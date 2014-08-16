Trending

Spilak wins stage 3 at Arctic Tour

Krijswijk takes over GC lead

Image 1 of 31

Simon Spilak wins stage 3 of the Arctic Tour of Norway

Simon Spilak wins stage 3 of the Arctic Tour of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 31

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

Simon Spilak wins the stage in Norway

Simon Spilak wins the stage in Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

The peloton in Norway

The peloton in Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

The peloton in Norway

The peloton in Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

The peloton in Norway

The peloton in Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

The peloton in Norway

The peloton in Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

Giant-Shimano setting the tempo

Giant-Shimano setting the tempo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Pablo Llastras

Pablo Llastras
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Giant-Shimano at the front

Giant-Shimano at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Alexander Kristoff

Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Thor Hushovd and Alexander Kristoff

Thor Hushovd and Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

Simon Spilak wins the stage in Norway

Simon Spilak wins the stage in Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

Simon Spilak

Simon Spilak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 31

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 31

Thor Hushovd and Alexander Kristoff

Thor Hushovd and Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 31

Marcel Kittel

Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 31

Green jersey wearer Alexander Kristoff

Green jersey wearer Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 31

Simon Spilak sprints to a win

Simon Spilak sprints to a win
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 31

Stage winner Simon Spilak

Stage winner Simon Spilak
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 31

Scenery in Norway

Scenery in Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 31

Fans in Norway

Fans in Norway
(Image credit: ASO)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked on the closing climb in the third stage of the Arctic Tour of Norway to take the stage win. Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) went with him to finish second and claim the overall lead. Jonathan Hivert (Belkin) rounded out the Dutch team’s big day by finishing third, 15 seconds down.

Kruijswijk moved up from third to first overall, taking over from his teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug. A sprinter rather than a climber, Nordhaug hung on to the field as long as he could on the final climb, the Kvaenangsfjellet, after 132 kilometers from Alta. Nordhaug finished in the chasing group only 15 seconds down, and dropped to second. Third is now Davide Villella (Cannondale), who had previously been second.

The third stage of this northernmost race took the peloton along the northern coast of Norway, with more spectacular scenery. It got off to a fast start but a group of three got away early. Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano), Florian Senechal (Cofidis) and Vegard Robinson Bugge (Joker) built up a lead of just under three minutes.

The weather didn’t co-operate though, and the rain started falling again. Belkin and Ridley led the chase, and the gap came down. At 46 seconds it became too close for Timmer, who had won both intermediate sprints, and he attacked out of the lead group on the first of the day’s two climbs.

Once Senechal and Bugge were caught, Katusha took over the lead and made quick work of catching Timmer. With 12 km to go, they were all together again.

The closing climb was approaching – the Kvaenangsfjellet, a 6.9km long climb with an average gradient of 5.7% -- and almost immediately five more riders took off. They built up a small gap, but the climb managed to tear things apart.

The peloton splintered, and Spilak put in a strong attack. He was joined by Kruijswijk, whose teammate and race leader Lars Petter Nordhaug was having difficulties.

The two leaders had a small gap with attacks continuing out of the by-now very small field and a vicious headwind countering everyone. But the duo held on to their lead, with Spilak taking the win and Kruijswijk finishing second to take the general lead.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha3:18:39
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
5Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
6Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
10Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
13Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
15Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
17Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
18Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
19Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
20Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
22Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
23Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
25Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
26Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
27Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
28Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
29Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
34Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
36Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
37Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
38Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
39Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:00:41
40Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:58
41Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:17
42Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:19
43Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
44Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:24
45Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:30
47Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:33
48August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:02:09
49Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
52Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
53Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
54Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:16
55Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
57Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida0:02:55
58Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
59Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:04:23
60Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:04:51
61Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
63Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
66Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
67Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
68Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
69Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
70Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
71Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
72Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
73Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:06:55
74Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
76Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
77Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
78Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:57
79Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
80Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
81Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
82Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
83Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
84Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
85Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
86Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
87Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
88Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
92Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
93Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
94Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
95Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
96Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
97Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
98Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
99Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
100Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
101Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
102Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
103Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
104Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
105Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:20
106Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:09:13
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
108Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
109Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:14
110Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:13:54
111Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:14:14
112Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
113Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano3pts
2Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida2
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano3pts
2Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida2
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale2
3Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
5Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling6
6Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura4
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
10Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano4pts
2August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
3Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha4pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3:18:54
2Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
4Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
6Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
7Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
9Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
10Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
11Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
15Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
17Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:02
18Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:04
19Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:09
20Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:15
22August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:54
23Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
24Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:01
27Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
28Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida0:02:40
29Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
30Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:04:08
31Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:04:36
32Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
35Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
36Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
37Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
38Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:06:40
39Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
41Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
42Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:42
43Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
44Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
45Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
46Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
47Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
48Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
49Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
50Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
51Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
52Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
53Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
54Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
55Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
57Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
58Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:08:58
59Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:13:39
60Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:13:59
61Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling9:56:27
2Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:15
3Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Team Netapp-Endura
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Team Ringeriks-Kraft
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
9Iam Cycling0:01:19
10Team Joker0:02:09
11MTN-Qhubeka0:04:10
12Team Katusha0:04:36
13Team Fixit.No0:06:06
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:09
15Unitedhealthcare0:06:45
16BMC Racing Team0:06:55
17Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:07:49
18Team Giant-Shimano0:09:27
19Cannondale0:09:39
20Team Sparebanken0:12:05

