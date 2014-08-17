Trending

Kruijswijk wins the Arctic Race of Norway

Kristoff wins final stage

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) caught local favourite Thor Hushovd to win the final stage of the Arctic Tour of Norway. The former world champion had broken away with less than 2 km to go, and looked to be on the was to his final career win, but his landsman caught and passed him with about 100 meters to go. Sam Bennett of NetApp was third on the day.

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) claimed the first overall stage race win of his career, with Kristoff taking enough time and bonus seconds to move up from fourth to second overall. Lars Petter Nordhaug, also of Belkin, who had led the race earlier, took third place.

The finale saw the changing of the guard in Norwegian cycling. Hushovd looked to have broken clear, and having already announced that he would retire the end of the season, many anticipated that he would be undisturbed in winning the final stage of the race he had won the previous year. But Kristoff didn’t see it that way, and determined to move on to the podium and secure the points jersey, went after the Norwegian hero – a move which proved unpopular with many fans.

The fourth and final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway covered 165 km with start and finish in Tromso. The Kattfjordeidet Summit, the first climb of the day, came after only 19.5km. The stage closed with several laps of a circuit course, which included the 100 meter high Tromso summit.  

Once again, a group got away early. Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaandern - Baloise), Nico Sijmens (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Romain Pillon (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Fridjtof Røinås (Team Sparebanken Soer), August Jensen (Team OesterHus-Ridley and Adrian Gjølberg (Team FixIt.No) got away before the Kattfjordeidet climb, and built up a lead of two minutes. But by the time they arrived at the feed zone, it had dropped to only 40 seconds, with Van Hecke having already dropped back.

When they had been caught, Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Soer) looked for his chance, but he was unable to stay away. With 30 km to go, Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Team Ringeriks-Kraft) was alone in the lead, but by only about 30 seconds.

The climb on the circuit course proved too much for Giant-Shimano sprinter Marcel Kittel, who is still looking for his Tour de France form. With some 20 km still to go, he was dropped. Up front, Karlsson was caught and further attacks ensued.

Sebastian Lander (BMC) and Scott Thwaites (NetApp) were able to establish themselves, but the penultimate climb saw the field fly by. The pace was very high and many riders were suffering. Only about 25-30 riders were still together as they started out on the bell lap.

A BMC rider jumped almost immediately, with Thor Hushovd tucked carefully in the small peloton. Katusha led the chase to quickly catch him.

The final charge up the climb slimmed the field down yet again, with Hushovd appearing to suffer this time, but managing to hang on to the group. Kristoff, Gatto and Nordhaug broke clear.

With 1.6km Hushovd took off, catching and passing the leaders and heading for what was anticipated to be the last win of his career. But Kristoff had his eye on the prize as well, overtaking the former world champion with only meters to go to take the win.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:42:08
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:02
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:04
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
6Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
7Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
9Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:09
10Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
12Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
13Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano0:00:10
14Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
15Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
16Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:34
24Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:41
25Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:06
26Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
27Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
29Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
30Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
32Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
34Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
37Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
39Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
40Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
42Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
43Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:11
44Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
45Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
46Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
47Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
48Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
49Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:01:18
50Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:34
51Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:39
52Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:01:58
53Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:09
54Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:17
55John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
56Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
57Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
58Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
59Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
60Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
61Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
62Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
63Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
64Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
65Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
66Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
67Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
68Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
69Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
70Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:35
73Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:01
74Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:03
75Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:17
76Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:27
78Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:37
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:03:40
80Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
81Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:56
83Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:16
84Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:06:22
85Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
86Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:25
87Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:06:36
88Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
89Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
90Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
91Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:06:51
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:19
94Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:13:56
95Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
96Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
97Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:16:11

