Van der Poel best on stage 2 in Baloise Belgium Tour
Dutchman shows his prowess on the road
Stage 2: Knokke-Heist - Moorslede
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|4:43:12
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Team Belgium
|5
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:00:05
|11
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:08
|12
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:13
|14
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:18
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Belgium
|16
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|18
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|24
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|25
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|26
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|28
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Belgium
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|33
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|36
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|37
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|39
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|40
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Milan Menten (Bel) Team Belgium
|43
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|44
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|45
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Team Belgium
|47
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|50
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|51
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|53
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|56
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|62
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|66
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|70
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|72
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|73
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|74
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|78
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|80
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|84
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:48
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:46
|89
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:44
|92
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Team Belgium
|93
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|94
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|95
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|97
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|98
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|99
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|100
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|101
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|102
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|104
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|105
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|106
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|107
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|108
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|109
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|110
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|112
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|113
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|114
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|116
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|117
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|118
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|119
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|121
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|122
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|123
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|124
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|130
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|131
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|132
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|133
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|134
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Team Belgium
|135
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|136
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|140
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|141
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|142
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|143
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|144
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|145
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|146
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|148
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|149
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|150
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:52
|151
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|152
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8:51:57
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:06
|3
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:00:08
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:12
|5
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:13
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:00:18
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:21
|12
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:22
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|15
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|0:00:26
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|17
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:30
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Belgium
|0:00:31
|19
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|20
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|22
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|23
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|27
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|29
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|33
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|38
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|40
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|41
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|45
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|48
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|49
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|51
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|52
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Belgium
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|57
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|58
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|60
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|61
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|64
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|66
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|67
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|68
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|69
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|70
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Team Belgium
|74
|Milan Menten (Bel) Team Belgium
|75
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|76
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|80
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|85
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:24
|86
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:40
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:01
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:59
|89
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:53
|92
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:57
|93
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|94
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Team Belgium
|95
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|96
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|98
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|102
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|104
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|105
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
|107
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|108
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|109
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Team Belgium
|111
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|112
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|114
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|115
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|116
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|117
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|118
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|119
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|120
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|121
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|122
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|123
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|124
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|125
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|126
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|127
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|128
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|131
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|132
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|134
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|135
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|137
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|138
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|140
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|142
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|143
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|144
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|146
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|147
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:05
|148
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:04
|151
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:13:06
|152
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:15:06
