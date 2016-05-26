Tour of Belgium: Theuns wins stage 1
Van Aert hangs onto race lead
Stage 1: Buggenhout - Knokke-Heist
Edward Theuns finally claimed his first victory of his first season in the WorldTour with Trek-Segafredo, taking out the bunch sprint in Knokke-Heist over Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Kenny De Haes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
The 25-year-old breathed a sigh of relief after taking the victory.
"For me, it is a very important victory. I was waiting for my first victory this season and I had very high ambitions coming to the Tour of Belgium. I was happy with the prologue yesterday, I did a good time and good values on my SRM, and I was confident that the form is good," Theuns said.
"The team launched me perfectly in the last two kilometers. They did amazing work, Boy (Van Poppel) in particular did such a long pull in the end. I kept pushing him and he rode until he almost fell off his bike. When I was alone I had to wait a little bit before launching my sprint, but I picked the right moment and then when the bump came I knew I had it."
The stage began with a two-man breakaway from Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton). They were given a lead of 3:30 before being steadily reeled in by the peloton.
The catch came too late for a fight for the Golden Kilometer bonus seconds, and Van Goethem claimed the nine second bonus with De Winter taking six, but it had no impact on the overall classification, and the breakaway was soon caught.
With the peloton all together for the final 18km, it was a nervous run-in to the finish. A big crash in the middle of the peloton came inside the 3km to go but again had no effect on the classifications.
Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) maintained the race lead over Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) by two seconds, with Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) moving up into third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4:14:03
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|7
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|13
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|14
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|17
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|26
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|30
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|31
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|32
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|33
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|34
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|39
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|45
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|46
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|48
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|52
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|54
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|55
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|58
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|59
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|60
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|61
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|62
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|63
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|66
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|69
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|77
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|78
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|79
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|80
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|81
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|82
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|91
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|95
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|96
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|98
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|103
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|105
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|106
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|107
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|111
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|112
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|114
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|115
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|117
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|118
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|119
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|120
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|123
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|124
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|127
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|128
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|130
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|131
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|132
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|137
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|138
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|139
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|140
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|141
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|142
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|143
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|145
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|146
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|147
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|148
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|149
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|150
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|151
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|153
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|154
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|157
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|158
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|159
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|160
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|161
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|162
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|163
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|164
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|165
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:11
|166
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:17
|167
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|168
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|169
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|171
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|172
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|4:20:55
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|9
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:11
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|15
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:12
|16
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|18
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|20
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|21
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:15
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|23
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|25
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|26
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|28
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|29
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:19
|30
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|32
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|43
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|44
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|45
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|46
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|47
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|48
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|50
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|51
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|57
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|58
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|59
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|60
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|63
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|66
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:26
|69
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:27
|73
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|77
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|78
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|80
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|81
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|82
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:29
|84
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|85
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|86
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|90
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:31
|92
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|93
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|95
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:32
|96
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|98
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|99
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|101
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|102
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|105
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|106
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|107
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|111
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|112
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|113
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|114
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|117
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:38
|118
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|119
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:39
|121
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|122
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|123
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|124
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|125
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|127
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|130
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|131
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|132
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|134
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|135
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:43
|136
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|137
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:44
|138
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|139
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|140
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|142
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|143
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:45
|145
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|146
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|147
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|148
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|149
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|150
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:47
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|152
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|153
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|154
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|155
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|156
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|157
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|158
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|159
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|160
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:52
|161
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|162
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|163
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|164
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|165
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|167
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|169
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:57
|170
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|171
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:54
|172
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:04:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|20
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|19
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|17
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|15
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|11
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|8
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|23
|pts
|2
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|4
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|14
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|12
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|7
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|4
|8
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|2
