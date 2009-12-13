Image 1 of 4 The medallists from the men's elite downhill on the final day of racing in Glenorchy, Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 4 Brad Oien in action during the men's elite downhill. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 4 A rider completes the downhill. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 4 Leigh Douglas flies to a gold medal in the elite women's downhill. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Ben Cory (Commencal) won the men's downhill race ahead of Amiel Cavalier (Giant Bicycles) and Rick Boyer (Ogio). Cory said that he didn't feel like his ride was anything special but was delighted with the win and now that he leads the downhill category of the Australian Mountain Bike series, he intends to contest the remaining three rounds in an effort to defend his lead.

In the women's race, defending champion Leigh Douglas (Tassal) won with a commanding lead. Racing on home soil, Douglas, the Canadian-born Kingston resident, was a staggering 31 seconds faster than second place finisher Emma Lewis (Cyclingo) and has cemented herself once again as the women to beat in the 2009-10 series. Third place in the women's downhill race went to Sarah Booth (Kona).

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Cory (Commencal, Fox Suspension, Troy Lee Designs) 0:03:13.55 2 Amiel Cavalier (Giant Bicycles, Spearman Cycles, Fox Clothing ) 0:00:00.58 3 Rick Boyer (ogio, gopro, orange) 0:00:01.41 4 Will Rischbieth (Giant, Lifestyle Excessive, Troy Lee Designs) 0:00:01.54 5 Shaun O'Connor (Specialized) 0:00:02.07 6 Rhys Atkinson (Specialized) 0:00:02.69 7 Kaine Cannan 0:00:03.18 8 Dave West 0:00:04.56 9 Tim Eaton (Onyabike Civic ACT) 0:00:05.22 10 Josh Button (Kona Bikes, Mavic, SRAM) 0:00:07.39 11 Brad Oien (ODI, Intense, Oakley) 0:00:07.57 12 Grant Jones 0:00:07.69 13 Simon French (Dirt Art, Ride Bllerive) 0:00:07.94 14 Harrison Armstrong 0:00:08.10 15 Tamryn Murrell (Sloth Industries) 0:00:09.45 16 Cillian Kennedy 0:00:09.74 17 Lindsay Klein (Santa Cruz Bicycles, fortherides.com) 0:00:10.37 18 Cody Eichhorn (ogio, Giant, Smith) 0:00:10.40 19 Tom Patton 0:00:11.21 20 Laurie Dinham (Suspension Center Swift Strength and Conditioning) 0:00:11.47 21 Berend Boer 0:00:11.57 22 James Hall (Bike Addiction) 0:00:11.89 23 Jesse Beare (Berends Credit Card) 0:00:12.13 24 Karl Peel 0:00:12.45 25 Craig Yates (Giant Australia, Pinstripe) 0:00:12.70 26 Darcy Murrell (Supersports Tomac, Kwt Maxxis) 0:00:14.77 27 Josh McDonald 0:00:15.60 28 Robert Armstrong 0:00:16.60 29 Ricky Lee 0:00:17.27 30 Daniel Hallam 0:00:19.09 31 Lucas Kuncewicz 0:00:19.10 32 Benjamin Ayling (99 Bikes, KWT Maxxis) 0:00:20.52 33 Steven Gebert (Kona factory team, Australia Zone health and fitness) 0:00:20.96 34 Alex Swann 0:00:21.05 35 Ryan Meader 0:00:21.06 36 Dean Davies 0:00:21.87 37 Ryan Delarue (Tekin Suspension, Fox Racing Shox, Swift Strength and Conditioning) 0:00:22.29 38 Rowan Saunders 0:00:22.63 39 Ryan Hunt 0:00:22.64 40 Adam Smithson (Specialized) 0:00:23.53 41 Josh Johnston (Cylingo) 0:00:23.54 42 Michael Manning (99 Bikes) 0:00:24.31 43 Nicholas Shields (krankbikes.com.au) 0:00:25.18 44 Jarrah Davies 0:00:26.50 45 Kevin King (Dunbar Cycles) 0:00:26.83 46 Ben Sullivan 0:00:27.90 47 Daniel Paine 0:00:28.49 48 Matt Swann 0:00:31.17 49 Hayden Lester (Ashgrove cycles) 0:00:36.57 50 Geoff Grennan 0:00:43.25 51 Nicholas Bailly (Morewood Brothers Deity 26) 0:00:57.38 52 Ben Goff (Santa Cruz Bikes, Drift.com.au, Tekin) 0:00:59.83 53 Matt Wise 0:15:56.75 54 Jeremy Powell (OnyaBike Belconnen & Civic) 55 Benjamin Fairbanks 56 Keiran Volk

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Douglas (Tassal, Lester Franks, 4 Shaw Agencies-Treadlies) 0:04:01.65 2 Emma Lewis (Cyclingo) 0:00:30.88 3 Sarah Booth (Kona, Adidas Eyewear, Crime Cycles) 0:00:31.51 4 Leonie Picton 0:00:32.20 5 Sarsha Huntington (Tomac, for the riders, Maxxis) 0:00:35.05 6 Joanne Fox 0:00:39.00 7 Shannon Chugg 0:00:47.87

