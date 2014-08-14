Trending

Nordhaug wins Arctic Race of Norway opener in North Cape

Belkin rider takes the early race lead on home soil

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) took his first victory in two years on stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway. Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) won the sprint for second place, with Nordhaug's teammate Steven Kruijswijk coming over for third.

"For a Norwegian to win a big race in Norway and especially in this place is really good. I was feeling super at the end of the race," said Nordhaug at the finish.

Nordhaug attacked twice on the final climb, before he distanced the remnants of the peloton in what was the most northerly stage finish in professional bike racing.

"The first one was to get rid of the sprinters, but Spilak came with me and we got caught and then I went again," he said.

Belkin were by far the strongest team in the finale and did much of the work to bring back the breaks. Kruijswijk set things up for his teammate with a strong drive up the final ascent. The Norwegian moved into the race lead, as Belkin put three men into the top five. "I think we are the strongest team overall with the climbs. There are other stages with the sprints but our goal is to do well in the overall. We are three in the top five so that is amazing."

The opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway took the riders 204 kilometres north from the town of Hammerfest to Nordkapp. Thor Hushovd was ready to defend his title from 12 months ago, but the tough terrain at the finish meant that is was going to be a hard day in the saddle for the sprinters.

August Jensen (ØsterHus-Ridley) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Luke Davison (BMC), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) and Morten Morland (Sparebanken Sør) escaped early on over the flatter terrain and took a maximum lead of 5:45 on the peloton. They were all together when they reached the North Cape tunnel, but it was Jensen who emerged alone on the other side.

After a sprint out of the tunnel, Seeldraeyers soon joined up with Jensen on the other side. The pair drove on as their former break companions were caught. Jensen looked the strongest of the two remaining escapees and it showed when he was able to drop Seeldraeyers on the penultimate climb. The Norwegian was finally engulfed by the dwindling peloton with 22km to go.

A spate of attacks ensued, with Mathias Brandle's the most convincing. The IAM Cycling rider's advantage grew to just over 30 seconds, but he too was passed and dropped when Nordhaug decided to make his first move on the final climb. The attack was designed to get rid of the sprinters and it did just that, as Hushovd and Kittel could be seen sliding off the back.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) joined the Belkin rider, but the two were caught with three kilometres to the finish. Nordhaug bided his time, before launching his killer move a kilometre further down the road.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:51:14
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:06
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:00:09
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
7Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:13
9Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:15
11Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
12Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
13Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:31
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
15Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
18Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:34
19Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
20Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:37
22Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
23Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:45
25Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:46
26Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
27Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano0:00:49
28Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:53
29Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
30Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:58
31Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
32Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:03
33Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
34Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:06
35Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
36Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
37Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:00:31
38Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:06
39Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
41Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
42Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
44Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:13
45Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:01:20
46Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:25
47Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano0:01:38
48Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
49Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
50Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
52Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
53Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
54Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
55Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
56Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
57Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
58Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
60Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:48
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:51
62Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:01:56
63Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
64Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:37
65Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:39
66Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:02
67Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:03:24
68Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
70John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
71Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
72Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
73Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
74Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:04:16
75Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
76Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
77Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:05:25
78Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
79Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
80Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
81Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:05:49
83Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
84Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
85Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
86Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:47
87Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
88Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
89Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
90Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
91Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
92Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
93Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:06:51
94Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
96Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
97Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
98Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:08
99Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:39
100Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:08:46
101Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:09:15
102August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
103Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:44
104Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
105Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
106Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
107Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:11:27
108Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No
109Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
110Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
111Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
112Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
115Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
116Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
117Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:31
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley4pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
3Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4pts
2August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura1

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team3pts
2August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
3Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
3August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley1

Point 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3pts
2August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale12
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
4Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling7
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
6Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura5
7Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
8Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
9Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale4:51:14
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:09
3Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:13
4Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:31
6Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:34
7Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:37
9Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:58
12Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:03
14Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:06
16Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
17Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
20Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:01:20
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:25
23Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:38
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
25Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
26Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
27Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:48
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:51
30Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:01:56
31Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
32Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:39
33Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:02
34Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:03:24
35Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
37Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
38Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
39Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:04:16
40Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
41Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
42Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:05:25
43Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
44Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:05:49
45Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:47
46Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
47Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
48Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
49Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
50Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
51Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:51
52Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:08
53Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:39
54Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:09:10
55August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:09:15
56Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:10:44
57Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
58Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:11:21
59Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:11:27
60Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
62Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
63Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling14:33:57
2Team Katusha0:01:05
3Team Netapp-Endura0:01:17
4Iam Cycling0:01:31
5Cannondale0:01:42
6Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:58
7Bmc Racing Team0:01:59
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:17
10Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:02:28
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:01
13Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:07
14Team Giant-Shimano0:03:50
15Team Joker0:03:53
16Mtn-Qhubeka0:04:37
17Unitedhealthcare0:05:14
18Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:31
19Team Sparebanken0:08:47
20Team Fixit.No0:09:33

