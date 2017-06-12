Trending

Magner scores Crystal Cup victory

Holowesko rider gets away, Haedo Feheery rouund out podium

Ty Magner (Holowesko)

(Image credit: William Douglas Graham)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)1:51:46
2Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)0:00:06
3Brandon Feheery (The Crit Life)0:00:07
4Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
5Jake Keough (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)0:00:08
6Brendan Rhim (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)0:00:09
7Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing Club)0:00:10
8Matt McLoone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
9Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
10Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
11John Harris (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)0:00:13
12Chad Conley (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)0:00:15
13John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)0:00:30
14Aldo Ino Ilesic (The Crit Life)
15Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
16Carlos BrenesMata (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)0:00:31
17Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA - Dave Jordan Racing)
18J. Colton Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development)
19Rafael Meran (CRCA - Dave Jordan Racing)
20Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
21Scott McGill (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Adam Myerson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
23Marloe Rodman (Psl)
24Emile Abraham (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)0:00:32
25Charlie Hough (Chainheart Cycling Development)
26Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)0:00:33
27Sam Rosenholtz (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
28David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
29Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes)
30Eric Voigt (Mid Atlantic Bicycle Racing Ass)0:00:34
31Kyle Penny (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
32Nate Morse (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
33Adam Farabaugh (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
34Taylor Pearman (Haymarket/Starlight Racing Team)
35Sean Barrie (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)0:00:35
36Sebastian Salina (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
37Jeffrey Pendlebury (Ohio Cycling Association)
38Ryan DeWald (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
39Sean McELroy (Chainheart)0:00:36
40Jeffrey Raynauth (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
41David Dawson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
42Josh Anderson (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
43Jose Escobar (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
44Paul Lengermann (DistrictTaco Racing)0:00:37
45Gill Randolph (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
46Oscar Clark (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
47Steve Kusy (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
48John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
49Connor Ryan (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)0:00:38
50Tom Barnett (Team ERRACE)
51Ben Wright (Haymarket/Starlight Racing Team)0:00:39
52James Studebaker (Bike Doctor)
53Sean Cahill (Team ERRACE)0:00:41
54Wyatt Goral (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)0:00:42
55Eamon Lucas (The Crit Life)0:00:43
56Mark Hyatt (Team Beyer Auto)0:00:44
57Peter Warner (Team Bike Doctor)0:00:45
58Jared Nieters (Haymarket/Starlight Racing Team)0:00:50
59John Heffner (GPOA)
60Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)0:00:51
61Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development)0:01:46
62Anthony Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling)
63John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling)
64Derek Cote (Team ERRACE)
65Brian Sciba (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
66Sait Arana (District Taco Racing)
67Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
68Jake Silverberg (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker

