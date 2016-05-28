The photo motorbike showing signs of the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The third stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour was called off part-way through after a big crash, which was caused by two motorbikes, left numerous riders needing medical attention.

Race organisers told Cyclingnews that the crash occurred on a descent some 65km into the stage, when one motorbike collided with another that was at a standstill, sending both into the bunch of riders.

The stage was initially neutralised and then abandoned altogether.

Read the full story here.

More to follow...