Devenyns wins Baloise Belgium Tour
Waeytens wins final stage
Stage 4: Tremelo - Tongeren
Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) won the fourth and final stage at the Baloise Belgium Tour. The Belgian sprinted to victory ahead of Daniel Mclay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Tim Dupont (Veranda's Willems Cycling Team).
"I am delighted with my first victory," Waeytens said. "The plan for today was to set up the sprint for me. It was raining all day and the guys did an awesome job to protect me.
"In the sprint finish, I was feeling confident and really strong. It was a tricky finale, therefore we had to be in the front and we managed this in a good way. The guys brought me in a good position and the lead-out was perfect. Then, I gave it all to finish and it is nice to win the stage after a difficult couple of days. We raced perfectly together. I think this is a victory for the whole team and I'm really happy about it."
Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) won the overall classification, sealing the title ahead of his teammate Reto Hollenstein and Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep).
The stage started with out Lotto Soudal. The team collectively decided to sit out after their rider Stig Broeckx was airlifted to hospital during stage 3. He was involved in a crash that was sparked by two motorcycles and his injuries include two bleeding spots in his brain, a fractured eye socket, and he is in a non-induced coma.
The race started with an early breakaway that formed under rainy conditions, and it included danger man Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). Giant-Alpecin did not have a rider in the move but fortunately it came back in time for the team to set up for a bunch sprint for Waeytens.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:34:08
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|19
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|26
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|36
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|40
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|43
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|44
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|46
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|48
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|50
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|52
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|54
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|58
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|59
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|62
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|65
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|67
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|68
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|69
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|71
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|74
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|75
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|79
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|80
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|81
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|82
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|84
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|85
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|87
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|92
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|94
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|95
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:49
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|100
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:59
|101
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|102
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|103
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|104
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|105
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|106
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|107
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|108
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|110
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|111
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|116
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|117
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNS
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNS
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNS
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12:27:30
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:18
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:39
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|14
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:50
|16
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:51
|17
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|18
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|19
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|20
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|21
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|22
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|24
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|30
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:05
|31
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:06
|33
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:08
|37
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|38
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|39
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:11
|40
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|41
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|42
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:14
|43
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|44
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|45
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|46
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|47
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|48
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:17
|50
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|51
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|52
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|55
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:23
|57
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:24
|59
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|60
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|61
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:26
|62
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|63
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:04
|64
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|65
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:42
|66
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:09
|67
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|68
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:04:19
|69
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:20
|70
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:27
|71
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:48
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:06:55
|73
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|74
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:58
|75
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:59
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:07:25
|78
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:25
|79
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|80
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:31
|81
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:32
|82
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:41
|83
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08:52
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:57
|85
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:00
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:58
|87
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:03
|88
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:11:06
|89
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:13
|90
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:14
|91
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:22
|92
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|93
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:28
|94
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:36
|95
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:06
|96
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:14:29
|97
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:14:48
|98
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:15:56
|99
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:16:07
|100
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:16:09
|101
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:16:20
|102
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:21
|104
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:37
|105
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:17:42
|106
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:19:26
|107
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:28
|108
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:20:29
|109
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:20:43
|110
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:21:50
|111
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:23
|112
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:23:00
|113
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:24:39
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:21
|115
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:27
|116
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:26:26
|117
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:31:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|63
|pts
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|50
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|39
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|30
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|pts
|2
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|3
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|18
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|12
|6
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|10
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|8
