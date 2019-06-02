Trending

Young, Castillo 1-2 Crystal Cup for Elevate-KHS

Scala rounds out podium

Elevate-KHS dominated the Crystal Cup with Eric Young taking the win

(Image credit: Lucy Thornton)
Eric Young wins the Crystal Cup with teammate Ulises Castillo

(Image credit: Lucy Thornton)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1:27:50
2Ulises Alfred Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
3Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:00:15
4Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:23
5Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victo (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
6Thomas Gibbons (New Jersey Bicycling Associatio)0:00:24
7Justin Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
8George Goguen (Foundation CCB)
9Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk)
10George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:25
11Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team)0:00:26
12Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
13David Dawson (Team Skyline)
14Steven Kusy (District Velocity Racing p/b Bi)0:00:27
15Allan Rego (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
16Parker Kyzer (Team Skyline)
17Frank Travieso (NGCA Elite Team presented by Ty)0:00:28
18Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
19Ryan Mckinney (Team Beyer Auto)0:00:29
20Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
21Spencer Petrov (Foundation CCB)
22Fischer Maris (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:30
23Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:31
24Tom Salvesen0:00:32
25William Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
26William Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
27Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Gutten)0:00:33
28Nicholas Luther (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Gutten)
29Patrick Jarenwattanan (District Velocity Racing p/b Bi)0:00:34
30Andrew Scarano0:00:39
31Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)0:00:40
32Alwyn Steenkamp (NGCA Elite team presented by Ty)
33Justin Mcquerry (Team Skyline)
34Ranjodh Gill (Bike Doctor)
35Ryan Knight (District Velocity Racing p/b Bi)
36Michael Jones (Team Skyline)
37Mark Lewis (Bike Doctor)0:00:44
38Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:00:46
39Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:58
40Candido Prado0:01:02
41Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)0:01:08
42Hugo Velazquez (UCI PCT: UnitedHealthcare)0:01:11
43Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)0:01:13
44Paul Warner (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)0:01:32
45Joel Yates (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:02:38
46Trevor o'Donnell (Gateway Harley Davidson)
47Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
48Geno Villafano (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
49Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley Davidson)
50Adam Carr (Team Skyline)
51Owen Musser (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
52Gerd Dekeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk)
53Sean Barrie (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
54Stefan Zavislan (DistrictTaco Racing)
55John Bergmann (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
56Dmitry Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk)
57Andrew Dudle (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
58Przemyslaw Kotulski (Team Novo Nordisk)
59Ross Baldwin (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
60Scott Catanzaro (DistrictTaco Racing)
61Dennis Ramirez (NGCA Elite)
62Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)0:02:42
63Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
64Ryan Buerman (National Capital Velo Club/Unit)
65Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
66Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
67Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
68Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
69Caleb Smith (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
70Charkie Huegel (LPVC)
71James Studebaker (Bay Side Velo Bike Doctor)
72Erik Post (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
73Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
74Aidan Carter
75Michael Astell (Maloja Pushbikers)

