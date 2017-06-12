Trending

Mejias Garcia wins Clarendon Cup

Cuban out-sprints Ryan, Williams in Arlington

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano)

(Image credit: William Douglas Graham)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano)1:19:39
2Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
3Lizzie Williams (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
4Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthCare)
5Ingrid Drexel Clothier (TIBCO-SVB)
6Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
7Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthCare)
8Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB)
9Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthCare)
10Colleen Gulick (PICKLE JUICE PRO CYCLING TEAM)
11Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthCare)
12Heather Fischer (TIBCO-SVB)
13Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
14Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)0:00:01
15Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
16Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano)
17Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Bergman Supermint)0:00:02
18Brianna Walle (TIBCO-SVB)
19Debbie Milne (Papa Johns)0:00:03
20Dori Buckethal (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing )
21Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano)
22Rachel Canning (Fluevog's Continental Crit Nast)
23Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
24Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
25Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
26Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)
27Cassie Maximenko (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
28Samantha Fox (QCW Domestic Elite)
29Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)
30Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombian National Team)
31Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing )
32Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
33Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Weber Shimano)
34Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
35Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's C)
36Lauren Dagostino (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
37Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano)
38Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
39Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
40Tina Pic (Papa Johns)
41Kyrstin Blum (Fearless Femme Racing)
42Alysha Keith (PICKLE JUICE PRO CYCLING TEAM)
43Katherine Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
44Debbie Prouty (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's C

