Matvey Mamykin (Katusha) was one of many DNF's on the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) in the rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the green jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Not a great day for spectators

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Overall 2016 winner Dries Devenys (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dries Devenyns (IAM) wins the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dries Devenyns (IAM) wins the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dries Devenyns (IAM) wins the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx QuickStep to the finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 4 at Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 4 at Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 4 at Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) won the fourth and final stage at the Baloise Belgium Tour. The Belgian sprinted to victory ahead of Daniel Mclay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Tim Dupont (Veranda's Willems Cycling Team).

"I am delighted with my first victory," Waeytens said. "The plan for today was to set up the sprint for me. It was raining all day and the guys did an awesome job to protect me.

"In the sprint finish, I was feeling confident and really strong. It was a tricky finale, therefore we had to be in the front and we managed this in a good way. The guys brought me in a good position and the lead-out was perfect. Then, I gave it all to finish and it is nice to win the stage after a difficult couple of days. We raced perfectly together. I think this is a victory for the whole team and I'm really happy about it."

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) won the overall classification, sealing the title ahead of his teammate Reto Hollenstein and Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep).

The stage started with out Lotto Soudal. The team collectively decided to sit out after their rider Stig Broeckx was airlifted to hospital during stage 3. He was involved in a crash that was sparked by two motorcycles and his injuries include two bleeding spots in his brain, a fractured eye socket, and he is in a non-induced coma.

The race started with an early breakaway that formed under rainy conditions, and it included danger man Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). Giant-Alpecin did not have a rider in the move but fortunately it came back in time for the team to set up for a bunch sprint for Waeytens.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin3:34:08
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
5Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
19Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
25Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
28Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
29Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
32Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
35Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
36Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
40Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
43Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
44Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
46Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
48Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
49Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
50Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
51Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
52Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
54Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
58Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
59Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
61Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
62Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
63Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
65Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
66Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
67Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
68Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
69Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
70Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
71Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
72Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
73Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
74Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
75Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
76Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
79Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
80Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
81Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
84Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
85Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
86Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
87Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
91David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
92Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
93Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
94Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
95Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:49
97Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:44
100Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:59
101Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
102Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
103Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
104Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
105Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
106Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
107Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
108Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
109Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
110Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
111Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
115Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
116Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
117Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMatvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFNils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFClement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFThomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFQuinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
DNFThijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFMichiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNFKenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNSTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNSJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSPieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNSOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNSAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling12:27:30
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:04
3Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:16
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:18
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:39
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:43
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
12Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:48
14Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:50
16Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:51
17Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:53
18Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:54
19Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
20Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:56
21Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
22Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
24Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
28Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:00
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
30Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:05
31Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:06
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:07
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:08
37Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:09
38Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
39Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:11
40Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
41Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:13
42Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:14
43Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
44Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
45Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
46Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
48Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:17
50Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
51Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:18
52Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:19
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
54Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:21
55Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:23
57Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
58Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:24
59Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:25
60Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
61Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:26
62Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:29
63Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:04
64Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:03:26
65Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:42
66Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:09
67Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:10
68Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:04:19
69Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:20
70Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:27
71Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:48
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:06:55
73Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:06:57
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:58
75Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:59
77Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:07:25
78Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:25
79Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
80Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:31
81Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:32
82Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:41
83Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:08:52
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:57
85Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:00
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:09:58
87Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:03
88Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:11:06
89Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:13
90Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:14
91Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:22
92Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:11:26
93Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:11:28
94Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:36
95Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:06
96Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:14:29
97Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:14:48
98Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:15:56
99Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:16:07
100Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:16:09
101Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:16:20
102Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
103Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:21
104Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:37
105Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:17:42
106Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:19:26
107Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:28
108Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:20:29
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:20:43
110Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:21:50
111Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:23
112David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:23:00
113Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:39
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:25:21
115Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:27
116Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:26:26
117Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:31:07

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect63pts
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept50
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo40
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling40
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team39
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise38
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling30
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin30
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert28
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step27

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise48pts
2Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton21
3Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon18
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon12
6Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team12
7Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
10Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team8

