Ryan wins Crystal Cup
Redmond, Owen round out podium
Crystal Cup - Elite Women: Crystal City -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:59:36
|2
|Natalie Redmond (Fearless Femme Racing p-b Altam)
|3
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|4
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|5
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|6
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p-b)
|7
|Laura van Gilder (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p-b)
|8
|Daniely Garcia (CWA Racing p-b TREK)
|0:00:02
|9
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing p-b TREK)
|10
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:03
|11
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p-b TREK)
|12
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
|13
|Katherine Compton (Fearless Femme Racing p-b Altam)
|14
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling)
|15
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p-b Huseby.com)
|16
|Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p-b TREK)
|0:00:04
|17
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|18
|Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p-b Trek)
|19
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing p-b Altam)
|20
|Holly Breck (Fearless Femme Racing p-b Altam)
|21
|Samantha Fox (Pennsylvania Cycling Associatio)
|0:00:05
|22
|Edwige Pitel (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
|23
|Clio Dinan (Green Line Velo driven by Zipca)
|24
|Leslie Timm (ButcherBox Cycling)
|25
|Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:06
|26
|Jessica Parra Rojas
|0:00:07
|27
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|28
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p-b)
|29
|Daniela Lionco (Abec Rio Claro)
|0:00:08
|30
|Taylor Kuyk-white (Pennsylvania Cycling Associatio)
|0:00:17
|31
|Leslie Lupien
|32
|Andria Christoforou (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
|0:00:18
|33
|Georgeta Ungureanu (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|34
|Adair Anderson (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
|35
|Angela Parrotta (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
|36
|Verena Eberhardt (RSC Arbo)
|37
|Amelia Kirby (ButcherBox Cycling)
|38
|Jacqueline Mcclure
|39
|Mindy Simmons (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
|40
|Minda Murray (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:20
|41
|Deborah Paine (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
|42
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:21
|43
|Erin Faccone
|0:00:23
|44
|Jennifer Darmody (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:25
|45
|Rachel Marie Jordan
|0:00:26
|46
|Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:27
|47
|Elizabeth Harden (CWA Racing p-b TREK)
|0:00:35
|48
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:51
|49
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:01:09
|50
|Kaia Schmid
|51
|Melissa Tallent (US Military Endurance Sports)
|52
|Maatje Benassi (US Military Endurance Sports)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy