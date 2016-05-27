Belgium Tour: Double day for Devenyns
IAM Cycling rider wins from breakaway on stage 2, takes race lead
Stage 2: Knokke-Heist - Herzele
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4:32:26
|2
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:01
|3
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|19
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|24
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|28
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|32
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|37
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|39
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|42
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|44
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|48
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|53
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|54
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|55
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|56
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|60
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|61
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|62
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|64
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|70
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|78
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|79
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|80
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|81
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|82
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|84
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:59
|88
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|90
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|91
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|94
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:37
|95
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|96
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|101
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|102
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|104
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|105
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|108
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:28
|109
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:29
|110
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:07
|111
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|115
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|118
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|121
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:45
|123
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|124
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|126
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|129
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|130
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:10:57
|131
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|132
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:03
|133
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|134
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:37
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|136
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|138
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|139
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|141
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|142
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|143
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|144
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|145
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|146
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|147
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:47
|149
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:14
|150
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|151
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|152
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|153
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|154
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|155
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|157
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|158
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:19:36
|159
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|160
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|161
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|162
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|163
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|0:21:05
|164
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|165
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|166
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:22:51
|167
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8:53:22
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:18
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|15
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:50
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|18
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:51
|19
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|20
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|23
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|24
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|25
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|26
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|28
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|37
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|38
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:01
|39
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|40
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:04
|42
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|43
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:05
|44
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:06
|47
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|52
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|54
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|55
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:11
|56
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|58
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|59
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:14
|60
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|61
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|62
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|63
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|64
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|65
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:17
|67
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|69
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:18
|70
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|71
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:23
|76
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:24
|78
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|79
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|80
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:26
|81
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|82
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:28
|83
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|84
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:31
|85
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|86
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|87
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:04
|88
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:26
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:15
|90
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:25
|91
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|92
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:37
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:38
|94
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:42
|95
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:53
|96
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|97
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:58
|98
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|99
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:04:08
|101
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:09
|102
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|103
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:15
|104
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:18
|105
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:04:19
|106
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:20
|107
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:04:22
|108
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:40
|109
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:48
|110
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:25
|111
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|112
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:31
|114
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:32
|116
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:41
|117
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08:49
|118
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08:52
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:57
|120
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:58
|121
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:00
|122
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:03
|123
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:11:06
|124
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:13
|125
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:22
|126
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|127
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:28
|128
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:36
|129
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:11:38
|130
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:40
|131
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:11:43
|132
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:12
|133
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:44
|134
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:51
|135
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:01
|136
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:04
|137
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:16:05
|138
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:16:07
|139
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|140
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:16:09
|141
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:11
|142
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:13
|143
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:15
|144
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:16:20
|145
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:21
|147
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:24
|148
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:28
|149
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:40
|150
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:19
|151
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:22
|152
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:25
|153
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:19:26
|154
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:28
|155
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|156
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:19:32
|157
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:19:46
|158
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:20:03
|159
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:20:04
|160
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:20:27
|161
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:20:29
|162
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|0:21:43
|163
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|0:21:56
|164
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:23:00
|165
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:23:29
|166
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:23:37
|167
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:25:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|20
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|19
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|17
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|15
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|11
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|8
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|23
|pts
|2
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|4
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|14
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|12
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|7
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|4
|8
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|2
