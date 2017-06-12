Alzate wins Clarendon Cup
Murphy, Myerson round out podium in Arlington
Clarendon Cup Men: Arlington, VA - Arlington, VA
UnitedHealthCare's Carlos Alzate put in an audacious solo move just 30 laps into the 100-lap Clarendon Cup to lap the field on the 1km circuit and hold on for the race victory, thanks to hard work from his team in preventing any further attacks from succeeding.
As the clock ticked down on the 100km race, and it became clear the race would be for second place, there were multiple attacks. With 15 laps to go, CCB Velotooler's John Harris earned the Most Heroic rider award thanks to his breakaway, but he was reeled in before the sprint finish for the podium spots.
John Murphy (Holowekso-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) claimed the photo finish for second place over Adam Myerson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|2:23:31
|2
|John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Adam Myerson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|0:00:02
|4
|Rafael Meran (CRCA - Dave Jordan Racing)
|5
|Sean McELroy (Chainheart)
|6
|Carlos BrenesMata (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|0:00:03
|7
|Brandon Feheery (The Crit Life)
|8
|Jake Keough (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|9
|Sam Rosenholtz (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|10
|Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
|11
|Eamon Lucas (The Crit Life)
|12
|Sait Arana (District Taco Racing)
|0:00:04
|13
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
|14
|John Harris (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|15
|Emile Abraham (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
|16
|Shane Kline (Rally)
|17
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|18
|Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
|0:00:06
|19
|Josh Anderson (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|20
|Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
|21
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|22
|Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:00:10
|23
|Jake Silverberg (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
|0:00:11
|24
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|0:00:24
|25
|Steve Kusy (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / LOCAL)
|0:00:25
|26
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:35
|27
|William Cooper (CS Velo Elite)
|28
|TY Magner (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|29
|Jeffrey Raynauth (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
|0:00:40
|30
|Tom Barnett (Team ERRACE)
|31
|David Dawson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|0:00:41
|32
|Benjamin Fogle (Team Beyer Auto)
|33
|Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing Club)
|34
|Sean Cahill (Team ERRACE)
|0:00:57
|35
|Robert wasch (CS Velo Elite)
|36
|Adam Farabaugh (Altamira p/b Team Skyline)
|37
|Wyatt Goral (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|38
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|39
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|40
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA - Dave Jordan Racing)
|41
|Eric Voigt (Mid Atlantic Bicycle Racing Ass)
|42
|Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|43
|Ben Wright (Haymarket/Starlight Racing Team)
|44
|Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Development)
|45
|Chad Conley (Team Pharmaco-DeepSouth)
|46
|Kevin Gottlieb (Mid Atlantic Bicycle Racing Assn)
