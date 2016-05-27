Trending

Belgium Tour: Double day for Devenyns

IAM Cycling rider wins from breakaway on stage 2, takes race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling4:32:26
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:01
3Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
18Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
19Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
20Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
24Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
26Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
28Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
32Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
37Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
39Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
42Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
43Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
44Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
46Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
47Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
48Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
53Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
54Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
55Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
56Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
60Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
61Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
62Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
64Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
70Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
71Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
72Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
73Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
74Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
75Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
77Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
78Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
79Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
80Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
81Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
82Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
84Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
85Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
86Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
87Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:59
88Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:03
90Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
91Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
93Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
94Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:37
95Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
96Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
100Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
101Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
102Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
103Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
104Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
105Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
106Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
108Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:28
109Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:29
110Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:07
111Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
115Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
116Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
118Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
119Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
121Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:45
123Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
124Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
126Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
127Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
128Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
129Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:10:57
131Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
132Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:03
133Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
134Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:37
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
136Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
138Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
139Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
140Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
141Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
142Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
143Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
144Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
145Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
146Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
147Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:47
149Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:14
150Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:18:56
151Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
152Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
153Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
154Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
155Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
157Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
158Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:19:36
159Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
160Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
161Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
162Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
163Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M0:21:05
164Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
165Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
166David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:22:51
167Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8:53:22
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:04
3Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:16
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:18
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:39
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:43
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
13Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:48
15Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:50
17Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
18Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:51
19Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:53
20Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:56
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
23Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
24Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
25Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
26Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:58
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
33Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:00
37Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
38Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:01
39Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:03
40Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:04
42Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
43Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:05
44Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:06
47Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:07
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:08
52Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
53Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:09
54Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
55Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:11
56Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
58Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:13
59Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:14
60Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
61Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
62Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
63Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
64Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
65Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:17
67Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
68Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
69Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:18
70Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
71Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:19
72Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
73Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:21
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:23
76Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
77Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:24
78Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:25
79Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
80Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:26
81Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
82Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:28
83Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:29
84Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:31
85Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
86Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:46
87Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:04
88Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:26
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:15
90Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:25
91Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:03:26
92Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:03:37
93Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:38
94Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:42
95Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:53
96Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:03:55
97Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:58
98Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:03:59
99Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
100Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:04:08
101Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:09
102Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:10
103Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:15
104Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:18
105Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:04:19
106Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:20
107Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:04:22
108Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:40
109Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:48
110Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:25
111Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
112Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:08:30
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:31
114Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:32
116Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:41
117Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:08:49
118Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:08:52
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:57
120Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:58
121Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:00
122Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:03
123Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:11:06
124Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:13
125Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:22
126Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:11:26
127Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:11:28
128Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:36
129Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:11:38
130Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:40
131Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:11:43
132Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:12
133Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:44
134Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:51
135Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:01
136Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:04
137Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:16:05
138Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:16:07
139Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
140Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:16:09
141Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:16:11
142Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:13
143Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:15
144Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:16:20
145Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
146Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:21
147Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:24
148Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:28
149Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:40
150Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:19
151Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:19:22
152Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:25
153Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:19:26
154Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:28
155Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
156Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:19:32
157Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:19:46
158Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:20:03
159Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:20:04
160Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:20:27
161Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:20:29
162Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M0:21:43
163Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M0:21:56
164David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:23:00
165Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:23:29
166Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:23:37
167Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:25:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo30pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling28
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept25
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team20
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect19
7Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team17
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling15
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step14
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec11
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling10
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
16Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
17David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team8
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie6

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect23pts
2Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton19
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
4Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M14
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon12
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
7Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M4
8Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team2

