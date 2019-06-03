Kendall Ryan wins Clarendon Cup
Owen second and Coles-Lyster third
Clarendon Cup - Elite Women: Clarendon -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|1:08:56
|2
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|3
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling)
|4
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|0:00:02
|5
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
|6
|Alexi Costa
|0:00:05
|7
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|8
|Clio Dinan (Green Line Velo driven by Zipca)
|9
|Holly Breck (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
|0:00:07
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
|11
|Rachel Canning
|12
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
|13
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:14
|14
|Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:16
|15
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:18
|16
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
|17
|Erin Faccone
|18
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:21
|19
|Adair Anderson (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|0:00:31
|20
|Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:34
|21
|Deborah Paine (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|22
|Valentina Scandolara (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
|23
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|24
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:01:38
|25
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|0:02:19
|26
|Minda Murray (ButcherBox Cycling)
|27
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|28
|Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|29
|Natalie Redmond (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
|30
|Daniely Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|31
|Daniela Linco
|32
|Katherine Compton (Fearless Femme Racing p/b )
|33
|Laura van Gilder (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
|34
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|DNS
|Virginie Perizzolo Pointet (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
|DNS
|Elizabeth (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Altam)
|DNS
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
|DNS
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
|DNS
|Sara Rains (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b)
|DNS
|Brooke Hannon (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
|DNS
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|DNF
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofino (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|DNF
|Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|DNF
|Samantha Goldenstein (US Military Endurance Sports)
|DNF
|Maatje Benassi (US Military Endurance Sports)
|DNF
|Melissa Tallent (US Military Endurance Sports)
|DNF
|Andria Christoforou (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Georgeta Ungureanu (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Harden (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|DNF
|Lauren Perry (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Jennifer Darmody (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNF
|Amelia Kirby (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNF
|Leslie Timm (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNF
|Tori Riemersma (Shadow Elite)
|DNF
|Lauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
|DNF
|Wellinda Regisleyne des Santos Rodriguez (Abec Rio Claro)
|DNF
|Jenette Williams (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Media)
|DNF
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Media)
|DNF
|Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Media)
|DNF
|Verena Eberhardt (RSC Arbo)
|DNF
|Britt Mason (Total Civil Construction p/b Battley H-D)
|DNF
|Angela Parrotta (Total Civil Construction p/b Battley H-D)
|DNF
|Rachel Rubino (Total Civil Construction p/b Battley H-D)
|DNF
|Mindy Simmons (Total Civil Construction p/b Battley H-D)
|DNF
|Paige Kostanecki (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|DNF
|Leigh Dukeman (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
|DNF
|Jacqueline Mcclure
|DNF
|Leslie Lupien
|DNF
|Kaia Schmid
|DNF
|Mia Cheeseman
|DNF
|Dixie Newsome
|DNF
|Jessica Parra Rojas
|DNF
|Rachel Marie Jordan
