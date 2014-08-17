Image 1 of 65 Alexander Kristoff wins the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 65 The Arctic Race of Norway team prize went to Belkin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 65 August Jensen (Team ØsterHus-Ridley) won the mountains classification in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 65 Best young rider Davide Villela (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 65 Alexander Kristoff won the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 65 Steven Krijswijk (Belkin) won the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 65 Jan Karlsson (Team Ringeriks - Kraft) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 65 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 65 The Arctic Race of Norway podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 65 Thor Hushovd (BMC) waves goodbye to his home fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 65 The final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 65 August Jensen in the red jersey at Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 65 The final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 65 The final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 65 August Jensen (Team ØsterHus-Ridley) won the mountains classification in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 65 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 65 Stef Clement (Belkin) with Anton Vorobyev and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 65 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the last stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 65 Andreas Vangstad (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 65 August Jensen (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 65 Andreas Vangstad (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 65 Norwegian fans (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 65 Riders in the final stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 65 The peloton in Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 65 Anton Vorobyev (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 65 Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 65 Preben Van Hecke (Image credit: ASO) Image 32 of 65 Preben Van Hecke and Vegar Robison Bugge (Image credit: ASO) Image 33 of 65 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 34 of 65 The overall podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 35 of 65 Young fans (Image credit: ASO) Image 36 of 65 Thor Hushovd (Image credit: ASO) Image 37 of 65 Alexander Kristoff wins the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 38 of 65 Alexander Kristoff outsprints Thor Hushovd (Image credit: ASO) Image 39 of 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: ASO) Image 40 of 65 Steven Kruijswijk finishes up (Image credit: ASO) Image 41 of 65 Preben Van Hecke (Image credit: ASO) Image 42 of 65 Thor Hushovd fans (Image credit: ASO) Image 43 of 65 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 44 of 65 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 45 of 65 Thor Hushovd (Image credit: ASO) Image 46 of 65 Thor Hushovd (Image credit: ASO) Image 47 of 65 Podium at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 48 of 65 Belkin won the best team prize (Image credit: ASO) Image 49 of 65 August Jensen (ØsterHus-Ridley) (Image credit: ASO) Image 50 of 65 Best young rider Davide Villella (Cannondale) (Image credit: ASO) Image 51 of 65 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) awarded the green jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 52 of 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) seals his first overall stage race win (Image credit: ASO) Image 53 of 65 Jan Karlsson (Team Ringeriks - Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) caught local favourite Thor Hushovd to win the final stage of the Arctic Tour of Norway. The former world champion had broken away with less than 2 km to go, and looked to be on the was to his final career win, but his landsman caught and passed him with about 100 meters to go. Sam Bennett of NetApp was third on the day.

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) claimed the first overall stage race win of his career, with Kristoff taking enough time and bonus seconds to move up from fourth to second overall. Lars Petter Nordhaug, also of Belkin, who had led the race earlier, took third place.

The finale saw the changing of the guard in Norwegian cycling. Hushovd looked to have broken clear, and having already announced that he would retire the end of the season, many anticipated that he would be undisturbed in winning the final stage of the race he had won the previous year. But Kristoff didn’t see it that way, and determined to move on to the podium and secure the points jersey, went after the Norwegian hero – a move which proved unpopular with many fans.

The fourth and final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway covered 165 km with start and finish in Tromso. The Kattfjordeidet Summit, the first climb of the day, came after only 19.5km. The stage closed with several laps of a circuit course, which included the 100 meter high Tromso summit.

Once again, a group got away early. Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaandern - Baloise), Nico Sijmens (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Romain Pillon (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Fridjtof Røinås (Team Sparebanken Soer), August Jensen (Team OesterHus-Ridley and Adrian Gjølberg (Team FixIt.No) got away before the Kattfjordeidet climb, and built up a lead of two minutes. But by the time they arrived at the feed zone, it had dropped to only 40 seconds, with Van Hecke having already dropped back.

When they had been caught, Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Soer) looked for his chance, but he was unable to stay away. With 30 km to go, Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Team Ringeriks-Kraft) was alone in the lead, but by only about 30 seconds.

The climb on the circuit course proved too much for Giant-Shimano sprinter Marcel Kittel, who is still looking for his Tour de France form. With some 20 km still to go, he was dropped. Up front, Karlsson was caught and further attacks ensued.

Sebastian Lander (BMC) and Scott Thwaites (NetApp) were able to establish themselves, but the penultimate climb saw the field fly by. The pace was very high and many riders were suffering. Only about 25-30 riders were still together as they started out on the bell lap.

A BMC rider jumped almost immediately, with Thor Hushovd tucked carefully in the small peloton. Katusha led the chase to quickly catch him.

The final charge up the climb slimmed the field down yet again, with Hushovd appearing to suffer this time, but managing to hang on to the group. Kristoff, Gatto and Nordhaug broke clear.

