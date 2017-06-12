Mejias Garcia wins Clarendon Cup
Cuban out-sprints Ryan, Williams in Arlington
Clarendon Cup Women: Arlington, VA - Arlington, VA
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano)
|1:19:39
|2
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthCare)
|5
|Ingrid Drexel Clothier (TIBCO-SVB)
|6
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|7
|Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthCare)
|8
|Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB)
|9
|Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthCare)
|10
|Colleen Gulick (PICKLE JUICE PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthCare)
|12
|Heather Fischer (TIBCO-SVB)
|13
|Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|14
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|0:00:01
|15
|Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|16
|Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano)
|17
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
|0:00:02
|18
|Brianna Walle (TIBCO-SVB)
|19
|Debbie Milne (Papa Johns)
|0:00:03
|20
|Dori Buckethal (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing )
|21
|Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano)
|22
|Rachel Canning (Fluevog's Continental Crit Nast)
|23
|Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|24
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|25
|Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
|26
|Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)
|27
|Cassie Maximenko (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|28
|Samantha Fox (QCW Domestic Elite)
|29
|Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)
|30
|Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombian National Team)
|31
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing )
|32
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|33
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Weber Shimano)
|34
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|35
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's C)
|36
|Lauren Dagostino (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|37
|Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano)
|38
|Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|39
|Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
|40
|Tina Pic (Papa Johns)
|41
|Kyrstin Blum (Fearless Femme Racing)
|42
|Alysha Keith (PICKLE JUICE PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|43
|Katherine Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|44
|Debbie Prouty (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's C
