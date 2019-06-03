Eric Young wins Clarendon Cup
McElroy second, Bassetti third
Clarendon Cup - Elite Men: Clarendon -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|2:15:00
|2
|Sean McElroy (Legion of Los Angeles)
|3
|Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|5
|Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p-b Tyler Perry Stud)
|6
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|Thomas Gibbons (New Jersey Bicycling )
|8
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|9
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk)
|10
|Joshua Carter (NGCA Elite p-b Tyler Perry Stud)
|11
|George Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|12
|Spencer Petrov (Foundation CCB)
|13
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|14
|Zack Allison (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|15
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
|16
|Michael Jones (Team Skyline)
|17
|Steven Kusy (District Velocity Racing p-b Bi)
|18
|Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|20
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
|21
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|0:00:09
|22
|Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Gutten)
|23
|Tom Salveson
|24
|Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
|25
|Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:00:14
|26
|Candido Prado
|0:00:15
|27
|Trevor o'Donnell (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|0:00:21
|28
|Ryan Mckinney (Team Beyer Auto)
|29
|Keith Mullaly (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|30
|Dennis Ramirez (NGCA Elite)
|0:00:28
|31
|Frank Travieso (NGCA Elite Team presented by Ty)
|32
|Andrew Scarano
|0:00:30
|33
|William Cooper (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
|34
|Ryan Knight (District Velocity Racing p-b Bi)
|0:00:34
|35
|Chris Weddington (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:38
|36
|Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|37
|Justin Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:00:56
|38
|Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|39
|Joel Yates (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|0:00:19
|40
|Bryan Lewis
|41
|Mark Lewis (Bike Doctor)
|42
|Allan Rego (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|43
|Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|44
|William Gleason (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
|DNS
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|DNS
|Joseph Lewis (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNS
|Kevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNS
|Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNS
|Christopher Stuart (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNS
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Gutten)
|DNS
|Samuel James (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
|DNS
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|DNS
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|DNS
|Gabriel Antonio Baca Soto (303 Project)
|DNS
|Christopher Winn (303 Project)
|DNS
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|DNS
|Sam Noel (1K2GO SPORTS Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Nathan Coleman (NSMI RACING)
|DNS
|Callum Gordon (Team California)
|DNS
|Reid Mcclure (TNN Development)
|DNF
|Michael Jasinski (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Paul Warner (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Ryan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Sean Barrie (Total Civil Construction p-b Battley H-D)
|DNF
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction p-b Battley H-D)
|DNF
|Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction p-b Battley H-D)
|DNF
|Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
|DNF
|Michael Astell (Maloja Pushbikers)
|DNF
|Josh Duffy (Maloja Pushbikers)
|DNF
|Stephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)
|DNF
|Zach Gregg (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|DNF
|Owen Musser (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|DNF
|Caleb Smith (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|DNF
|Scott Catanzaro (DistrictTaco Racing)
|DNF
|Paul Lengermann (DistrictTaco Racing)
|DNF
|Stefan Zavislan (DistrictTaco Racing)
|DNF
|Kevin Cross (District Velocity Racing p-b Bicycle Pro Shop)
|DNF
|Patrick Jarenwattananon (District Velocity Racing p-b Bicycle Pro Shop)
|DNF
|Timothy Brown (District Velocity Racing p-b Bicycle Pro Shop)
|DNF
|Carlos Brenesmata (Colono Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Andrew Dudle (Doylestown Bike Works p-b Fred Beans)
|DNF
|Alastair Pounder (Holowesko | Citadel pb Hincapie Racing)
|DNF
|Ryan Buerman (National Capital Velo Club-UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Hugo Velazquez (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Lucas Livermon (Bell Lap Cycleworks)
|DNF
|Shane Kline
|DNF
|Charkie Huegel (LPVC)
|DNF
|Aidan Carter
|DNF
|James Studebaker (Bayside Velo-Bike Doctor)
|DNF
|Fischer Maris (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|DNF
|Thomas Borner (La-Prima Espresso)
|DNF
|Sean Guydish
|DNF
|Ranjodh Gill (Bike Doctor)
|DNF
|Richard Furchtgott (Total Civil Construction p-b Battley H-D)
