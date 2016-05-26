Trending

Tour of Belgium: Theuns wins stage 1

Van Aert hangs onto race lead

Image 1 of 20

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

Yohann Gene Gene (Direct Energie)

Yohann Gene Gene (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 20

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 20

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) warms up with girlfriend Sarah De Bie cheering him on

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) warms up with girlfriend Sarah De Bie cheering him on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 20

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) with girlfriend Sarah De Bie

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) with girlfriend Sarah De Bie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 20

Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie Bruxelles)

Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie Bruxelles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 20

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal)

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 20

Yauheni Hutarovich (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)

Yauheni Hutarovich (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 20

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 20

Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie Bruxelles) in green

Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie Bruxelles) in green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 20

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 20

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 20

A second leader's jersey for Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice)

A second leader's jersey for Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 20

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) on the podium awaiting his jersey

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) on the podium awaiting his jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 20

The sprint on stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour

The sprint on stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 20

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 20

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 20

Stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour

Stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 20

The two-man breakaway on stage 1: Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton)

The two-man breakaway on stage 1: Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 20

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edward Theuns finally claimed his first victory of his first season in the WorldTour with Trek-Segafredo, taking out the bunch sprint in Knokke-Heist over Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Kenny De Haes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The 25-year-old breathed a sigh of relief after taking the victory.

"For me, it is a very important victory. I was waiting for my first victory this season and I had very high ambitions coming to the Tour of Belgium. I was happy with the prologue yesterday, I did a good time and good values on my SRM, and I was confident that the form is good," Theuns said.

"The team launched me perfectly in the last two kilometers. They did amazing work, Boy (Van Poppel) in particular did such a long pull in the end. I kept pushing him and he rode until he almost fell off his bike. When I was alone I had to wait a little bit before launching my sprint, but I picked the right moment and then when the bump came I knew I had it."

The stage began with a two-man breakaway from Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton). They were given a lead of 3:30 before being steadily reeled in by the peloton.

The catch came too late for a fight for the Golden Kilometer bonus seconds, and Van Goethem claimed the nine second bonus with De Winter taking six, but it had no impact on the overall classification, and the breakaway was soon caught.

With the peloton all together for the final 18km, it was a nervous run-in to the finish. A big crash in the middle of the peloton came inside the 3km to go but again had no effect on the classifications.

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) maintained the race lead over Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) by two seconds, with Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) moving up into third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4:14:03
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
7Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
13Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
14Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
17Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
30Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
31Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
32Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
33Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
34Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
39Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
41Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
44Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
45Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
47David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
49Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
50Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
52Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
54Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
55Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
56Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
57Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
58Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
59Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
60Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
61Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
62Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
63Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
65Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
66Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
69Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
74Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
77Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
78Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
79Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
80Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
81Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
82Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
91Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
93Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
95Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
96Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
97Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
98Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
99Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
101Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
103Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
105Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
106Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
107Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
111Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
112Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
113Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
114Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
115Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
117Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
118Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
119Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
120Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
122Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
123Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
124Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
127Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
128Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
131Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
132Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
137Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
138Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
139Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
140Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
141Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
142Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
143Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
145Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
146Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
147Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
148Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
149Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
150Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
151Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
153Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
154Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
156Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
157Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
158Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
159Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
160Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
161Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
162Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
163Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
164Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
165Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:03:11
166Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:17
167Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
168Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
169Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
170Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
171Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
172Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team4:20:55
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:06
8Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
9David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:10
10Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
13Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
15Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:12
16Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:13
18Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
19Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:14
20Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
21Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:15
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:16
23Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:17
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
26Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
28Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
29Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:19
30Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
32Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
34Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
38Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
41Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
43Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:21
44Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
45Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
46Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
47Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
48Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
50Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:23
51Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
55Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
56Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:24
57Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
58Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
59Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
60Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
63Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
66Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:26
69Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:27
73Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
74Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
77Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
78Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
80Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
81Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
82Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:29
84Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
85Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
86Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
87Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:30
90Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
91Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:31
92Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
93Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
95Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:32
96Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
98Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
99Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
100Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
101Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
102Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
105Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
106Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
107Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
108Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
109Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
110Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
111Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
112Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:37
113Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
114Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
115Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
117Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:38
118Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
119Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
120Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M0:00:39
121Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
122Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
123Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
124Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
125Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:40
127Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
128Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:42
130Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
131Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
132Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
133Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
134Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
135Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:43
136Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
137Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:44
138Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
139Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
140Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
141Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
142Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
143Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
144Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:45
145Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
146Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:46
147Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
148Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
149Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
150Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:47
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
152Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
153Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
154Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
155Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
156Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
157Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:50
158Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:51
159Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
160Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M0:00:52
161Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
162Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
163Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
164Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
165Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
167Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
169Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:57
170Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:07
171Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:54
172Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:04:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo30pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling28
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept25
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team20
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect19
7Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team17
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling15
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step14
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec11
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling10
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
16Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
17David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team8
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie6

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect23pts
2Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton19
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
4Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M14
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon12
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
7Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M4
8Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team2

