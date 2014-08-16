Spilak wins stage 3 at Arctic Tour
Krijswijk takes over GC lead
Stage 3: Alta - Kvænangsfjellet
Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked on the closing climb in the third stage of the Arctic Tour of Norway to take the stage win. Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) went with him to finish second and claim the overall lead. Jonathan Hivert (Belkin) rounded out the Dutch team’s big day by finishing third, 15 seconds down.
Kruijswijk moved up from third to first overall, taking over from his teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug. A sprinter rather than a climber, Nordhaug hung on to the field as long as he could on the final climb, the Kvaenangsfjellet, after 132 kilometers from Alta. Nordhaug finished in the chasing group only 15 seconds down, and dropped to second. Third is now Davide Villella (Cannondale), who had previously been second.
The third stage of this northernmost race took the peloton along the northern coast of Norway, with more spectacular scenery. It got off to a fast start but a group of three got away early. Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano), Florian Senechal (Cofidis) and Vegard Robinson Bugge (Joker) built up a lead of just under three minutes.
The weather didn’t co-operate though, and the rain started falling again. Belkin and Ridley led the chase, and the gap came down. At 46 seconds it became too close for Timmer, who had won both intermediate sprints, and he attacked out of the lead group on the first of the day’s two climbs.
Once Senechal and Bugge were caught, Katusha took over the lead and made quick work of catching Timmer. With 12 km to go, they were all together again.
The closing climb was approaching – the Kvaenangsfjellet, a 6.9km long climb with an average gradient of 5.7% -- and almost immediately five more riders took off. They built up a small gap, but the climb managed to tear things apart.
The peloton splintered, and Spilak put in a strong attack. He was joined by Kruijswijk, whose teammate and race leader Lars Petter Nordhaug was having difficulties.
The two leaders had a small gap with attacks continuing out of the by-now very small field and a vicious headwind countering everyone. But the duo held on to their lead, with Spilak taking the win and Kruijswijk finishing second to take the general lead.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|3:18:39
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|6
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|7
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|10
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|15
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|17
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|18
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|19
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|22
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|26
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|27
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|30
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|34
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|36
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|37
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|38
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:00:41
|40
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|41
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:17
|42
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:19
|43
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|44
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:24
|45
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|46
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:30
|47
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:33
|48
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:02:09
|49
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|52
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|53
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|54
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:16
|55
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|57
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:02:55
|58
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|59
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:04:23
|60
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:04:51
|61
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|63
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|67
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|68
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|70
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|71
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|73
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:06:55
|74
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|76
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|78
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:07:57
|79
|Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|80
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|82
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|83
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|84
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|85
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|86
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|87
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|88
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|89
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|92
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|93
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|94
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|95
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|96
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|97
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|98
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|99
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|100
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|101
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|103
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|105
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08:20
|106
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:09:13
|107
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|108
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|109
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|110
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:13:54
|111
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:14:14
|112
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|113
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|2
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|2
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|3
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|7
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|10
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3:18:54
|2
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|6
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|7
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|9
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|15
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|17
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:02
|18
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:04
|19
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:09
|20
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:15
|22
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:54
|23
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:01
|27
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:02:40
|29
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|30
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:04:08
|31
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:04:36
|32
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|35
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|36
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|37
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|38
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:06:40
|39
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:07:42
|43
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|44
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|45
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|46
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|47
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|48
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|50
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|51
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|52
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|53
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|54
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|55
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|58
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:08:58
|59
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:13:39
|60
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:13:59
|61
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|9:56:27
|2
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:15
|3
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|9
|Iam Cycling
|0:01:19
|10
|Team Joker
|0:02:09
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:10
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:04:36
|13
|Team Fixit.No
|0:06:06
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:09
|15
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:06:45
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|17
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:07:49
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:27
|19
|Cannondale
|0:09:39
|20
|Team Sparebanken
|0:12:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13:39:57
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:17
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|7
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:28
|8
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|11
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|12
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|13
|Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|14
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:49
|15
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:50
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:53
|19
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|20
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|23
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:05
|24
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|25
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|27
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:01:16
|28
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:17
|29
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:21
|31
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:22
|32
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:32
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:57
|34
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|35
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:27
|36
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:02:29
|37
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:34
|39
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:43
|40
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:50
|41
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:03:00
|42
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:03:03
|43
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:03:19
|44
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:03:22
|45
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:03:27
|46
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:43
|47
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|48
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:58
|49
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:04:01
|50
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:04
|51
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:01
|52
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:08
|53
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|54
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|0:07:39
|55
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|0:07:42
|56
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:01
|57
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:05
|58
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|59
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|60
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:08:35
|61
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|62
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:37
|63
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:50
|64
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:09:11
|65
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|66
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:33
|67
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:09:39
|68
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:09:46
|69
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:10:23
|70
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:10:26
|71
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:10:37
|72
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:55
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|74
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:02
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:11:03
|76
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:11:23
|77
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|78
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:46
|79
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:12:17
|80
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:12:19
|81
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:36
|82
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:13:47
|83
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14:13
|84
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:14:48
|85
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|86
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:14:54
|87
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:15:52
|88
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:16:04
|89
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:17:16
|90
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:17:19
|91
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:30
|92
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:18:52
|93
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|94
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:28
|95
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|96
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|97
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|98
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:20:05
|99
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:14
|100
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:20:18
|101
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:20:46
|102
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:20:47
|103
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:30
|104
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:45
|105
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:23:39
|106
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:24:42
|107
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:24:55
|108
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:57
|109
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:25:36
|110
|Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:25:50
|111
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:26:22
|112
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:26:41
|113
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:30:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|26
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|13
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|10
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|11
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|7
|12
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|6
|13
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|6
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|17
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|5
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|5
|19
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|21
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|5
|22
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|23
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|24
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|25
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4
|26
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|3
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|30
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|32
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|33
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|1
|34
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|8
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|5
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|4
|6
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|4
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|9
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|1
|12
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|13
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|1
|14
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|13:40:14
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:11
|3
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:36
|7
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:39
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:00
|10
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|12
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:05
|13
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:40
|14
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:10
|15
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:02:12
|16
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:17
|17
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:33
|18
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:02:43
|19
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:03:05
|20
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:26
|21
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:41
|23
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:03:44
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:47
|25
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:44
|26
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:48
|27
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|28
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:08:18
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:20
|31
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:33
|32
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:08:54
|33
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|34
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:09:29
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:10:06
|36
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:10:09
|37
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:10:20
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:10:46
|39
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:11:06
|40
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:29
|41
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:12:00
|42
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:12:02
|43
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:19
|44
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:14:31
|45
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|46
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:14:37
|47
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:15:35
|48
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:16:59
|49
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:13
|50
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:18:35
|51
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:19:11
|52
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:19:42
|53
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:19:48
|55
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:57
|56
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:20:29
|57
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:20:30
|58
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:24:38
|59
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:25:19
|60
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:26:05
|61
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:26:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|41:00:48
|2
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:32
|3
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:13
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:14
|5
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:32
|6
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:43
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:50
|8
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:22
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:05:41
|11
|Team Joker
|0:06:02
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:54
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:09
|14
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|0:09:16
|15
|Cannondale
|0:11:21
|16
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:11:59
|17
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:17
|18
|Team Fixit.No
|0:15:39
|19
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:16:20
|20
|Team Sparebanken
|0:25:06
