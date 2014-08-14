Image 1 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) in the first leader's jersey of the race (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 2 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 3 of 48 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme shakes Lars Pettter Nordhaug's hand after his win (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 4 of 48 Stage 1 winner Lars Pettter Nordhaug (Belkin) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 5 of 48 Lars Pettter Nordhaug (Belkin) launches an attack (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 6 of 48 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 7 of 48 Frederik Wilman (Team Ringeriks - Kraft) checks in his chasers (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 8 of 48 August Jensen (Team ØsterHus-Ridley) on his own (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 9 of 48 August Jensen (Team ØsterHus-Ridley) and Frederik Wilman (Team Ringeriks - Kraft) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 10 of 48 Riders passing through a tunnel (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 11 of 48 Belkin on the front of the main bunch (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 12 of 48 The day's breakaway included stagiaire Luke Davison (BMC) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 13 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) chatting (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 14 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 15 of 48 The breakaway on stage 1 (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 16 of 48 Rider pass through a well lit tunnel (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 17 of 48 Thor Hushovd and Luke Davison sign on for BMC (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 18 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) gives an one arm salute after winning he stage (Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet) Image 19 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: ARN/Trym Ivar Bergsmo) Image 20 of 48 Norwegian fans line the roadside (Image credit: ARN/Trym Ivar Bergsmo) Image 21 of 48 A fan paints the Norwegian flag on the road (Image credit: ARN/Trym Ivar Bergsmo) Image 22 of 48 Some workers take a break to watch teh race go by (Image credit: ARN/Trym Ivar Bergsmo) Image 23 of 48 Thor Hushovd signs on for stage 1 (Image credit: ARN/Trym Ivar Bergsmo) Image 24 of 48 Another angle of Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) winning stage 1 (Image credit: ARN/Trym Ivar Bergsmo) Image 25 of 48 Vegard Stake Laengen (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 26 of 48 Alexander Kristoff and Katusha at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) greats his fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Team FixIt.no at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 The endless light of the cape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Norwegian fans wave the helicopter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 The peloton passes by the coastline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Norwegian reindeer take in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Belkin leading the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 Norway putting on its best (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 The leader's jerseys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Thor Hushovd is making his last appearance in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) claims victory on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Marcel Kittel, Thor Hushovd and Alexander Kristoff with the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Fans enjoying the scenery before the race comes past (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 August Jensen (ØsterHus-Ridley) leads the king of the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 August Jensen (ØsterHus-Ridley) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) on the podium after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) interviewed after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 The peloton on its way to Hammerfest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) took his first victory in two years on stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway. Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) won the sprint for second place, with Nordhaug's teammate Steven Kruijswijk coming over for third.

"For a Norwegian to win a big race in Norway and especially in this place is really good. I was feeling super at the end of the race," said Nordhaug at the finish.

Nordhaug attacked twice on the final climb, before he distanced the remnants of the peloton in what was the most northerly stage finish in professional bike racing.

"The first one was to get rid of the sprinters, but Spilak came with me and we got caught and then I went again," he said.

Belkin were by far the strongest team in the finale and did much of the work to bring back the breaks. Kruijswijk set things up for his teammate with a strong drive up the final ascent. The Norwegian moved into the race lead, as Belkin put three men into the top five. "I think we are the strongest team overall with the climbs. There are other stages with the sprints but our goal is to do well in the overall. We are three in the top five so that is amazing."

The opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway took the riders 204 kilometres north from the town of Hammerfest to Nordkapp. Thor Hushovd was ready to defend his title from 12 months ago, but the tough terrain at the finish meant that is was going to be a hard day in the saddle for the sprinters.

August Jensen (ØsterHus-Ridley) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Luke Davison (BMC), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) and Morten Morland (Sparebanken Sør) escaped early on over the flatter terrain and took a maximum lead of 5:45 on the peloton. They were all together when they reached the North Cape tunnel, but it was Jensen who emerged alone on the other side.

After a sprint out of the tunnel, Seeldraeyers soon joined up with Jensen on the other side. The pair drove on as their former break companions were caught. Jensen looked the strongest of the two remaining escapees and it showed when he was able to drop Seeldraeyers on the penultimate climb. The Norwegian was finally engulfed by the dwindling peloton with 22km to go.

