
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:25
|121
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|122
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:28
|123
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:12:29
|124
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|125
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:32
|126
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:12:33
|127
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:12:37
|128
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:12:38
|129
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:12:40
|130
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|132
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:42
|133
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Belgium
|0:12:46
|134
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:48
|136
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:50
|137
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|138
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:56
|139
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:12:59
|140
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:13:00
|141
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:13:01
|142
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:13:06
|143
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:09
|144
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:13:14
|145
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:13:17
|146
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:22
|147
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|0:13:39
|148
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:58
|149
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:06
|150
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:14:15
|151
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:10
