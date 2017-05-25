Trending

Van der Poel best on stage 2 in Baloise Belgium Tour

Dutchman shows his prowess on the road

Image 1 of 37

Gianni Vermeersch (Beobank-Corendon)

Gianni Vermeersch (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 37

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wearing the points jersey on loan

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) wearing the points jersey on loan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 37

Oliver Naesen (Team Belgium)

Oliver Naesen (Team Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

US champion Greg Daniel riding on the Kemmelberg

US champion Greg Daniel riding on the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

A bandaged Edward Theuns on the Kemmelberg

A bandaged Edward Theuns on the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

Daniil Fominykh (Astana)

Daniil Fominykh (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 37

Laurens de Vresse (Astana)

Laurens de Vresse (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 37

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 37

Race leader Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Race leader Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 37

Points leader Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Points leader Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

Bryan Coquard in the Belgian version of Direct Energie's Poweo kit

Bryan Coquard in the Belgian version of Direct Energie's Poweo kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis)

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

New race leader Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

New race leader Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

Rein Taaramäe (Katusha-Alpecin)

Rein Taaramäe (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 37

Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors)

Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 37

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) cruising along

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) cruising along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Tom Meeusen (Beobank-Corendon)

Tom Meeusen (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 37

Cyclo-cross star Mathieu van der Poel powers the front of the peloton near the end of stage 1 at the Belgian Tour

Cyclo-cross star Mathieu van der Poel powers the front of the peloton near the end of stage 1 at the Belgian Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

Philippe Gilbert on the Kemmelberg

Philippe Gilbert on the Kemmelberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

The breakaway in the Baloise Belgium Tour

The breakaway in the Baloise Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) leads the breakaway

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

Mathieu van der Poel wins the stage

Mathieu van der Poel wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in the lead of the Belgium Tour

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) in the lead of the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) winner of stage 2 in the Belgium Tour

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) winner of stage 2 in the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) winner of stage 2 in the Belgium Tour

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) winner of stage 2 in the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

Wout Van Aert (Willems Veranda's Crelan) in the breakaway

Wout Van Aert (Willems Veranda's Crelan) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

The late breakaway in the Belgium Tour

The late breakaway in the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) beats Philippe Gilbert to win stage 2

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) beats Philippe Gilbert to win stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Wout Van Aert

Wout Van Aert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea) in the breakaway

Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea) in the breakaway

Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon4:43:12
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) Team Belgium
5Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:03
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Belgium0:00:05
11Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:08
12Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:00:13
14Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:18
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Belgium
16Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
18Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
24Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
25Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
26Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
27Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
30Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Belgium
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
34Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
36Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
37Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
39Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
40Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
42Milan Menten (Bel) Team Belgium
43Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
44Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
45Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Team Belgium
47Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
48Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
50Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
51Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
53Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
54Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
55Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
59Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
62Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
64Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
66Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
67Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
68Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
69Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
70Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
72Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
73Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
74Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
77Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
78Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
80Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
81Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
83Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
84Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:48
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:05:46
89Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
90Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
91Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:44
92Julien Mortier (Bel) Team Belgium
93Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
94Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
95Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
97Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
98Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
99Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
100Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
101Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
102Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
104Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
105Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
106Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
107Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
108Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
109Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
110Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
111Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
112Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
113Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
114Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
117Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
118Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
119Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
120Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
121David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
122Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
123Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
124Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
125Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
130Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
131Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
132Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
133Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
134Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Team Belgium
135Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
136Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
140Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
141Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
142Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
143Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
144Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
145Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
146Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
148Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
149Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
150Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:52
151Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
152Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8:51:57
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:06
3Oliver Naesen (Bel) Team Belgium0:00:08
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
5Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:13
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
8Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Belgium0:00:18
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:21
12Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:22
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
15Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank - Corendon0:00:26
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:27
17Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:30
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Belgium0:00:31
19Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
20Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
21Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
22Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
23Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
25Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
27Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
29Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
30Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
32Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
33Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
34Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
36Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
38Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
39Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
40Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
41Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
45Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Adam Toupalík (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
48Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
49Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
50Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
51Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
52Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Belgium
54Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
56Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
57Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
58Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
59Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
60Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
61Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
62Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
64Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
66Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
67Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
68Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
69Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
70Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Team Belgium
74Milan Menten (Bel) Team Belgium
75Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
76Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
80Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
81Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
82Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
83Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
85Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:02:24
86Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:40
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:01
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:05:59
89Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
90Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
91Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:53
92Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:57
93Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
94Julien Mortier (Bel) Team Belgium
95Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
96Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
98Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
99Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
101Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
104Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
105Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
106Marcel Meisen (Ger) Beobank - Corendon
107Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
108Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
109Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Team Belgium
111Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
112Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
114Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
115Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
117Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
119Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
120Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
121Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
122Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
123Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
124Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
125Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
126Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
127Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
128Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
129Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
131Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
132Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
134Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
135Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
137Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
138Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
140Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
141Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
142Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
143Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
144Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
146Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
147Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:05
148Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
149Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
150Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:13:04
151Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:13:06
152Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:15:06

