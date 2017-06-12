Van Gilder takes Crystal Cup win
Hanson, Drexel round out podium
Crystal Cup Women: Arlington, VA - Arlington, VA
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|1:34:07
|2
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthCare)
|3
|Ingrid Drexel Clothier (TIBCO-SVB)
|4
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano)
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
|6
|Colleen Gulick (PICKLE JUICE PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|7
|Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthCare)
|0:00:01
|8
|Tina Pic (Papa Johns)
|9
|Brianna Walle (TIBCO-SVB)
|10
|Kyrstin Blum (Fearless Femme Racing)
|11
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
|12
|Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB)
|13
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthCare)
|14
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|0:00:02
|15
|Katherine Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|16
|Samantha Fox (QCW Domestic Elite)
|17
|Cassie Maximenko (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|18
|Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthCare)
|0:00:03
|19
|Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:04
|20
|Danielle Morshead (Team ERRACE)
|21
|Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombian National Team)
|0:00:05
|22
|Leslie Timm (QCW Domestic Elite)
|23
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Weber Shimano)
|24
|Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
|25
|Heather Fischer (TIBCO-SVB)
|26
|Alysha Keith (PICKLE JUICE PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|0:00:06
|27
|Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)
|0:00:07
|28
|Camila Valbuena (Weber Shimano)
|29
|Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
|0:00:10
|30
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Bergman Supermint)
|31
|Stephanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's)
|32
|Lauren Dagostino (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|33
|Madeleine Park (TIBCO-SVB)
|0:00:22
|34
|Emily Spence (Mellow Mushroom p/b Warner Cons)
|0:00:33
|35
|Jess Chong (QCW Domestic Elite)
|36
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:34
|37
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|38
|Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|39
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's)
|0:00:35
|40
|Amelia Kirby (Sweet Spot Cutaway)
|41
|Debbie Prouty (OrthoCarolina Winston Women's)
|42
|Manuela Escobar (Colombian National Team)
|0:00:36
|43
|BrittLee Bowman (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:39
|44
|Aranza Villalon (Weber Shimano)
|0:00:44
|45
|Debbie Milne (Papa Johns)
|0:01:03
|46
|Jessenia Meneses (Weber Shimano)
|47
|Clio Dinan (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|48
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|49
|Chloe McIntosh (CBR Womens Cycling Team)
|50
|Grace Blair (Team BBC)
|51
|Caitlin Dowd (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|52
|Marianna Williams (QCW Domestic Elite)
|53
|Kira Payer (Team ERRACE
