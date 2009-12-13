Cory creams Cavalier in men's downhill
Douglas dominates Lewis in women's race
Ben Cory (Commencal) won the men's downhill race ahead of Amiel Cavalier (Giant Bicycles) and Rick Boyer (Ogio). Cory said that he didn't feel like his ride was anything special but was delighted with the win and now that he leads the downhill category of the Australian Mountain Bike series, he intends to contest the remaining three rounds in an effort to defend his lead.
In the women's race, defending champion Leigh Douglas (Tassal) won with a commanding lead. Racing on home soil, Douglas, the Canadian-born Kingston resident, was a staggering 31 seconds faster than second place finisher Emma Lewis (Cyclingo) and has cemented herself once again as the women to beat in the 2009-10 series. Third place in the women's downhill race went to Sarah Booth (Kona).
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Cory (Commencal, Fox Suspension, Troy Lee Designs)
|0:03:13.55
|2
|Amiel Cavalier (Giant Bicycles, Spearman Cycles, Fox Clothing )
|0:00:00.58
|3
|Rick Boyer (ogio, gopro, orange)
|0:00:01.41
|4
|Will Rischbieth (Giant, Lifestyle Excessive, Troy Lee Designs)
|0:00:01.54
|5
|Shaun O'Connor (Specialized)
|0:00:02.07
|6
|Rhys Atkinson (Specialized)
|0:00:02.69
|7
|Kaine Cannan
|0:00:03.18
|8
|Dave West
|0:00:04.56
|9
|Tim Eaton (Onyabike Civic ACT)
|0:00:05.22
|10
|Josh Button (Kona Bikes, Mavic, SRAM)
|0:00:07.39
|11
|Brad Oien (ODI, Intense, Oakley)
|0:00:07.57
|12
|Grant Jones
|0:00:07.69
|13
|Simon French (Dirt Art, Ride Bllerive)
|0:00:07.94
|14
|Harrison Armstrong
|0:00:08.10
|15
|Tamryn Murrell (Sloth Industries)
|0:00:09.45
|16
|Cillian Kennedy
|0:00:09.74
|17
|Lindsay Klein (Santa Cruz Bicycles, fortherides.com)
|0:00:10.37
|18
|Cody Eichhorn (ogio, Giant, Smith)
|0:00:10.40
|19
|Tom Patton
|0:00:11.21
|20
|Laurie Dinham (Suspension Center Swift Strength and Conditioning)
|0:00:11.47
|21
|Berend Boer
|0:00:11.57
|22
|James Hall (Bike Addiction)
|0:00:11.89
|23
|Jesse Beare (Berends Credit Card)
|0:00:12.13
|24
|Karl Peel
|0:00:12.45
|25
|Craig Yates (Giant Australia, Pinstripe)
|0:00:12.70
|26
|Darcy Murrell (Supersports Tomac, Kwt Maxxis)
|0:00:14.77
|27
|Josh McDonald
|0:00:15.60
|28
|Robert Armstrong
|0:00:16.60
|29
|Ricky Lee
|0:00:17.27
|30
|Daniel Hallam
|0:00:19.09
|31
|Lucas Kuncewicz
|0:00:19.10
|32
|Benjamin Ayling (99 Bikes, KWT Maxxis)
|0:00:20.52
|33
|Steven Gebert (Kona factory team, Australia Zone health and fitness)
|0:00:20.96
|34
|Alex Swann
|0:00:21.05
|35
|Ryan Meader
|0:00:21.06
|36
|Dean Davies
|0:00:21.87
|37
|Ryan Delarue (Tekin Suspension, Fox Racing Shox, Swift Strength and Conditioning)
|0:00:22.29
|38
|Rowan Saunders
