Carlos Alzate (UHC) wins the Clarendon Cup (Image credit: William Douglas Graham)

UnitedHealthCare's Carlos Alzate put in an audacious solo move just 30 laps into the 100-lap Clarendon Cup to lap the field on the 1km circuit and hold on for the race victory, thanks to hard work from his team in preventing any further attacks from succeeding.

As the clock ticked down on the 100km race, and it became clear the race would be for second place, there were multiple attacks. With 15 laps to go, CCB Velotooler's John Harris earned the Most Heroic rider award thanks to his breakaway, but he was reeled in before the sprint finish for the podium spots.

John Murphy (Holowekso-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) claimed the photo finish for second place over Adam Myerson (Altamira p/b Team Skyline).

Full Results