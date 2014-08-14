Nordhaug wins Arctic Race of Norway opener in North Cape
Belkin rider takes the early race lead on home soil
Stage 1: Hammerfest - North Cape
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) took his first victory in two years on stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway. Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) won the sprint for second place, with Nordhaug's teammate Steven Kruijswijk coming over for third.
"For a Norwegian to win a big race in Norway and especially in this place is really good. I was feeling super at the end of the race," said Nordhaug at the finish.
Nordhaug attacked twice on the final climb, before he distanced the remnants of the peloton in what was the most northerly stage finish in professional bike racing.
"The first one was to get rid of the sprinters, but Spilak came with me and we got caught and then I went again," he said.
Belkin were by far the strongest team in the finale and did much of the work to bring back the breaks. Kruijswijk set things up for his teammate with a strong drive up the final ascent. The Norwegian moved into the race lead, as Belkin put three men into the top five. "I think we are the strongest team overall with the climbs. There are other stages with the sprints but our goal is to do well in the overall. We are three in the top five so that is amazing."
The opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway took the riders 204 kilometres north from the town of Hammerfest to Nordkapp. Thor Hushovd was ready to defend his title from 12 months ago, but the tough terrain at the finish meant that is was going to be a hard day in the saddle for the sprinters.
August Jensen (ØsterHus-Ridley) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Luke Davison (BMC), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) and Morten Morland (Sparebanken Sør) escaped early on over the flatter terrain and took a maximum lead of 5:45 on the peloton. They were all together when they reached the North Cape tunnel, but it was Jensen who emerged alone on the other side.
After a sprint out of the tunnel, Seeldraeyers soon joined up with Jensen on the other side. The pair drove on as their former break companions were caught. Jensen looked the strongest of the two remaining escapees and it showed when he was able to drop Seeldraeyers on the penultimate climb. The Norwegian was finally engulfed by the dwindling peloton with 22km to go.
A spate of attacks ensued, with Mathias Brandle's the most convincing. The IAM Cycling rider's advantage grew to just over 30 seconds, but he too was passed and dropped when Nordhaug decided to make his first move on the final climb. The attack was designed to get rid of the sprinters and it did just that, as Hushovd and Kittel could be seen sliding off the back.
Simon Spilak (Katusha) joined the Belkin rider, but the two were caught with three kilometres to the finish. Nordhaug bided his time, before launching his killer move a kilometre further down the road.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:51:14
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:06
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:00:09
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:13
|9
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|11
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|12
|Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|13
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:31
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:34
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:37
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|23
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:45
|25
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:46
|26
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|27
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|0:00:49
|28
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:53
|29
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|30
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:58
|31
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|32
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|33
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:06
|35
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|36
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:00:31
|38
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:06
|39
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|41
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|42
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|44
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:13
|45
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:01:20
|46
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:25
|47
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|0:01:38
|48
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|49
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|50
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|52
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|53
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|55
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|58
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|60
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:48
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:51
|62
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:01:56
|63
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|64
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:37
|65
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:39
|66
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:02
|67
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:03:24
|68
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|70
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|72
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|73
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|74
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:04:16
|75
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|76
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|77
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:05:25
|78
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|79
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|80
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|81
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:05:49
|83
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|84
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|85
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|86
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:47
|87
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|88
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|89
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|90
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|91
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|92
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|93
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:06:51
|94
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|97
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|98
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:08
|99
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:39
|100
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:08:46
|101
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:09:15
|102
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|103
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|104
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|105
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|106
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:11:27
|108
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|109
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|111
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|112
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|113
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|115
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|116
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|117
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:31
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|pts
|2
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|7
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|5
|7
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|8
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|9
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|4:51:14
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:09
|3
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:13
|4
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|7
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:37
|9
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:58
|12
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|14
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:06
|16
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|17
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:01:20
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:25
|23
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:38
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:48
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:51
|30
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:01:56
|31
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|32
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:39
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:02
|34
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:03:24
|35
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|37
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|38
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|39
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:04:16
|40
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|41
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|42
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:05:25
|43
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|44
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:05:49
|45
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:47
|46
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|47
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|48
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|49
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|50
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|51
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:51
|52
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:08
|53
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:39
|54
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:09:10
|55
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:09:15
|56
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:44
|57
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|58
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:11:21
|59
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:11:27
|60
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|62
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|63
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|14:33:57
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|3
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:17
|4
|Iam Cycling
|0:01:31
|5
|Cannondale
|0:01:42
|6
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:58
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:59
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:17
|10
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:28
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:01
|13
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:07
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:50
|15
|Team Joker
|0:03:53
|16
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|0:04:37
|17
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:05:14
|18
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:31
|19
|Team Sparebanken
|0:08:47
|20
|Team Fixit.No
|0:09:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:51:03
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:11
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4:51:27
|9
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:51:29
|11
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|4:51:37
|12
|Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:51:41
|13
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4:51:45
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|19
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|20
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4:51:48
|21
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|23
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:51:51
|24
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4:51:59
|27
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4:52:00
|28
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|29
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|4:52:03
|30
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4:52:07
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|32
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4:52:12
|33
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4:52:17
|35
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4:52:20
|37
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|38
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|42
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|43
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|45
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|4:52:27
|46
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|4:52:34
|47
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|4:52:39
|48
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|4:52:52
|49
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|50
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|51
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|53
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|54
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|56
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|59
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|61
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|4:53:02
|62
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4:53:05
|63
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|4:53:10
|64
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|65
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:53:51
|66
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4:53:53
|67
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4:54:16
|68
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|4:54:38
|69
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|71
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|73
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|74
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|75
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4:55:30
|76
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|77
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|78
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4:56:39
|79
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|80
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|81
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4:57:03
|84
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|85
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:58:01
|88
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|89
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|90
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|91
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|93
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|94
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:58:04
|95
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|4:58:05
|96
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|98
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|99
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4:58:22
|100
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:58:53
|101
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4:59:55
|102
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|5:00:24
|103
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|5:00:29
|104
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5:01:58
|105
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|106
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|107
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5:02:35
|109
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|5:02:41
|110
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|111
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|112
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|113
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|116
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|117
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|6
|pts
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|1
|8
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|7
|5
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|5
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|5
|10
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|11
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|12
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|14
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|4:51:14
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:09
|3
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:13
|4
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|7
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:37
|9
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:58
|12
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|14
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:06
|16
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|17
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:01:20
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:25
|23
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:38
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:48
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:51
|30
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:01:56
|31
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|32
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:39
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:02
|34
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:03:24
|35
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|37
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|38
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|39
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:04:16
|40
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|41
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|42
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:05:25
|43
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|44
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:05:49
|45
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:47
|46
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|47
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|48
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|49
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|50
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|51
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:51
|52
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:08
|53
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:39
|54
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:09:10
|55
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:09:15
|56
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:44
|57
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|58
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:21
|59
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:11:27
|60
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|61
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|62
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|63
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|14:33:57
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|3
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:17
|4
|Iam Cycling
|0:01:31
|5
|Cannondale
|0:01:42
|6
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:58
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:59
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:17
|10
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:28
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:01
|13
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:07
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:50
|15
|Team Joker
|0:03:53
|16
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|0:04:37
|17
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:05:14
|18
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:31
|19
|Team Sparebanken
|0:08:47
|20
|Team Fixit.No
|0:09:33