With 1.6km Hushovd took off, catching and passing the leaders and heading for what was anticipated to be the last win of his career. But Kristoff had his eye on the prize as well, overtaking the former world champion with only meters to go to take the win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:42:08 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:02 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:04 5 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 6 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:09 10 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 12 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 13 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 0:00:10 14 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 15 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 16 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 17 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 18 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 24 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:41 25 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:06 26 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 27 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 29 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 30 Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 31 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 32 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 34 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 36 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 37 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 39 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 40 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 42 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 43 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:11 44 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 45 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 46 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 47 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 48 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:01:18 50 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:34 51 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:39 52 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:01:58 53 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 0:02:09 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:17 55 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 56 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 57 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 58 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 59 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 60 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 61 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 62 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 63 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 64 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 65 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 66 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 69 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 70 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:35 73 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:01 74 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:03 75 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:17 76 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 77 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:27 78 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:37 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:03:40 80 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 81 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:56 83 Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:06:16 84 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:06:22 85 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 86 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:25 87 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:06:36 88 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 89 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 90 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 91 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:06:51 93 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:19 94 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:13:56 95 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 96 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 97 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:16:11

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 3 pts 2 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 2 3 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 9 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 5 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 6 6 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 4 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 2 10 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 4 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 pts 2 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 2 3 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 3:42:10 2 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:02 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:07 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:15 5 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:25 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 9 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:39 10 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:04 11 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 12 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 14 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 16 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 18 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 19 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:09 20 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 22 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 23 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:01:16 25 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:32 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:15 27 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:22 28 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 29 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 30 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 31 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 32 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 33 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 35 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:59 37 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:01 38 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:15 39 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 40 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:38 41 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:54 42 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:06:20 43 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 44 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:23 45 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:06:34 46 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 47 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:06:49 48 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:13:54 49 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 50 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 51 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:16:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:06:51 2 Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:45 3 Cannondale 0:00:57 4 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:03 5 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:06 6 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:15 7 IAM Cycling 0:01:22 8 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:02:02 9 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:12 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 11 Team Katusha 0:02:38 12 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:00 13 Unitedhealthcare 0:03:20 14 Team Sparebanken 0:04:09 15 Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:04:14 16 Team Joker 17 MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:47 18 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:05:07 19 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:41 20 Team Fixit.No 0:08:26

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17:22:12 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:04 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 4 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:19 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:25 6 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:29 7 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 8 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 9 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 10 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:52 11 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:59 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 13 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:17 14 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 15 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:27 16 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:37 17 Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 18 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:46 19 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:51 20 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:52 21 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:55 22 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:59 23 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:00 24 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:04 25 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:02:08 26 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:02:20 27 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:26 28 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:02:31 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:02:42 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:47 31 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:02:56 32 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:07 33 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:03:28 34 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 35 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:33 36 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:47 37 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:04:02 38 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:18 39 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:04:26 40 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:27 41 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 0:04:47 42 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 0:05:36 43 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:14 44 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:43 45 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:53 46 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:07:00 47 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 0:07:45 48 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 0:07:49 49 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:18 50 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:08:45 51 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:09:09 52 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 53 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:10:15 54 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:18 55 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:10:36 56 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 0:10:45 57 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 58 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:52 59 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:38 60 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:46 61 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:11:48 62 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:12:40 63 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:42 64 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:14:34 65 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:52 66 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:53 67 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:15:40 68 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:15:53 69 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:16:08 70 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:16:15 71 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:17:05 72 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:26 73 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:17:43 74 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:17:55 75 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:18:01 76 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:18:07 77 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:18:09 78 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:13 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:20:52 80 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:19 81 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:24 82 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:22:16 83 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:47 84 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:23:01 85 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:25:07 86 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:25:27 87 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:25:46 88 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:26:30 89 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:26:47 91 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:26:59 92 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:31:05 93 Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:31:59 94 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:32:30 95 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:32:51 96 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:38:44 97 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:40:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 41 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 24 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 5 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 16 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 8 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 13 9 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 11 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 9 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 9 13 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 8 15 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 7 16 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 17 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 18 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 7 19 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 6 20 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 6 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 22 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 23 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 5 24 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 4 25 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 3 27 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 3 28 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 3 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 31 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 32 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2 33 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 34 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1 35 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 1 36 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1 37 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 38 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 39 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 12 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 4 5 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 6 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 4 7 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 8 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 4 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 2 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 12 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 13 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 2 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 15 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 16 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 17 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1 18 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 17:22:31 2 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:10 3 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:58 5 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:08 6 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:18 7 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:32 8 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:36 9 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:41 10 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:07 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:28 12 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:02:37 13 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:03:09 14 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:14 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:28 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:59 17 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:04:07 18 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:08 19 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 0:04:28 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:05:55 21 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:34 22 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:59 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:08:26 24 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:08:50 25 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:09:56 26 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 0:10:26 27 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:10:32 28 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:19 29 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:27 30 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:11:29 31 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:12:21 32 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:14:15 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:33 34 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:34 35 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:15:21 36 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:15:34 37 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:16:46 38 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:17:42 39 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:17:48 40 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:17:50 41 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:05 42 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:21:57 43 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:22:42 44 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:24:48 45 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:25:08 46 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:25:27 47 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:26:11 48 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:30:46 49 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:32:32 50 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:38:25 51 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:40:11