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura3pts
2Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura2
3Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team12
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura9
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert6
6Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
7Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura4
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale2
10Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley4pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4pts
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura2
3Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling4pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura3:42:10
2Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:02
3Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:07
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:15
5Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:25
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:32
9Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:39
10Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:04
11Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
14Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
16Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
17Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
18Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
19Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:09
20Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
22Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
23Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:01:16
25Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:32
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:15
27Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:22
28Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
29Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
30Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
31Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
32Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
33Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
34Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
35Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:59
37Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:01
38Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:15
39Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
40Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:38
41Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:54
42Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:06:20
43Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
44Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:23
45Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:06:34
46Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
47August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:06:49
48Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:13:54
49Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
50Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
51Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:16:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:06:51
2Team Netapp-Endura0:00:45
3Cannondale0:00:57
4Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:03
5Team Giant-Shimano0:01:06
6Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:15
7IAM Cycling0:01:22
8Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:02:02
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:12
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
11Team Katusha0:02:38
12Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:00
13Unitedhealthcare0:03:20
14Team Sparebanken0:04:09
15Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:04:14
16Team Joker
17MTN-Qhubeka0:04:47
18Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:07
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:41
20Team Fixit.No0:08:26

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team17:22:12
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:04
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
4Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:19
5Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:25
6Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:29
7Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:00:30
8Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
9Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
10Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:52
11Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:59
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:01
13Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:17
14Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
15Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:27
16Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:37
17Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
18Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:46
19Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:51
20Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:52
21Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:55
22Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:59
23Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:00
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:04
25Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:08
26Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:02:20
27Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:26
28Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:02:31
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:02:42
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:47
31Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:02:56
32Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:07
33Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:03:28
34Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
35Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:33
36Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:47
37Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:04:02
38Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:18
39Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:04:26
40Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:27
41Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida0:04:47
42Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida0:05:36
43Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:14
44Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:43
45Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:53
46Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:07:00
47Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano0:07:45
48Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano0:07:49
49Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:18
50Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:45
51Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:09:09
52Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
53Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:10:15
54Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:18
55Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10:36
56Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida0:10:45
57Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
58Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:10:52
59Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:38
60Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:46
61Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:11:48
62Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:12:40
63John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:42
64Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:14:34
65Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:52
66Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:53
67Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:15:40
68Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:15:53
69Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:16:08
70Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:16:15
71Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:17:05
72Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:26
73Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:17:43
74Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:17:55
75Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:18:01
76August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:18:07
77Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:18:09
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:13
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:20:52
80Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:19
81Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:24
82Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:22:16
83Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:47
84Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:23:01
85Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:25:07
86Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:25:27
87Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:25:46
88Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:26:30
89Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
90Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:26:47
91Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:26:59
92Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:31:05
93Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:31:59
94Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:32:30
95Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:32:51
96Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:38:44
97Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:40:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha41pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team24
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
5Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale16
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
8Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling13
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert11
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
11Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura9
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura9
13Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura8
15Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør7
16Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement7
17Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
18Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano7
19Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano6
20Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft6
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
22Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling5
23August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley5
24Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura4
25Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
26Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura3
27Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team3
28Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole3
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
31Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
32Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2
33Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
34Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1
35Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft1
36Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1
37Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
38Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1
39Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley12pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
4Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling4
5Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
6Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano4
7Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
8Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley4
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
10Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura2
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
12Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura2
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
15Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
16Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
17Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1
18Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale17:22:31
2Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:10
3Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:58
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:08
6Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:18
7Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:32
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:36
9Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:41
10Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:07
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:28
12Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:02:37
13Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:03:09
14Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:14
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:28
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:59
17Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:04:07
18Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:08
19Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida0:04:28
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:05:55
21Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:34
22Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:59
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:26
24Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:08:50
25Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:09:56
26Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida0:10:26
27Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:10:32
28Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:19
29Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:27
30Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:11:29
31Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:12:21
32Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:14:15
33Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:33
34Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:34
35Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:15:21
36Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:15:34
37Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:16:46
38Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:17:42
39August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:17:48
40Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:17:50
41Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:05
42Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:21:57
43Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:22:42
44Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:24:48
45Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:25:08
46Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:25:27
47Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:26:11
48Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:30:46
49Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:32:32
50Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:38:25
51Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:40:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling52:08:42
2Team Netapp-Endura0:01:14
3IAM Cycling0:03:09
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:23
5Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:34
6Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:03:42
7Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:10
8Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:36
9Team Katusha0:07:16
10BMC Racing Team0:07:51
11Team Joker0:09:13
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:14
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:29
14Cannondale0:11:15
15MTN-Qhubeka0:13:00
16Team Giant-Shimano0:13:20
17Unitedhealthcare0:14:16
18Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:19:31
19Team Fixit.No0:23:02
20Team Sparebanken0:28:12

