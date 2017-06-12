Magner scores Crystal Cup victory
Holowesko rider gets away, Haedo Feheery rouund out podium
Crystal Cup Men: Arlington, VA - Arlington, VA
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Magner (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|1:51:46
|2
|Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|3
|Brandon Feheery (The Crit Life)
|0:00:07
|4
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|5
|Jake Keough (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|0:00:08
|6
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|0:00:09
|7
|Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing Club)
|0:00:10
|8
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|9
|Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
|10
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|11
|John Harris (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|12
|Chad Conley (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
|0:00:15
|13
|John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|0:00:30
|14
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (The Crit Life)
|15
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|16
|Carlos BrenesMata (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|0:00:31
|17
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA - Dave Jordan Racing)
|18
|J. Colton Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development)
|19
|Rafael Meran (CRCA - Dave Jordan Racing)
|20
|Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
|21
|Scott McGill (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|22
|Adam Myerson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|23
|Marloe Rodman (Psl)
|24
|Emile Abraham (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
|0:00:32
|25
|Charlie Hough (Chainheart Cycling Development)
|26
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|0:00:33
|27
|Sam Rosenholtz (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|28
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
|29
|Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes)
|30
|Eric Voigt (Mid Atlantic Bicycle Racing Ass)
|0:00:34
|31
|Kyle Penny (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|32
|Nate Morse (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|33
|Adam Farabaugh (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|34
|Taylor Pearman (Haymarket/Starlight Racing Team)
|35
|Sean Barrie (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|0:00:35
|36
|Sebastian Salina (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
|37
|Jeffrey Pendlebury (Ohio Cycling Association)
|38
|Ryan DeWald (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|39
|Sean McELroy (Chainheart)
|0:00:36
|40
|Jeffrey Raynauth (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
|41
|David Dawson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|42
|Josh Anderson (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|43
|Jose Escobar (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|44
|Paul Lengermann (DistrictTaco Racing)
|0:00:37
|45
|Gill Randolph (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
|46
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|47
|Steve Kusy (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|48
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|49
|Connor Ryan (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|0:00:38
|50
|Tom Barnett (Team ERRACE)
|51
|Ben Wright (Haymarket/Starlight Racing Team)
|0:00:39
|52
|James Studebaker (Bike Doctor)
|53
|Sean Cahill (Team ERRACE)
|0:00:41
|54
|Wyatt Goral (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|55
|Eamon Lucas (The Crit Life)
|0:00:43
|56
|Mark Hyatt (Team Beyer Auto)
|0:00:44
|57
|Peter Warner (Team Bike Doctor)
|0:00:45
|58
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket/Starlight Racing Team)
|0:00:50
|59
|John Heffner (GPOA)
|60
|Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|61
|Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development)
|0:01:46
|62
|Anthony Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling)
|63
|John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling)
|64
|Derek Cote (Team ERRACE)
|65
|Brian Sciba (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|66
|Sait Arana (District Taco Racing)
|67
|Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
|68
|Jake Silverberg (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker
