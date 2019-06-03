Trending

Eric Young wins Clarendon Cup

McElroy second, Bassetti third

Elevate-KHS dominated the Crystal Cup with Eric Young taking the win

Elevate-KHS dominated the Crystal Cup with Eric Young taking the win
(Image credit: Lucy Thornton)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)2:15:00
2Sean McElroy (Legion of Los Angeles)
3Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Harley Davidson)
5Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p-b Tyler Perry Stud)
6Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
7Thomas Gibbons (New Jersey Bicycling )
8Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley Davidson)
9Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk)
10Joshua Carter (NGCA Elite p-b Tyler Perry Stud)
11George Goguen (Foundation CCB)
12Spencer Petrov (Foundation CCB)
13George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:03
14Zack Allison (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
15Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
16Michael Jones (Team Skyline)
17Steven Kusy (District Velocity Racing p-b Bi)
18Justin Mauch (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
19Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
20Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
21David Dawson (Team Skyline)0:00:09
22Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Gutten)
23Tom Salveson
24Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
25Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)0:00:14
26Candido Prado0:00:15
27Trevor o'Donnell (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:00:21
28Ryan Mckinney (Team Beyer Auto)
29Keith Mullaly (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
30Dennis Ramirez (NGCA Elite)0:00:28
31Frank Travieso (NGCA Elite Team presented by Ty)
32Andrew Scarano0:00:30
33William Cooper (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
34Ryan Knight (District Velocity Racing p-b Bi)0:00:34
35Chris Weddington (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:38
36Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:54
37Justin Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)0:00:56
38Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
39Joel Yates (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:00:19
40Bryan Lewis
41Mark Lewis (Bike Doctor)
42Allan Rego (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
43Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
44William Gleason (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
DNSGabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
DNSJoseph Lewis (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNSKevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNSConor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNSChristopher Stuart (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNSDavid Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Gutten)
DNSSamuel James (Total Civil Construction p-b Ba)
DNSEric Brunner (303 Project)
DNSJake Silverberg (303 Project)
DNSGabriel Antonio Baca Soto (303 Project)
DNSChristopher Winn (303 Project)
DNSBernat Font Mas (303 Project)
DNSSam Noel (1K2GO SPORTS Cycling Team)
DNSNathan Coleman (NSMI RACING)
DNSCallum Gordon (Team California)
DNSReid Mcclure (TNN Development)
DNFMichael Jasinski (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNFPaul Warner (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNFRyan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNFCamden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
DNFCristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
DNFTim Weigelt (CS Velo Racing p-b Cannondale)
DNFSean Barrie (Total Civil Construction p-b Battley H-D)
DNFChad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction p-b Battley H-D)
DNFConnor Ryan (Total Civil Construction p-b Battley H-D)
DNFDonald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
DNFMichael Astell (Maloja Pushbikers)
DNFJosh Duffy (Maloja Pushbikers)
DNFStephen Hall (Maloja Pushbikers)
DNFZach Gregg (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
DNFOwen Musser (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
DNFCaleb Smith (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
DNFScott Catanzaro (DistrictTaco Racing)
DNFPaul Lengermann (DistrictTaco Racing)
DNFStefan Zavislan (DistrictTaco Racing)
DNFKevin Cross (District Velocity Racing p-b Bicycle Pro Shop)
DNFPatrick Jarenwattananon (District Velocity Racing p-b Bicycle Pro Shop)
DNFTimothy Brown (District Velocity Racing p-b Bicycle Pro Shop)
DNFCarlos Brenesmata (Colono Cycling Team)
DNFAndrew Dudle (Doylestown Bike Works p-b Fred Beans)
DNFAlastair Pounder (Holowesko | Citadel pb Hincapie Racing)
DNFRyan Buerman (National Capital Velo Club-UnitedHealthcare)
DNFHugo Velazquez (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFLucas Livermon (Bell Lap Cycleworks)
DNFShane Kline
DNFCharkie Huegel (LPVC)
DNFAidan Carter
DNFJames Studebaker (Bayside Velo-Bike Doctor)
DNFFischer Maris (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
DNFThomas Borner (La-Prima Espresso)
DNFSean Guydish
DNFRanjodh Gill (Bike Doctor)
DNFRichard Furchtgott (Total Civil Construction p-b Battley H-D)

Latest on Cyclingnews