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aden Wyber (Tekin Suspension, Fox Racing Shox, Swift Strength and Conditioning) 0:03:20.05 2 Brandon Yrttiaho 0:00:00.12 3 Ben L Barrett 0:00:00.55 4 Antony Moore (venture cycles, fitness plus) 0:00:04.47 5 Ben Power 0:00:05.57 6 Jake Newell 0:00:06.88 7 James Shepherd (Crime Cycles) 0:00:07.95 8 Phillip Piazza (Mal Ajusted, Commencal Bikes, VZ, TLD) 0:00:08.42 9 Lewis Winton (Dad) 0:00:09.14 10 Selby Press 0:00:09.50 11 James Green 0:00:09.70 12 Daniel Lavis 0:00:11.43 13 Aaron Oates 0:00:16.40 14 Troy Brosnan (Adidas eyewear/Lotek Shoes/SRAM Rock Shox) 0:00:17.72 15 Marcus Fairbanks 0:00:19.17 16 Dean Evans 0:00:19.38 17 Grant Womersley 0:00:22.11 18 Graeme Mudd 0:00:22.32 19 Samuel Jones 0:00:22.99 20 Michael Bourne 0:00:23.93 21 Justin Gray 0:00:25.81 22 Sean Heywood-smith (Cue Power Billiards/Mitcham Bikes) 0:00:26.25 23 Flinders Johnston 0:00:26.69 24 Adam Flower 0:00:29.46 25 Ryan Humphris 0:00:38.84 26 Stephen Matthews (Bike Ride) 0:00:39.46 27 Angus Maddern 0:00:42.55 28 James Wilson 0:00:50.56 29 Kyle Coutts 0:00:54.43 30 Ben Hefferan 0:01:03.91 31 Zacherad Lewis (Torquay Cycling, Fox, Amazon Power, Taheodd Protein) 0:01:18.38 32 Andrew Meagher 0:02:44.09 33 Blake Nielson 0:06:52.89 34 Ben Matthews DNF Kevin Backhouse DNF Benjamin Leslie DNF Kieran Reinboth

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Hockey (Bicycle Express. Sombiro, Cove) 0:04:31.62 2 Holly Baarspul (Kalamunda Cycles) 0:00:00.90 3 Christie Batt 0:00:35.01 4 Katelyn Humphris 0:00:39.40

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Fearon (Cove Bikes JT Cycles Sombrio Clothing) 0:03:20.84 2 David McMillan 0:00:05.68 3 Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports, SERAS) 0:00:05.92 4 Henry Blake 0:00:16.75 5 Conor Bullard 0:00:19.71 6 Brent Capel 0:00:21.41 7 Max Hughes 0:00:22.71 8 Dean Lucas 0:00:24.35 9 Andrew Weatherhead 0:00:27.60 10 Kaine Trevor 0:00:28.81 11 Liam Towers 0:00:29.42 12 Nelson Kreilis 0:00:29.58 13 Nicolas Bohle 0:00:29.96 14 Matthew Smith 0:00:30.64 15 Luke Ellison 0:00:32.70 16 Wade Budden (Drift Bikes) 0:00:39.78 17 Mac West - Moore 0:00:40.24 18 Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles Testel) 0:00:40.78 19 Jarrod Saville (Ulverstone bikes) 0:00:42.99 20 Max Nielsen 0:00:44.11 21 Angus Jackson (Bike Barn) 0:00:44.92 22 Jordan Higgs 0:00:47.64 23 Angus McCarthy 0:00:49.93 24 Ilijah Mariner 0:00:51.51 25 Eugene Smith 0:00:53.26 26 Tom Rogers 0:00:57.12 27 Kyle Pfitzner 0:00:59.99 28 Josef Neubauer 0:01:11.09 29 Bryce Wing 0:01:16.63 30 Josh Mitchell (Dad) 0:01:28.79 31 Jake Sandes 0:01:59.16 32 Alexander McKinlay 0:02:12.76 DNF Justin Backhouse DNF Jacques De Vries

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports) 0:03:49.64 2 Ben Hill (Sprung) 0:00:12.54 3 Jack McCosker 0:00:18.05 4 Dan Booker 0:00:23.03 5 Joel Willis (Insane Cycles Santa Cruz) 0:00:24.47 6 David Maggs 0:00:27.40 7 Remy Morton 0:00:28.74 8 Alistair Wood 0:00:43.14 9 David Crisp (Mum and Dad) 0:00:50.54 10 Tom Gibson 0:01:11.30 11 Matthew McCorkell 0:01:15.63 12 Jack Lynch 0:01:41.22 13 Trent Ellison 0:03:37.48

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyson Schmidt 0:03:44.68 2 Aaron Cairns 0:00:09.14 3 Steven Charnock 0:00:10.99 4 James Pauly 0:00:24.47 5 Callum McCartney (Crime Cycles, RT Health & Fitness) 0:07:11.16 DNF Nigel Reeve

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Hobby (Inatstar) 0:03:51.98 2 John Peterson (Borsari Cycles) 0:00:04.11 3 Andrew Peterson 0:00:23.27 4 Gus Coombe (Bicycle Express Adelaide) 0:00:40.12 5 Jason Stalker 0:01:33.26

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Badman 0:04:17.55 2 Kym Boxall 0:00:00.63 3 Darren Willis (Insane Cycles) 0:00:04.99 4 Steven Bullard 0:00:10.49

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jillian Brady 0:10:09.15

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Lovie 0:04:16.87

Senior Hardtail # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Leutton 0:04:31.43