Baloise Belgium Tour: Van Aert wins prologue
Cyclo cross world champion beats Tony Martin
Prologue: Beveren - Beveren
World cyclo-cross champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) took a surprise victory in the prologue of the Baloise Belgium Tour in Beveren. Van Aert beat multiple time trial world champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) by two seconds over the six-kilometre course. IAM Cycling's Reto Hollenstein was third a further two seconds back.
Van Aert powered around the short, but technical, course in a time of 6:54 and had a tense wait for Martin to cross the line but the German didn't have enough to best the 21-year-old. The Baloise Belgium Tour is the first road race of Van Aert's season as he builds up towards a tilt at the Belgian road race championships.
As well as Martin, Etixx-QuickStep got two other riders into the top 10 with Niki Terpstra and Yves Lampaert, putting them into a strong position for the overall classification.
Aidis Kruopis (Verandas Willems Cycling Team) was the first rider to roll down the start ramp at 12:34 local time. As the first rider, he would briefly set the fastest time but that wouldn't stand for very long with Hollenstein demolishing it with his time of 6:58, the first to go under the seven-minute mark.
Hollenstein was in for a long time in the hot seat as riders continually failed to better his effort. In fact, it was over two hours before he was nudged off the hot seat by Van Aert.
Thursday will be the first open road stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour with the 174.5km ride from Buggenhout to Knokke-Heist. The race is due to finish on Sunday, May 29.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:06:52
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx-Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick-Step
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana
|0:00:07
|8
|David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:10
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:11
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|13
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:12
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|15
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|16
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
|17
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|18
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|19
|Edwards Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|20
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|0:00:16
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|23
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|24
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|25
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|26
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|27
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel Cebon
|28
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|0:00:19
|29
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana
|33
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
|37
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|41
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|42
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|43
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|44
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:22
|45
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel Cebon
|46
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|47
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|48
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|49
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|52
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana
|55
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|56
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
|57
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|58
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|59
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|60
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|61
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|62
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:25
|63
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
|65
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
|66
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
|67
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:26
|68
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana
|69
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|72
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|0:00:27
|73
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|75
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|77
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|78
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|79
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|80
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|81
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel Cebon
|82
|Frederik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:29
|84
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|85
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|86
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step
|89
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|90
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:31
|92
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|93
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|94
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|95
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:32
|96
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|97
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
|98
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|99
|Jasper Styven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|101
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|102
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|104
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|105
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|106
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:35
|107
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|111
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:36
|112
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|113
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|114
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|116
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|117
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:38
|118
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|119
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:39
|121
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel Cebon
|122
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|123
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|124
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|125
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|126
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|127
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana
|129
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|130
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|131
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|132
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|134
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|135
|Laurence Naesen (Bel) Cibel Cebon
|0:00:43
|136
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|137
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
|138
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:00:44
|139
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|140
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|141
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|143
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:45
|146
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
|147
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|148
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|149
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel Cebon
|150
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|151
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
|0:00:47
|152
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|153
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect
|154
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel Cebon
|155
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|156
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:49
|157
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|158
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|159
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|160
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|161
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:52
|162
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel Cebon
|163
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|164
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|165
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|166
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|167
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:53
|168
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|169
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|170
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|171
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|172
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:07
