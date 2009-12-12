Image 1 of 7 The medallists from the men's elite cross country race in Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 7 Rowena Fry from Tasmania powers her way towards a gold medal in the women's elite cross country event in Glenorchy. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 7 Rowena Fry wins the gold medal in the women's cross country race in Glenorchy Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 7 Daniel McConnell in action during the men's elite cross country event at the National MTB series in Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 7 Daniel McConnell takes out the men's cross country event at round one of the National MTB Series in Glenorchy Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 7 The medallists from the women's elite cross country race in Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 7 Daniel McConnell blitzed the field in the men's elite cross country race beneath the trees in Glenorchy. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

The Jayco Australian Mountain Bike (MTB) Series got underway in Glenorchy, Tasmania, with local favourite Rowena Fry taking the honours in the women's cross country race and Beijing Olympian Daniel McConnell winning the men's event. After a difficult couple of weeks, due to funding cuts to the high performance mountain bike program, Fry was just relieved to be able to let her legs do the talking.

"I'm just happy to be out racing in the Australian summer, and it's good to get the season underway again especially after all the publicity that's been about elite mountain biking [funding cuts]," the Australian mountain bike champion said. "It's good to come out and show that we're still kicking on and still going well."

Fry took control of the race right from the start with a commanding performance that showed her to be a class above the rest of Australia's elite women despite claiming she didn't have great legs on the main climb of the course.

"I don't think anyone's legs would feel good on that climb, but I managed to get up it for five laps so I'm happy with that," Fry said. "It was a bit comical at the start because I wanted to sit behind someone but everyone else had the same idea.

"As no one wanted to take the lead, I got forced onto the front and was trying to ride off some other girls and put the foot down with three laps to go," she said.

The minor placings were taken by Heather Logie from Canberra in second position at one minute and 27 seconds behind Fry, with Victoria's Jenni King in third place a further one minute and 24 seconds back. The first under-23 finisher was Rebecca Henderson, who went across the line in fourth position overall. After finishing eighth in the Under 19 category at the 2009 World Championships, it was Henderson's first official race out of the junior ranks and she confirmed she is a likely challenger to Fry in the near future.

In the men's race, the win didn't come quiet as easily for McConnell, but in the end he demonstrated why he started the race as the one to beat.

"I held back for the first few laps as I didn't really know how the other guys were going. I got about half way and decided to make a move. I got a bit of a gap and got out of sight and that's all I needed," McConnell said. "It's good just to come out with a win. I'm rapt."

The opening round of the series gave a chance for the 24-year-old Victorian to measure his early season form. "It's one thing to train but when you go out with 30 of Australia's best riders, it makes you think there's always room for improvement," McConnell said.

"I was just going into today's race to see how the form is and see what I need to work on over the next month or two,” he added. "The signs today were pretty good. So now I'm looking forward to the rest of the year."

There were also plenty of positive signs for Adrian Jackson, who finished in second place, one minute and 31 seconds behind the winner. Jackson finished second overall in the Australian national series last season and was sitting in third place for the majority of the day, but finished strongly with his consistent riding style

Tasmania continued its good run of results on home turf with Ben Mather finishing third.

In the men's Under 23 category a jubilant Paul van der Ploeg went out the winner with a victory salute reminiscent of an Arnold Schwarzenegger pose in his bodybuilding hey-day.

"I was just having a bit of fun and had been working on that one for a little bit," van der Ploeg said of his celebration across the finish line. "I'll race all the national series, have fun with that and try and get serious for the World Cup races when I head over to Europe in March for all the big ones."

The downhill, enduro and short course cross country races will be contested tomorrow.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell 2:05:11 2 Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 0:01:31 3 Ben Mather 0:02:17 4 Lachlan Norris 0:03:04 5 Dylan Cooper (TREK Concepts.com.au Fictive.com.au) 0:03:13 6 Ben Henderson 0:04:15 7 Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing, KOM, SRAM) 0:04:31 8 Joshua Carlson (Spearman cycles, Giant, FRS health drinks) 0:04:46 9 Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale) 0:07:53 10 Steele Von Hoff 0:08:35 11 Shaun Lewis 0:12:15 12 Nick Both 0:13:25 13 Jeremy Ross 0:14:23 14 Tim Wynan 0:18:24 15 Peter Kutschera 0:19:52 16 John Groves (Apollo Bikes) 0:19:52 17 James Kennedy 0:19:54 18 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Felt / SRAM Enduro Team) 0:19:55 -1lap Nicholas Morgan -1lap Garry Millburn -2laps Clarke Petrick -3laps Andrew Burford -3laps Julien Wicks DNF Sean Hurley DNF Nick Menager (OnyaBike Belconnen & Civic Maxxis Bikecorp Giant)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 1:49:15 2 Heather Logie 0:01:27 3 Jenni King (Torq Australia Croydon Cycleworks) 0:03:51 4 Niki Fisher 0:06:15 5 Katherine O'Shea 0:09:30 6 Kelly Bartlett 0:09:51 7 Rosemary Barnes (Redshift Racing) 0:11:06 8 Jody Bush (Srung) 0:13:22 9 Anna Beck 0:14:12 10 Helen Wray 0:19:29 11 Jo Williams (Trailmix) 0:20:19 -1lap Melinda Jackson

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles, SRAM Components, Rocky Valley Bike Shop) 2:08:20 2 Luke Fetch 0:03:45 3 Aaron Benson (Cannondale, For The Riders, Ardenvale Homes) 0:06:52 4 Travis Frisby 0:12:53 5 Merlin Spranz (B.-d. Farm Paris Creek Bio-Mechanics) 0:17:54 6 Brenton Jones 0:19:38 -2laps Glenn Stewart -4laps Tom Scott DNF Paul Weymouth (Torq Australia)

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson 1:54:27 2 Therese Rhodes 0:02:20 3 Sarah Holmes (Over The Edge Sports Melrose / Ibis Cycles / Ergon) 0:02:21