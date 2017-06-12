Trending

Van Gilder takes Crystal Cup win

Hanson, Drexel round out podium

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
(Image credit: William Douglas Graham)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)1:34:07
2Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthCare)
3Ingrid Drexel Clothier (TIBCO-SVB)
4Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano)
5Lizzie Williams (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
6Colleen Gulick (PICKLE JUICE PRO CYCLING TEAM)
7Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthCare)0:00:01
8Tina Pic (Papa Johns)
9Brianna Walle (TIBCO-SVB)
10Kyrstin Blum (Fearless Femme Racing)
11Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
12Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB)
13Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthCare)
14Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)0:00:02
15Katherine Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
16Samantha Fox (QCW Domestic Elite)
17Cassie Maximenko (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
18Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthCare)0:00:03
19Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:04
20Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)
21Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombian National Team)0:00:05
22Leslie Timm (QCW Domestic Elite)
23Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Weber Shimano)
24Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
25Heather Fischer (TIBCO-SVB)
26Alysha Keith (PICKLE JUICE PRO CYCLING TEAM)0:00:06
27Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)0:00:07
28Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano)
29Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Bergman Supermint)0:00:10
30Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
31Stephanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's)
32Lauren Dagostino (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
33Madeleine Park (TIBCO-SVB)0:00:22
34Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)0:00:33
35Jess Chong (QCW Domestic Elite)
36Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:34
37Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
38Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
39Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's)0:00:35
40Amelia Kirby (Sweet Spot Cutaway)
41Debbie Prouty (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's)
42Manuela Escobar (Colombian National Team)0:00:36
43BrittLee Bowman (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:39
44Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano)0:00:44
45Debbie Milne (Papa Johns)0:01:03
46Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano)
47Clio Dinan (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
48Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
49Chloe McIntosh (CBR Womens Cycling Team)
50Grace Blair (Team BBC)
51Caitlin Dowd (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
52Marianna Williams (QCW Domestic Elite)
53Kira Payer (Team ERRACE

Latest on Cyclingnews