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13:39:57
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
3Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:17
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:21
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:25
7Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:28
8Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
9Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
10Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
11Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
13Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
14Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:49
15Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:50
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
17Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:53
19Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
20Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
22Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:04
23Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:05
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
25Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:12
26Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
27Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:01:16
28Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:17
29Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:21
31Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:22
32Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:32
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:57
34Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
35Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:27
36Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:02:29
37Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:34
39Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:43
40Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:50
41Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida0:03:00
42Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:03:03
43Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida0:03:19
44Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:03:22
45Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:03:27
46Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:43
47Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
48Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:58
49Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida0:04:01
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:04
51Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:01
52Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:08
53Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
54Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano0:07:39
55Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano0:07:42
56Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:01
57Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:05
58Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:19
59Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
60Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:08:35
61Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
62Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:08:37
63Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:50
64Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:09:11
65Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
66Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:09:33
67Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:09:39
68Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida0:09:46
69Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:10:23
70Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:10:26
71Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:10:37
72Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:10:55
73Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:57
74Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:02
75Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:11:03
76August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:11:23
77John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:25
78Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:46
79Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:12:17
80Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:12:19
81Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:36
82Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:13:47
83Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14:13
84Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:14:48
85Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
86Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:14:54
87Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:15:52
88Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:16:04
89Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:17:16
90Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:17:19
91Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:30
92Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:18:52
93Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:02
94Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:28
95Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
96Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
97Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
98Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:20:05
99Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:14
100Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:20:18
101Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:20:46
102Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:20:47
103Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:30
104Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:45
105Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura0:23:39
106Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:24:42
107Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:24:55
108Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:57
109Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:25:36
110Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:25:50
111Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:26:22
112Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:26:41
113Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:30:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha26pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
6Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale14
7Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling13
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team12
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
10Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement7
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano7
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano6
13Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
14Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft6
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura6
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
17Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør5
18Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura5
19Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling5
21August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley5
22Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura4
23Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
24Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida4
25Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole4
26Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
27Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole3
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
30Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2
32Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
33Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft1
34Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
35Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley8pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
4Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
5Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano4
6Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley4
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
9Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
11Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura1
12Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1
13Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida1
14Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale13:40:14
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:11
3Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
4Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:33
6Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:36
7Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:39
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
9Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:00
10Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
12Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:05
13Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:40
14Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:10
15Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:02:12
16Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:17
17Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:33
18Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida0:02:43
19Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:03:05
20Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:26
21Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:41
23Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida0:03:44
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:47
25Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:44
26Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:48
27Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
28Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:08:18
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
30Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:08:20
31Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:33
32Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:08:54
33Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
34Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida0:09:29
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:10:06
36Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:10:09
37Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:10:20
38Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:10:46
39August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:11:06
40Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:29
41Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:12:00
42Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:12:02
43Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:19
44Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:14:31
45Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
46Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:14:37
47Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:15:35
48Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:16:59
49Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:13
50Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:18:35
51Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:19:11
52Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:19:42
53Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:19:48
55Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:57
56Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:20:29
57Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:20:30
58Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:24:38
59Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:25:19
60Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:26:05
61Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:26:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling41:00:48
2Team Netapp-Endura0:01:32
3Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:13
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:14
5Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:32
6Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:02:43
7IAM Cycling0:02:50
8Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:22
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
10Team Katusha0:05:41
11Team Joker0:06:02
12BMC Racing Team0:08:54
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:09
14Mtn-Qhubeka0:09:16
15Cannondale0:11:21
16Unitedhealthcare0:11:59
17Team Giant-Shimano0:13:17
18Team Fixit.No0:15:39
19Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:16:20
20Team Sparebanken0:25:06

Latest on Cyclingnews