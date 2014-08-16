Image 1 of 31 Simon Spilak wins stage 3 of the Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 31 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 Simon Spilak wins the stage in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 The peloton in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 The peloton in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 The peloton in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 The peloton in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Giant-Shimano setting the tempo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Pablo Llastras (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Giant-Shimano at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Thor Hushovd and Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Simon Spilak wins the stage in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 Simon Spilak (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 31 Thor Hushovd and Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 31 Marcel Kittel (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 31 Green jersey wearer Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 31 Simon Spilak sprints to a win (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 31 Stage winner Simon Spilak (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 31 Scenery in Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 31 Fans in Norway (Image credit: ASO)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked on the closing climb in the third stage of the Arctic Tour of Norway to take the stage win. Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) went with him to finish second and claim the overall lead. Jonathan Hivert (Belkin) rounded out the Dutch team’s big day by finishing third, 15 seconds down.

Kruijswijk moved up from third to first overall, taking over from his teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug. A sprinter rather than a climber, Nordhaug hung on to the field as long as he could on the final climb, the Kvaenangsfjellet, after 132 kilometers from Alta. Nordhaug finished in the chasing group only 15 seconds down, and dropped to second. Third is now Davide Villella (Cannondale), who had previously been second.

The third stage of this northernmost race took the peloton along the northern coast of Norway, with more spectacular scenery. It got off to a fast start but a group of three got away early. Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano), Florian Senechal (Cofidis) and Vegard Robinson Bugge (Joker) built up a lead of just under three minutes.

The weather didn’t co-operate though, and the rain started falling again. Belkin and Ridley led the chase, and the gap came down. At 46 seconds it became too close for Timmer, who had won both intermediate sprints, and he attacked out of the lead group on the first of the day’s two climbs.

Once Senechal and Bugge were caught, Katusha took over the lead and made quick work of catching Timmer. With 12 km to go, they were all together again.

The closing climb was approaching – the Kvaenangsfjellet, a 6.9km long climb with an average gradient of 5.7% -- and almost immediately five more riders took off. They built up a small gap, but the climb managed to tear things apart.

The peloton splintered, and Spilak put in a strong attack. He was joined by Kruijswijk, whose teammate and race leader Lars Petter Nordhaug was having difficulties.

The two leaders had a small gap with attacks continuing out of the by-now very small field and a vicious headwind countering everyone. But the duo held on to their lead, with Spilak taking the win and Kruijswijk finishing second to take the general lead.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 3:18:39 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 6 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 10 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 13 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 15 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 17 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 18 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 19 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 22 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 23 Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 26 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 27 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 29 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 30 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 34 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 35 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 36 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No 37 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 38 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 39 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:00:41 40 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 41 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:17 42 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:19 43 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 44 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:24 45 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 46 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:30 47 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:33 48 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:02:09 49 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 50 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 52 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 53 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 54 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:16 55 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 57 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 0:02:55 58 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 59 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:04:23 60 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:04:51 61 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 63 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 67 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 68 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 69 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 70 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 71 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 73 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:06:55 74 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 76 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 77 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 78 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:07:57 79 Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 80 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 81 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 82 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 83 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 84 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 85 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 86 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 87 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No 88 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 92 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 93 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 94 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 95 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 96 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 97 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 98 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 99 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 100 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 101 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 103 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 105 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:08:20 106 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:09:13 107 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 108 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 109 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:14 110 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:13:54 111 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:14:14 112 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 113 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 2 3 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 2 3 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 2 3 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 5 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 6 6 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 4 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 2 10 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 3 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 4 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3:18:54 2 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 6 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 7 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 9 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 15 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 16 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 17 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:02 18 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:04 19 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:09 20 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:15 22 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:54 23 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:01 27 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 0:02:40 29 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 30 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:04:08 31 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:04:36 32 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 35 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 36 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 37 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 38 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:06:40 39 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 41 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 42 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:07:42 43 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 44 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 45 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 46 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 47 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 48 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 50 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 51 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 52 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 53 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 54 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 55 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 57 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 58 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:08:58 59 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:13:39 60 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:13:59 61 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling 9:56:27 2 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:15 3 Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 Team Netapp-Endura 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 8 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 9 Iam Cycling 0:01:19 10 Team Joker 0:02:09 11 MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:10 12 Team Katusha 0:04:36 13 Team Fixit.No 0:06:06 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:09 15 Unitedhealthcare 0:06:45 16 BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 17 Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:07:49 18 Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:27 19 Cannondale 0:09:39 20 Team Sparebanken 0:12:05

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13:39:57 2 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:17 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:21 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:25 7 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:28 8 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 9 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 10 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 11 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 12 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 13 Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 14 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:49 15 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:50 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 18 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:53 19 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 20 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:56 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:04 23 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:05 24 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 25 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:12 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 27 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:01:16 28 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:17 29 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:21 31 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:22 32 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:32 33 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:57 34 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 35 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:27 36 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:02:29 37 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 38 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:34 39 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:02:43 40 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:02:50 41 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 0:03:00 42 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:03:03 43 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 0:03:19 44 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:03:22 45 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:03:27 46 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:43 47 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 48 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:58 49 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 0:04:01 50 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:04 51 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:01 52 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:06:08 53 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 54 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 0:07:39 55 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 0:07:42 56 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:01 57 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:05 58 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:19 59 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 60 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:08:35 61 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 62 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:08:37 63 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:50 64 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:09:11 65 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 66 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:09:33 67 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:09:39 68 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 0:09:46 69 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:10:23 70 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:10:26 71 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:10:37 72 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:55 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:57 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:02 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:11:03 76 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:11:23 77 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:25 78 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:46 79 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:12:17 80 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:12:19 81 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:36 82 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:13:47 83 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:14:13 84 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:14:48 85 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 86 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:14:54 87 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:15:52 88 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:16:04 89 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:17:16 90 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:17:19 91 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:30 92 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:18:52 93 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:02 94 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:28 95 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 96 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 97 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 98 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:20:05 99 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:14 100 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:20:18 101 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:20:46 102 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:20:47 103 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:30 104 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:45 105 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 0:23:39 106 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:24:42 107 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:24:55 108 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:57 109 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:25:36 110 Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:25:50 111 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:26:22 112 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:26:41 113 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:30:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 26 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 6 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 14 7 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 13 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 10 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 7 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 6 13 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 6 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 6 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 17 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 5 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 5 19 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 21 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 5 22 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 4 23 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 24 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 4 25 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 4 26 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 28 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 3 29 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 30 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2 32 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 33 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 1 34 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 35 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 8 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 5 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 4 6 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 4 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 9 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 10 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 1 12 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1 13 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 1 14 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 13:40:14 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:11 3 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 6 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:36 7 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:39 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:00 10 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 12 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:05 13 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:40 14 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:10 15 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:02:12 16 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:17 17 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:02:33 18 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 0:02:43 19 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:03:05 20 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:26 21 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:41 23 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 0:03:44 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:47 25 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:44 26 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:48 27 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:02 28 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:08:18 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 30 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:08:20 31 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:33 32 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:08:54 33 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 34 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 0:09:29 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:10:06 36 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:10:09 37 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:10:20 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:10:46 39 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:11:06 40 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:29 41 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:12:00 42 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:12:02 43 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:19 44 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:14:31 45 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 46 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:14:37 47 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:15:35 48 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:16:59 49 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:13 50 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:18:35 51 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:19:11 52 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:19:42 53 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:19:48 55 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:57 56 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:20:29 57 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:20:30 58 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:24:38 59 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:25:19 60 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:26:05 61 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:26:24