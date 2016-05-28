Baloise Belgium Tour stage 3 cancelled after motorbike crash
Organisers first neutralized and then abandoned stage altogether
Stage 3: Verviers - Verviers
The third stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour was called off part-way through after a big crash, which was caused by two motorbikes, left numerous riders needing medical attention.
Race organisers told Cyclingnews that the crash occurred on a descent some 65km into the stage, when one motorbike collided with another that was at a standstill, sending both into the bunch of riders.
The stage was initially neutralised and then abandoned altogether.
Read the full story here.
More to follow...
