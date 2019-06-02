Young, Castillo 1-2 Crystal Cup for Elevate-KHS
Scala rounds out podium
Crystal Cup - Elite Men: Crystal City -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1:27:50
|2
|Ulises Alfred Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|0:00:15
|4
|Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:23
|5
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victo (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|6
|Thomas Gibbons (New Jersey Bicycling Associatio)
|0:00:24
|7
|Justin Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
|8
|George Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|9
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk)
|10
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|11
|Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|12
|Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
|13
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|14
|Steven Kusy (District Velocity Racing p/b Bi)
|0:00:27
|15
|Allan Rego (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|16
|Parker Kyzer (Team Skyline)
|17
|Frank Travieso (NGCA Elite Team presented by Ty)
|0:00:28
|18
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Ryan Mckinney (Team Beyer Auto)
|0:00:29
|20
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|21
|Spencer Petrov (Foundation CCB)
|22
|Fischer Maris (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:30
|23
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:31
|24
|Tom Salvesen
|0:00:32
|25
|William Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|26
|William Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|27
|Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Gutten)
|0:00:33
|28
|Nicholas Luther (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Gutten)
|29
|Patrick Jarenwattanan (District Velocity Racing p/b Bi)
|0:00:34
|30
|Andrew Scarano
|0:00:39
|31
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|0:00:40
|32
|Alwyn Steenkamp (NGCA Elite team presented by Ty)
|33
|Justin Mcquerry (Team Skyline)
|34
|Ranjodh Gill (Bike Doctor)
|35
|Ryan Knight (District Velocity Racing p/b Bi)
|36
|Michael Jones (Team Skyline)
|37
|Mark Lewis (Bike Doctor)
|0:00:44
|38
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|0:00:46
|39
|Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:58
|40
|Candido Prado
|0:01:02
|41
|Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:01:08
|42
|Hugo Velazquez (UCI PCT: UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:11
|43
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|0:01:13
|44
|Paul Warner (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|0:01:32
|45
|Joel Yates (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|0:02:38
|46
|Trevor o'Donnell (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|47
|Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|48
|Geno Villafano (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|49
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|50
|Adam Carr (Team Skyline)
|51
|Owen Musser (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|52
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk)
|53
|Sean Barrie (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|54
|Stefan Zavislan (DistrictTaco Racing)
|55
|John Bergmann (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|56
|Dmitry Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk)
|57
|Andrew Dudle (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred)
|58
|Przemyslaw Kotulski (Team Novo Nordisk)
|59
|Ross Baldwin (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|60
|Scott Catanzaro (DistrictTaco Racing)
|61
|Dennis Ramirez (NGCA Elite)
|62
|Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)
|0:02:42
|63
|Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|64
|Ryan Buerman (National Capital Velo Club/Unit)
|65
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|66
|Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|67
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|68
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|69
|Caleb Smith (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|70
|Charkie Huegel (LPVC)
|71
|James Studebaker (Bay Side Velo Bike Doctor)
|72
|Erik Post (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|73
|Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction p/b Ba)
|74
|Aidan Carter
|75
|Michael Astell (Maloja Pushbikers)
