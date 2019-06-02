Trending

Ryan wins Crystal Cup

Redmond, Owen round out podium

Kendall Ryan wins the Crystal Cup

Kendall Ryan wins the Crystal Cup
(Image credit: Lucy Thornton)
The women's podium topped by Tibco's Kendall Ryan

The women's podium topped by Tibco's Kendall Ryan
(Image credit: Lucy Thornton)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:59:36
2Natalie Redmond (Fearless Femme Racing p-b Altam)
3Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
4Maggie Coles-lyster (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling)0:00:01
5Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
6Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p-b)
7Laura van Gilder (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p-b)
8Daniely Garcia (CWA Racing p-b TREK)0:00:02
9Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing p-b TREK)
10Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:03
11Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p-b TREK)
12Emily Spence (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
13Katherine Compton (Fearless Femme Racing p-b Altam)
14Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling)
15Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p-b Huseby.com)
16Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p-b TREK)0:00:04
17Sharlotte Lucas (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
18Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p-b Trek)
19Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing p-b Altam)
20Holly Breck (Fearless Femme Racing p-b Altam)
21Samantha Fox (Pennsylvania Cycling Associatio)0:00:05
22Edwige Pitel (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
23Clio Dinan (Green Line Velo driven by Zipca)
24Leslie Timm (ButcherBox Cycling)
25Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)0:00:06
26Jessica Parra Rojas0:00:07
27Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
28Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p-b)
29Daniela Lionco (Abec Rio Claro)0:00:08
30Taylor Kuyk-white (Pennsylvania Cycling Associatio)0:00:17
31Leslie Lupien
32Andria Christoforou (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)0:00:18
33Georgeta Ungureanu (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)0:00:19
34Adair Anderson (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
35Angela Parrotta (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
36Verena Eberhardt (RSC Arbo)
37Amelia Kirby (ButcherBox Cycling)
38Jacqueline Mcclure
39Mindy Simmons (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
40Minda Murray (ButcherBox Cycling)0:00:20
41Deborah Paine (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)
42Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:21
43Erin Faccone0:00:23
44Jennifer Darmody (ButcherBox Cycling)0:00:25
45Rachel Marie Jordan0:00:26
46Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:27
47Elizabeth Harden (CWA Racing p-b TREK)0:00:35
48Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:51
49Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:01:09
50Kaia Schmid
51Melissa Tallent (US Military Endurance Sports)
52Maatje Benassi (US Military Endurance Sports)

