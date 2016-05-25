Image 1 of 40 Wout Van Aert takes the lead in the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Czech champion Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Matvey Mamykin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Nils Politt (Katusha) giving it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Frederik Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Wout Van Aert with one of his prizes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Yohann Gene (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Michael Van Staeyen (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Tony Martin in the German national champion jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Niki Terpstra claimed fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Wout Van Aert leads the overall classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Wout Van Aert was the surprise winner in the prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Wout Van Aert beat Tony Martin by two seconds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Head down for Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Wout Van Aert rides to victory in the prologue of the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Matti Breschel (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Stijn Vandenberg (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Stef Van Zummeren (Veranda Willems Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World cyclo-cross champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) took a surprise victory in the prologue of the Baloise Belgium Tour in Beveren. Van Aert beat multiple time trial world champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) by two seconds over the six-kilometre course. IAM Cycling's Reto Hollenstein was third a further two seconds back.

Van Aert powered around the short, but technical, course in a time of 6:54 and had a tense wait for Martin to cross the line but the German didn't have enough to best the 21-year-old. The Baloise Belgium Tour is the first road race of Van Aert's season as he builds up towards a tilt at the Belgian road race championships.

As well as Martin, Etixx-QuickStep got two other riders into the top 10 with Niki Terpstra and Yves Lampaert, putting them into a strong position for the overall classification.

Aidis Kruopis (Verandas Willems Cycling Team) was the first rider to roll down the start ramp at 12:34 local time. As the first rider, he would briefly set the fastest time but that wouldn't stand for very long with Hollenstein demolishing it with his time of 6:58, the first to go under the seven-minute mark.

Hollenstein was in for a long time in the hot seat as riders continually failed to better his effort. In fact, it was over two hours before he was nudged off the hot seat by Van Aert.

Thursday will be the first open road stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour with the 174.5km ride from Buggenhout to Knokke-Heist. The race is due to finish on Sunday, May 29.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 0:06:52 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx-Quick-Step 0:00:02 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:04 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick-Step 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step 0:00:05 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 0:00:07 8 David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 0:00:10 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:11 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 13 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:12 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:13 15 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 16 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step 17 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 18 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 19 Edwards Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 20 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept 0:00:16 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 24 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 25 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 26 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 27 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel Cebon 28 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo-Vital Concept 0:00:19 29 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 31 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana 33 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:20 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal 37 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 41 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 42 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 43 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 44 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:00:22 45 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel Cebon 46 Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 47 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 48 Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 49 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:00:23 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 52 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 53 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana 55 Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:00:24 56 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect 57 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 58 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 59 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 60 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 61 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 62 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:25 63 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect 65 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step 66 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step 67 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:26 68 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana 69 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 72 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo-Vital Concept 0:00:27 73 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 74 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 75 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M 77 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 78 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 79 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step 0:00:28 80 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept 81 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel Cebon 82 Frederik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:00:29 84 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 85 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 86 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step 89 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:30 90 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:31 92 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 93 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 94 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 95 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:32 96 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 97 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect 98 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 99 Jasper Styven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 100 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:33 101 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 102 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 104 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 105 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 106 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:35 107 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 108 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 109 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 110 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 111 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:36 112 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 113 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 114 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 115 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 116 Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M 117 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:38 118 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 119 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:39 121 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel Cebon 122 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 123 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 124 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 125 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 126 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:40 127 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 128 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana 129 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:00:42 130 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept 131 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 132 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 134 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 135 Laurence Naesen (Bel) Cibel Cebon 0:00:43 136 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 137 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect 138 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:00:44 139 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 140 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 141 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 142 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 143 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:45 146 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect 147 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:46 148 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 149 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel Cebon 150 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 151 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect 0:00:47 152 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept 153 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Group Protect 154 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel Cebon 155 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 156 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:49 157 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 158 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:50 159 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:51 160 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 161 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:52 162 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Cibel Cebon 163 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 164 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept 165 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 166 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 167 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:53 168 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 169 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 170 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept 171 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 172 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:07

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 20 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx-Quick-Step 18 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick-Step 14 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-Quick-Step 12 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 9 8 David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice 8 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 6