|0:00:22.63
|39
|Ryan Hunt
|0:00:22.64
|40
|Adam Smithson (Specialized)
|0:00:23.53
|41
|Josh Johnston (Cylingo)
|0:00:23.54
|42
|Michael Manning (99 Bikes)
|0:00:24.31
|43
|Nicholas Shields (krankbikes.com.au)
|0:00:25.18
|44
|Jarrah Davies
|0:00:26.50
|45
|Kevin King (Dunbar Cycles)
|0:00:26.83
|46
|Ben Sullivan
|0:00:27.90
|47
|Daniel Paine
|0:00:28.49
|48
|Matt Swann
|0:00:31.17
|49
|Hayden Lester (Ashgrove cycles)
|0:00:36.57
|50
|Geoff Grennan
|0:00:43.25
|51
|Nicholas Bailly (Morewood Brothers Deity 26)
|0:00:57.38
|52
|Ben Goff (Santa Cruz Bikes, Drift.com.au, Tekin)
|0:00:59.83
|53
|Matt Wise
|0:15:56.75
|54
|Jeremy Powell (OnyaBike Belconnen & Civic)
|55
|Benjamin Fairbanks
|56
|Keiran Volk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Douglas (Tassal, Lester Franks, 4 Shaw Agencies-Treadlies)
|0:04:01.65
|2
|Emma Lewis (Cyclingo)
|0:00:30.88
|3
|Sarah Booth (Kona, Adidas Eyewear, Crime Cycles)
|0:00:31.51
|4
|Leonie Picton
|0:00:32.20
|5
|Sarsha Huntington (Tomac, for the riders, Maxxis)
|0:00:35.05
|6
|Joanne Fox
|0:00:39.00
|7
|Shannon Chugg
|0:00:47.87
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aden Wyber (Tekin Suspension, Fox Racing Shox, Swift Strength and Conditioning)
|0:03:20.05
|2
|Brandon Yrttiaho
|0:00:00.12
|3
|Ben L Barrett
|0:00:00.55
|4
|Antony Moore (venture cycles, fitness plus)
|0:00:04.47
|5
|Ben Power
|0:00:05.57
|6
|Jake Newell
|0:00:06.88
|7
|James Shepherd (Crime Cycles)
|0:00:07.95
|8
|Phillip Piazza (Mal Ajusted, Commencal Bikes, VZ, TLD)
|0:00:08.42
|9
|Lewis Winton (Dad)
|0:00:09.14
|10
|Selby Press
|0:00:09.50
|11
|James Green
|0:00:09.70
|12
|Daniel Lavis
|0:00:11.43
|13
|Aaron Oates
|0:00:16.40
|14
|Troy Brosnan (Adidas eyewear/Lotek Shoes/SRAM Rock Shox)
|0:00:17.72
|15
|Marcus Fairbanks
|0:00:19.17
|16
|Dean Evans
|0:00:19.38
|17
|Grant Womersley
|0:00:22.11
|18
|Graeme Mudd
|0:00:22.32
|19
|Samuel Jones
|0:00:22.99
|20
|Michael Bourne
|0:00:23.93
|21
|Justin Gray
|0:00:25.81
|22
|Sean Heywood-smith (Cue Power Billiards/Mitcham Bikes)
|0:00:26.25
|23
|Flinders Johnston
|0:00:26.69
|24
|Adam Flower
|0:00:29.46
|25
|Ryan Humphris
|0:00:38.84
|26
|Stephen Matthews (Bike Ride)
|0:00:39.46
|27
|Angus Maddern
|0:00:42.55
|28
|James Wilson
|0:00:50.56
|29
|Kyle Coutts
|0:00:54.43
|30
|Ben Hefferan
|0:01:03.91
|31
|Zacherad Lewis (Torquay Cycling, Fox, Amazon Power, Taheodd Protein)
|0:01:18.38
|32
|Andrew Meagher
|0:02:44.09
|33
|Blake Nielson
|0:06:52.89
|34
|Ben Matthews
|DNF
|Kevin Backhouse
|DNF
|Benjamin Leslie
|DNF
|Kieran Reinboth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Hockey (Bicycle Express. Sombiro, Cove)
|0:04:31.62
|2
|Holly Baarspul (Kalamunda Cycles)
|0:00:00.90
|3
|Christie Batt
|0:00:35.01
|4
|Katelyn Humphris
