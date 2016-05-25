Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour: Van Aert wins prologue

Cyclo cross world champion beats Tony Martin

Wout Van Aert takes the lead in the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Czech champion Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matvey Mamykin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nils Politt (Katusha) giving it his all

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frederik Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert with one of his prizes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yohann Gene (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Oranje Peloton)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Van Staeyen (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin in the German national champion jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra claimed fourth place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert leads the overall classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert was the surprise winner in the prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert beat Tony Martin by two seconds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Head down for Tony Martin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert rides to victory in the prologue of the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Spilak (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matti Breschel (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenberg (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stef Van Zummeren (Veranda Willems Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World cyclo-cross champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) took a surprise victory in the prologue of the Baloise Belgium Tour in Beveren. Van Aert beat multiple time trial world champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) by two seconds over the six-kilometre course. IAM Cycling's Reto Hollenstein was third a further two seconds back.

Van Aert powered around the short, but technical, course in a time of 6:54 and had a tense wait for Martin to cross the line but the German didn't have enough to best the 21-year-old. The Baloise Belgium Tour is the first road race of Van Aert's season as he builds up towards a tilt at the Belgian road race championships.

As well as Martin, Etixx-QuickStep got two other riders into the top 10 with Niki Terpstra and Yves Lampaert, putting them into a strong position for the overall classification.

Aidis Kruopis (Verandas Willems Cycling Team) was the first rider to roll down the start ramp at 12:34 local time. As the first rider, he would briefly set the fastest time but that wouldn't stand for very long with Hollenstein demolishing it with his time of 6:58, the first to go under the seven-minute mark.

Hollenstein was in for a long time in the hot seat as riders continually failed to better his effort. In fact, it was over two hours before he was nudged off the hot seat by Van Aert.

Thursday will be the first open road stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour with the 174.5km ride from Buggenhout to Knokke-Heist. The race is due to finish on Sunday, May 29.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:06:52
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx-Quick-Step0:00:02
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:04
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick-Step
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step0:00:05
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:06
7Lars Boom (Ned) Astana0:00:07
8David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:10
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:11
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
11Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
13Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:12
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:13
15Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
16Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
17Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:14
18Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
19Edwards Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
20Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept0:00:16
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
22Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:17
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
25Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
26Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
27Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel Cebon
28Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo-Vital Concept0:00:19
29Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Sander Cordeel (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
33Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
37Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
40Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
41Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
42Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:21
43Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
44Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:00:22
45Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel Cebon
46Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
47Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
48Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
49Tim De Troyer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:23
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
51Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana
55Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:24
56Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
57Timothy Dupont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
58Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
59Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
60Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
61Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
62Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:25
63Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
65Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
66Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
67Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:26
68Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
69Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
72Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo-Vital Concept0:00:27
73Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
74Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
75Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
77Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
78Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
79Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step0:00:28
80Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
81Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel Cebon
82Frederik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:29
84Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
85Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
86Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
87Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
89Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:30
90Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
91Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:31
92Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
93Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
94Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
95Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:32
96Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
97Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
98Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
99Jasper Styven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
100Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
101Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
102Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
104Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:34
105Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
106Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana0:00:35
107Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
108Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
109Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
110Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
111Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:36
112Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:37
113Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
114Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
115Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
116Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
117Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:38
118Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
119Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
120Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M0:00:39
121Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel Cebon
122Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
123Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
124Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
125Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
126Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:40
127Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
128Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana
129Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:42
130Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
131Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
132Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
133Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
134Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
135Laurence Naesen (Bel) Cibel Cebon0:00:43
136Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
137Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
138Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:00:44
139Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
140Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
141Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
142Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
143Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
144Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
145Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:45
146Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
147Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:46
148Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
149Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel Cebon
150Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
151Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect0:00:47
152Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
153Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
154Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel Cebon
155Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:48
156Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:49
157Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
158Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:50
159Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:51
160Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
161Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M0:00:52
162Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel Cebon
163Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
164Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
165Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
166Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
167Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:00:53
168Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
169Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
170Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
171Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:01
172Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:07

