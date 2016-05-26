Image 1 of 20 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 20 Yohann Gene Gene (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 20 Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) warms up with girlfriend Sarah De Bie cheering him on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 20 Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) with girlfriend Sarah De Bie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 20 Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie Bruxelles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 20 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 20 Yauheni Hutarovich (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 20 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 20 Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie Bruxelles) in green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 20 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 20 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 20 A second leader's jersey for Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 20 Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) on the podium awaiting his jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 20 The sprint on stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 20 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 20 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 20 Stage 1 of the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 20 The two-man breakaway on stage 1: Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 20 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edward Theuns finally claimed his first victory of his first season in the WorldTour with Trek-Segafredo, taking out the bunch sprint in Knokke-Heist over Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Kenny De Haes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The 25-year-old breathed a sigh of relief after taking the victory.

"For me, it is a very important victory. I was waiting for my first victory this season and I had very high ambitions coming to the Tour of Belgium. I was happy with the prologue yesterday, I did a good time and good values on my SRM, and I was confident that the form is good," Theuns said.

"The team launched me perfectly in the last two kilometers. They did amazing work, Boy (Van Poppel) in particular did such a long pull in the end. I kept pushing him and he rode until he almost fell off his bike. When I was alone I had to wait a little bit before launching my sprint, but I picked the right moment and then when the bump came I knew I had it."

The stage began with a two-man breakaway from Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton). They were given a lead of 3:30 before being steadily reeled in by the peloton.

The catch came too late for a fight for the Golden Kilometer bonus seconds, and Van Goethem claimed the nine second bonus with De Winter taking six, but it had no impact on the overall classification, and the breakaway was soon caught.

With the peloton all together for the final 18km, it was a nervous run-in to the finish. A big crash in the middle of the peloton came inside the 3km to go but again had no effect on the classifications.

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) maintained the race lead over Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) by two seconds, with Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) moving up into third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:14:03 2 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 7 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 13 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 14 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 17 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 26 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 30 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 31 Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 32 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 33 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 34 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 37 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 38 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 39 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 43 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 44 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 45 Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 47 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 49 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 52 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 54 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 55 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 56 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 57 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 58 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 59 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 60 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 61 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 62 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 63 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 65 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 66 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 67 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 69 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 74 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 77 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 78 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 79 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 80 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 81 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 82 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 91 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 95 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 96 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 97 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 98 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 103 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 105 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 106 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 107 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 111 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 112 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 114 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 115 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 117 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 118 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 119 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 120 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 123 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 124 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 127 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 128 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 131 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 132 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 137 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 138 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 139 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 140 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 141 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 142 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 143 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 145 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 146 Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M 147 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 148 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 149 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 150 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 151 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 153 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 154 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 156 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 157 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 158 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 159 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 160 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 161 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 162 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 163 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 164 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 165 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:11 166 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:17 167 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 168 Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M 169 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 170 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 171 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 172 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 4:20:55 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 9 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:10 10 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:11 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 15 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:12 16 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:13 18 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 19 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 20 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 21 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:15 22 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:16 23 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 25 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 26 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 28 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 29 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:19 30 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 32 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 34 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:20 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 38 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 43 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 44 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 45 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22 46 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 47 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 48 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 50 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:23 51 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 56 Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:24 57 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 58 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 59 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 60 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 63 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 66 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:26 69 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:27 73 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 74 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M 77 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 78 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:28 80 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 81 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 82 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:00:29 84 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 85 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 86 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:30 90 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:31 92 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 93 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 95 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:32 96 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 97 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 98 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 99 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 100 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:33 101 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 102 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 105 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 106 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 107 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 108 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 109 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 110 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 111 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:36 112 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 113 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 114 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 115 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 117 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:38 118 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 119 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:39 121 Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 122 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 123 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 124 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 125 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:40 127 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 128 Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:42 130 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 131 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 132 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 134 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 135 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:43 136 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 137 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:44 138 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 139 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 140 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 141 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 142 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 143 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:45 145 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 146 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:46 147 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 148 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 149 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 150 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:47 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 152 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 153 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 154 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 155 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:49 156 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 157 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:50 158 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:51 159 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 160 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:52 161 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 162 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 163 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 164 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 165 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 167 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 169 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:57 170 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:07 171 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:54 172 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:04:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 30 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 3 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 25 4 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 20 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 19 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 17 9 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 15 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 11 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 11 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 9 17 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 8 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 6