Image 1 of 18 Matvey Mamykin (Katusha) was one of many DNF's on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) in the rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Not a great day for spectators (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Overall 2016 winner Dries Devenys (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Dries Devenyns (IAM) wins the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 Dries Devenyns (IAM) wins the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Dries Devenyns (IAM) wins the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Etixx QuickStep to the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 4 at Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 4 at Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 4 at Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) won the fourth and final stage at the Baloise Belgium Tour. The Belgian sprinted to victory ahead of Daniel Mclay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Tim Dupont (Veranda's Willems Cycling Team).

"I am delighted with my first victory," Waeytens said. "The plan for today was to set up the sprint for me. It was raining all day and the guys did an awesome job to protect me.

"In the sprint finish, I was feeling confident and really strong. It was a tricky finale, therefore we had to be in the front and we managed this in a good way. The guys brought me in a good position and the lead-out was perfect. Then, I gave it all to finish and it is nice to win the stage after a difficult couple of days. We raced perfectly together. I think this is a victory for the whole team and I'm really happy about it."

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) won the overall classification, sealing the title ahead of his teammate Reto Hollenstein and Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep).

The stage started with out Lotto Soudal. The team collectively decided to sit out after their rider Stig Broeckx was airlifted to hospital during stage 3. He was involved in a crash that was sparked by two motorcycles and his injuries include two bleeding spots in his brain, a fractured eye socket, and he is in a non-induced coma.

The race started with an early breakaway that formed under rainy conditions, and it included danger man Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). Giant-Alpecin did not have a rider in the move but fortunately it came back in time for the team to set up for a bunch sprint for Waeytens.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:34:08 2 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 4 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 5 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 19 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 21 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 25 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 26 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 35 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 36 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 37 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 40 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 43 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 44 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 46 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 48 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 49 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 50 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 51 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 52 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 54 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 58 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 59 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 62 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 63 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 65 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 67 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 68 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 69 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 70 Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 71 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 72 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 74 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 75 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 76 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 79 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 80 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 81 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 82 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 84 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 85 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 87 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 91 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 92 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 93 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 94 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 95 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:49 97 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:44 100 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:59 101 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 102 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 103 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 104 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 105 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 106 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 107 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 108 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 109 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 110 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 111 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 115 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 116 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 117 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo DNF Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec DNF Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team DNF Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team DNF Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team DNF Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect DNF Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M DNF Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M DNF Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M DNF Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M DNF Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team DNS Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNS Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team DNS Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect DNS Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

Final general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 12:27:30 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:04 3 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:16 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:18 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:39 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:43 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:48 14 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:49 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:50 16 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:51 17 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:53 18 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:54 19 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 20 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:56 21 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:57 22 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 24 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 25 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 30 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:05 31 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:06 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:07 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:08 37 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:09 38 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:10 39 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:11 40 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 41 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:13 42 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:14 43 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 44 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 45 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 46 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 48 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:17 50 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 51 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:18 52 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:19 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 54 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:01:21 55 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:23 57 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:24 59 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:25 60 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 61 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:26 62 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:29 63 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:04 64 Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:03:26 65 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:42 66 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:09 67 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:10 68 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:04:19 69 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:20 70 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:27 71 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:48 72 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:06:55 73 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:06:57 74 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:58 75 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:59 77 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:07:25 78 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:25 79 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 80 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:31 81 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:32 82 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:41 83 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:08:52 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:57 85 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:00 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:09:58 87 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:03 88 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:11:06 89 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:13 90 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:14 91 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:22 92 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:11:26 93 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:28 94 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:36 95 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:06 96 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:14:29 97 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:14:48 98 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:15:56 99 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:16:07 100 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:16:09 101 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 0:16:20 102 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:21 104 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:37 105 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:17:42 106 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:19:26 107 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:28 108 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:20:29 109 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:20:43 110 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:21:50 111 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:23 112 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:23:00 113 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:39 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:21 115 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:27 116 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:26:26 117 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:31:07

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 63 pts 2 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 50 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 40 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 39 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 30 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 27