|0:00:39.40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Fearon (Cove Bikes JT Cycles Sombrio Clothing)
|0:03:20.84
|2
|David McMillan
|0:00:05.68
|3
|Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports, SERAS)
|0:00:05.92
|4
|Henry Blake
|0:00:16.75
|5
|Conor Bullard
|0:00:19.71
|6
|Brent Capel
|0:00:21.41
|7
|Max Hughes
|0:00:22.71
|8
|Dean Lucas
|0:00:24.35
|9
|Andrew Weatherhead
|0:00:27.60
|10
|Kaine Trevor
|0:00:28.81
|11
|Liam Towers
|0:00:29.42
|12
|Nelson Kreilis
|0:00:29.58
|13
|Nicolas Bohle
|0:00:29.96
|14
|Matthew Smith
|0:00:30.64
|15
|Luke Ellison
|0:00:32.70
|16
|Wade Budden (Drift Bikes)
|0:00:39.78
|17
|Mac West - Moore
|0:00:40.24
|18
|Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles Testel)
|0:00:40.78
|19
|Jarrod Saville (Ulverstone bikes)
|0:00:42.99
|20
|Max Nielsen
|0:00:44.11
|21
|Angus Jackson (Bike Barn)
|0:00:44.92
|22
|Jordan Higgs
|0:00:47.64
|23
|Angus McCarthy
|0:00:49.93
|24
|Ilijah Mariner
|0:00:51.51
|25
|Eugene Smith
|0:00:53.26
|26
|Tom Rogers
|0:00:57.12
|27
|Kyle Pfitzner
|0:00:59.99
|28
|Josef Neubauer
|0:01:11.09
|29
|Bryce Wing
|0:01:16.63
|30
|Josh Mitchell (Dad)
|0:01:28.79
|31
|Jake Sandes
|0:01:59.16
|32
|Alexander McKinlay
|0:02:12.76
|DNF
|Justin Backhouse
|DNF
|Jacques De Vries
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports)
|0:03:49.64
|2
|Ben Hill (Sprung)
|0:00:12.54
|3
|Jack McCosker
|0:00:18.05
|4
|Dan Booker
|0:00:23.03
|5
|Joel Willis (Insane Cycles Santa Cruz)
|0:00:24.47
|6
|David Maggs
|0:00:27.40
|7
|Remy Morton
|0:00:28.74
|8
|Alistair Wood
|0:00:43.14
|9
|David Crisp (Mum and Dad)
|0:00:50.54
|10
|Tom Gibson
|0:01:11.30
|11
|Matthew McCorkell
|0:01:15.63
|12
|Jack Lynch
|0:01:41.22
|13
|Trent Ellison
|0:03:37.48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyson Schmidt
|0:03:44.68
|2
|Aaron Cairns
|0:00:09.14
|3
|Steven Charnock
|0:00:10.99
|4
|James Pauly
|0:00:24.47
|5
|Callum McCartney (Crime Cycles, RT Health & Fitness)
|0:07:11.16
|DNF
|Nigel Reeve
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Hobby (Inatstar)
|0:03:51.98
|2
|John Peterson (Borsari Cycles)
|0:00:04.11
|3
|Andrew Peterson
|0:00:23.27
|4
|Gus Coombe (Bicycle Express Adelaide)
|0:00:40.12
|5
|Jason Stalker
|0:01:33.26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Badman
|0:04:17.55
|2
|Kym Boxall
|0:00:00.63
|3
|Darren Willis (Insane Cycles)
|0:00:04.99
|4
|Steven Bullard
|0:00:10.49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jillian Brady
|0:10:09.15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Lovie
|0:04:16.87
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Leutton
|0:04:31.43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Lycett
|0:03:48.44
|2
|Mykel Porter
|0:00:10.07
|3
|James Holmstrom
|0:00:16.83
|4
|Aaron Atkinson
|0:00:26.07
|5
|Cale Anderson
|0:00:55.26
