Darcey wins enduro race

Solo riders and mixed teams contest enduro

John Darcey won the solo men's enduro in Glenorchy, Tasmania.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Darcey10laps
2Dion Shaw10
3Thomas Burford10
4Nathan Perkins9
5Damian French9
6David Mati7

Solo men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Morgan7laps
2John Forbes7
3Sean Muir6

Solo women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Su Sprott8laps
2Alison Forbes4

Men's duo team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Standish and Mitchell Vanetie (Team Top End Riders)10laps
2William Murphy and Clarke Petrick (Cycle Zone Darwin)10
3Andrew Hagger and David Jolly (Team Trek/Ken Self Cycles)10
4Aaron Caden and Peter Svara (Team 2 DORCs)9

Mixed duo team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ross Farrell and Jody Bush (Team Sprung)10laps

Male 40+ duo team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Riley and Simon Matthews (Team Ken Self Cycles)8laps

3-person male teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarryd Jones, Alistair Crameri, Jarryd Jones (I Don't Know)9laps

