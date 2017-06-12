Trending

Alzate wins Clarendon Cup

Murphy, Myerson round out podium in Arlington

Carlos Alzate (UHC) wins the Clarendon Cup

(Image credit: William Douglas Graham)

UnitedHealthCare's Carlos Alzate put in an audacious solo move just 30 laps into the 100-lap Clarendon Cup to lap the field on the 1km circuit and hold on for the race victory, thanks to hard work from his team in preventing any further attacks from succeeding.

As the clock ticked down on the 100km race, and it became clear the race would be for second place, there were multiple attacks. With 15 laps to go, CCB Velotooler's John Harris earned the Most Heroic rider award thanks to his breakaway, but he was reeled in before the sprint finish for the podium spots.

John Murphy (Holowekso-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) claimed the photo finish for second place over Adam Myerson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)2:23:31
2John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)0:00:01
3Adam Myerson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)0:00:02
4Rafael Meran (CRCA - Dave Jordan Racing)
5Sean McELroy (Chainheart)
6Carlos BrenesMata (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)0:00:03
7Brandon Feheery (The Crit Life)
8Jake Keough (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
9Sam Rosenholtz (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
10Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
11Eamon Lucas (The Crit Life)
12Sait Arana (District Taco Racing)0:00:04
13David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
14John Harris (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)0:00:05
15Emile Abraham (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
16Shane Kline (Rally)
17Matt McLoone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
18Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)0:00:06
19Josh Anderson (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
20Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
21Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
22Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes)0:00:10
23Jake Silverberg (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)0:00:11
24Brendan Rhim (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)0:00:24
25Steve Kusy (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)0:00:25
26John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:35
27William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
28TY Magner (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
29Jeffrey Raynauth (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)0:00:40
30Tom Barnett (Team ERRACE)
31David Dawson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)0:00:41
32Benjamin Fogle (Team Beyer Auto)
33Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing Club)
34Sean Cahill (Team ERRACE)0:00:57
35Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
36Adam Farabaugh (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
37Wyatt Goral (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
38Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
39Miguel Bryon (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
40Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA - Dave Jordan Racing)
41Eric Voigt (Mid Atlantic Bicycle Racing Ass)
42Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
43Ben Wright (Haymarket/Starlight Racing Team)
44Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development)
45Chad Conley (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
46Kevin Gottlieb (Mid Atlantic Bicycle Racing Assn)

 