A spate of attacks ensued, with Mathias Brandle's the most convincing. The IAM Cycling rider's advantage grew to just over 30 seconds, but he too was passed and dropped when Nordhaug decided to make his first move on the final climb. The attack was designed to get rid of the sprinters and it did just that, as Hushovd and Kittel could be seen sliding off the back.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) joined the Belkin rider, but the two were caught with three kilometres to the finish. Nordhaug bided his time, before launching his killer move a kilometre further down the road.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:51:14 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:06 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:00:09 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 7 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:13 9 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:15 11 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 12 Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 13 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:31 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:34 19 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 20 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:37 22 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 23 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:45 25 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:00:46 26 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 27 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 0:00:49 28 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:53 29 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 30 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:00:58 31 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 32 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:03 33 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 34 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:06 35 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 36 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 37 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:00:31 38 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:06 39 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 41 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 42 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 44 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:13 45 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:01:20 46 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:25 47 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 0:01:38 48 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 49 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 50 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 52 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 53 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 55 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 56 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 57 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 58 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 60 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:48 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:51 62 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:01:56 63 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 64 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:37 65 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:39 66 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:02 67 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:03:24 68 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 70 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 71 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 72 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 73 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 74 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:04:16 75 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 76 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 77 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:05:25 78 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 79 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 80 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 81 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:05:49 83 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 84 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 85 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 86 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:47 87 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 88 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 89 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 90 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 91 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 92 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 93 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:06:51 94 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 97 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 98 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:08 99 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:39 100 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:08:46 101 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:09:15 102 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 103 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:44 104 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 105 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 106 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 107 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:11:27 108 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No 109 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 110 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 111 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 112 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 115 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 116 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 117 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:31 DNF David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 4 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 3 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 pts 2 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 1

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 3 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 3 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 1

Point 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 12 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 7 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 5 7 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 8 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 9 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 4:51:14 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:09 3 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:13 4 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 6 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:34 7 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:37 9 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:00:58 12 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 13 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:03 14 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:06 16 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 17 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 20 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:01:20 22 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:25 23 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:38 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 25 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 27 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:48 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:51 30 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:01:56 31 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 32 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:39 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:02 34 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:03:24 35 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 37 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 38 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 39 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:04:16 40 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 41 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 42 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:05:25 43 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 44 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:05:49 45 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:47 46 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 47 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 48 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 49 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 50 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 51 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:51 52 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:08 53 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:39 54 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:09:10 55 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:09:15 56 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:44 57 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 58 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:11:21 59 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:11:27 60 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 61 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 62 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 63 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling 14:33:57 2 Team Katusha 0:01:05 3 Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:17 4 Iam Cycling 0:01:31 5 Cannondale 0:01:42 6 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:58 7 Bmc Racing Team 0:01:59 8 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:17 10 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:02:28 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:00 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:01 13 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:07 14 Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:50 15 Team Joker 0:03:53 16 Mtn-Qhubeka 0:04:37 17 Unitedhealthcare 0:05:14 18 Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:08:31 19 Team Sparebanken 0:08:47 20 Team Fixit.No 0:09:33

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:51:03 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:11 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 7 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4:51:27 9 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:51:29 11 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4:51:37 12 Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:51:41 13 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4:51:45 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 19 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 20 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4:51:48 21 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 22 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 23 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:51:51 24 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4:51:59 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 4:52:00 28 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 29 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 4:52:03 30 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4:52:07 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 32 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 4:52:12 33 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 34 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4:52:17 35 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 36 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4:52:20 37 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 38 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 39 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 42 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 43 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 45 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No 4:52:27 46 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 4:52:34 47 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 4:52:39 48 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 4:52:52 49 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 50 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 51 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 52 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 53 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 54 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 56 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 57 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 58 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 59 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 61 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 4:53:02 62 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4:53:05 63 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 4:53:10 64 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 65 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:53:51 66 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 4:53:53 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4:54:16 68 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 4:54:38 69 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 70 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 71 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 73 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 74 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 75 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4:55:30 76 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 77 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 78 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4:56:39 79 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 80 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 81 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 4:57:03 84 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 85 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 86 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 4:58:01 88 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 89 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 90 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 91 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 93 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 94 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:58:04 95 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No 4:58:05 96 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 98 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 99 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4:58:22 100 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:58:53 101 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4:59:55 102 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 5:00:24 103 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 5:00:29 104 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5:01:58 105 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 106 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 107 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 108 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5:02:35 109 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 5:02:41 110 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No 111 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 112 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 113 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 115 Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 116 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 117 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 6 pts 2 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 5 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 1 8 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 12 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 7 5 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 5 9 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 5 10 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 11 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 12 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1 14 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 4:51:14 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:09 3 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:13 4 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 6 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:34 7 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:37 9 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:00:58 12 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 13 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:03 14 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:06 16 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 17 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 20 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:01:20 22 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:25 23 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:38 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 25 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 27 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:48 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:51 30 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:01:56 31 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 32 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:39 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:02 34 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:03:24 35 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 37 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 38 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 39 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:04:16 40 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 41 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 42 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:05:25 43 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 44 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:05:49 45 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:47 46 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 47 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 48 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 49 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 50 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 51 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:51 52 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:08 53 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:39 54 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:09:10 55 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:09:15 56 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:44 57 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 58 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:21 59 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:11:27 60 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No 61 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 62 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 63 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits