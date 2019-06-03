Trending

Kendall Ryan wins Clarendon Cup

Owen second and Coles-Lyster third

Kendall Ryan wins the Crystal Cup

(Image credit: Lucy Thornton)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)1:08:56
2Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
3Maggie Coles-Lyster (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling)
4Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p/b TREK)0:00:02
5Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
6Alexi Costa0:00:05
7Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
8Clio Dinan (Green Line Velo driven by Zipca)
9Holly Breck (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)0:00:07
10Edwige Pitel (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
11Rachel Canning
12Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
13Sharlotte Lucas (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:14
14Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)0:00:16
15Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:18
16Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
17Erin Faccone
18Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:21
19Adair Anderson (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)0:00:31
20Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b Trek)0:00:34
21Deborah Paine (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)0:01:01
22Valentina Scandolara (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
23Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
24Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:01:38
25Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing p/b TREK)0:02:19
26Minda Murray (ButcherBox Cycling)
27Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
28Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
29Natalie Redmond (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
30Daniely Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
31Daniela Linco
32Katherine Compton (Fearless Femme Racing p/b )
33Laura van Gilder (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
34Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling)
DNSEmily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
DNSVirginie Perizzolo Pointet (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
DNSArley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
DNSElizabeth (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
DNSJanelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
DNSLaura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
DNSSara Rains (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
DNSBrooke Hannon (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
DNSSharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
DNFNicolle Bruderer Cofino (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
DNFEmily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
DNFSamantha Goldenstein (US Military Endurance Sports)
DNFMaatje Benassi (US Military Endurance Sports)
DNFMelissa Tallent (US Military Endurance Sports)
DNFAndria Christoforou (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team)
DNFGeorgeta Ungureanu (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team)
DNFElizabeth Harden (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
DNFLauren Perry (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
DNFJennifer Darmody (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNFAmelia Kirby (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNFLeslie Timm (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNFTori Riemersma (Shadow Elite)
DNFLauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
DNFWellinda Regisleyne des Santos Rodriguez (Abec Rio Claro)
DNFJenette Williams (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Media)
DNFEmily Spence (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Media)
DNFFaith Montreuil (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Media)
DNFVerena Eberhardt (RSC Arbo)
DNFBritt Mason (Total Civil Construction p/b Battley H-D)
DNFAngela Parrotta (Total Civil Construction p/b Battley H-D)
DNFRachel Rubino (Total Civil Construction p/b Battley H-D)
DNFMindy Simmons (Total Civil Construction p/b Battley H-D)
DNFPaige Kostanecki (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
DNFLeigh Dukeman (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
DNFJacqueline Mcclure
DNFLeslie Lupien
DNFKaia Schmid
DNFMia Cheeseman
DNFDixie Newsome
DNFJessica Parra Rojas
DNFRachel Marie Jordan

