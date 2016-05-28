Belgium Tour stage 3 abandoned after motorbikes cause big crash

Image 1 of 26 The photo motorbike showing signs of the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 Niki Terpstra back at the bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 26 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 26 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 26 A police presence at the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 26 Riders roll in after the canceled stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 26 Olivier Chevalier's shorts torn up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 26 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 26 Yves Lampaert lucky to be safe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 26 Riders were quick to check in with family and let them know they were safe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 26 Number 13 proved lucky for Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 26 The bikes went back on the cars after the stage was canceled (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 26 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 Frederik Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) injured by a motor vehicle for the second time in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 26 The motorcycle fallen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 26 Olivier Chevalier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 26 Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 26 Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 26 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) was the worst injured (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 26 Chaos as a huge crash stalls the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 26 Stage 3 of the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 26 Riders come in after the stage was canceled (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 26 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 26 Stijn Vandenbergh and Vicente Reynes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 26 The bikes went back on the cars after the stage was canceled (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The third stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour was called off part-way through after a big crash, which was caused by two motorbikes, left numerous riders needing medical attention.

Race organisers told Cyclingnews that the crash occurred on a descent some 65km into the stage, when one motorbike collided with another that was at a standstill, sending both into the bunch of riders. The stage was initially neutralised and then abandoned altogether.

The Cofidis team reported that 19 riders were involved and that 11 of them were taken to hospital. Several of those riders reported on HLN.be to have been involved in the incident include Jesper Asselman (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Tony Hurel (Direct Energie) and Loïc Chetout (Cofidis, Solutions Credits). The extent of the injuries have not been confirmed.

Among the most serious seems to be Lotto Soudal's Stig Broeckx, who has reportedly taken a blow to the head and has been taken to Aachen hospital. The Belgian rider was hit by a moto earlier this year at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Several images have been captured of the incident and the neutralization of the stage, and posted to Twitter.

The UCI posted a statement on Twitter regarding the new rules that it introduced regarding the conduct of motorcycles in races, and wrote that it would look into the incident to determine if those rules were broken.