Kruijswijk wins the Arctic Race of Norway
Kristoff wins final stage
Stage 4: Tromsø - Tromsø
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) caught local favourite Thor Hushovd to win the final stage of the Arctic Tour of Norway. The former world champion had broken away with less than 2 km to go, and looked to be on the was to his final career win, but his landsman caught and passed him with about 100 meters to go. Sam Bennett of NetApp was third on the day.
Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) claimed the first overall stage race win of his career, with Kristoff taking enough time and bonus seconds to move up from fourth to second overall. Lars Petter Nordhaug, also of Belkin, who had led the race earlier, took third place.
The finale saw the changing of the guard in Norwegian cycling. Hushovd looked to have broken clear, and having already announced that he would retire the end of the season, many anticipated that he would be undisturbed in winning the final stage of the race he had won the previous year. But Kristoff didn’t see it that way, and determined to move on to the podium and secure the points jersey, went after the Norwegian hero – a move which proved unpopular with many fans.
The fourth and final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway covered 165 km with start and finish in Tromso. The Kattfjordeidet Summit, the first climb of the day, came after only 19.5km. The stage closed with several laps of a circuit course, which included the 100 meter high Tromso summit.
Once again, a group got away early. Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaandern - Baloise), Nico Sijmens (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Romain Pillon (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Fridjtof Røinås (Team Sparebanken Soer), August Jensen (Team OesterHus-Ridley and Adrian Gjølberg (Team FixIt.No) got away before the Kattfjordeidet climb, and built up a lead of two minutes. But by the time they arrived at the feed zone, it had dropped to only 40 seconds, with Van Hecke having already dropped back.
When they had been caught, Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Soer) looked for his chance, but he was unable to stay away. With 30 km to go, Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Team Ringeriks-Kraft) was alone in the lead, but by only about 30 seconds.
The climb on the circuit course proved too much for Giant-Shimano sprinter Marcel Kittel, who is still looking for his Tour de France form. With some 20 km still to go, he was dropped. Up front, Karlsson was caught and further attacks ensued.
Sebastian Lander (BMC) and Scott Thwaites (NetApp) were able to establish themselves, but the penultimate climb saw the field fly by. The pace was very high and many riders were suffering. Only about 25-30 riders were still together as they started out on the bell lap.
A BMC rider jumped almost immediately, with Thor Hushovd tucked carefully in the small peloton. Katusha led the chase to quickly catch him.
The final charge up the climb slimmed the field down yet again, with Hushovd appearing to suffer this time, but managing to hang on to the group. Kristoff, Gatto and Nordhaug broke clear.
With 1.6km Hushovd took off, catching and passing the leaders and heading for what was anticipated to be the last win of his career. But Kristoff had his eye on the prize as well, overtaking the former world champion with only meters to go to take the win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:42:08
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:02
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:04
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|6
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:09
|10
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|13
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|0:00:10
|14
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|16
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|25
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:06
|26
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|27
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|29
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|30
|Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|32
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|34
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|37
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|39
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|40
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|42
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|43
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:11
|44
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|45
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|46
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|47
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|48
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:01:18
|50
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:34
|51
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:39
|52
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:01:58
|53
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:09
|54
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:17
|55
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|56
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|57
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|58
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|59
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|60
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|61
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|62
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|63
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|64
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|66
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|69
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|70
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:35
|73
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:01
|74
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:03
|75
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:17
|76
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|77
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:27
|78
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:37
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:03:40
|80
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|81
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:56
|83
|Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:06:16
|84
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:06:22
|85
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|86
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:25
|87
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:06:36
|88
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|89
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|90
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|91
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:06:51
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:19
|94
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:13:56
|95
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|96
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|97
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:16:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|pts
|2
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|3
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|9
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|6
|6
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|10
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|3
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|3:42:10
|2
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:02
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:07
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:15
|5
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:25
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|10
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:04
|11
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|14
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|16
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|18
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|19
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:09
|20
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|22
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|23
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:01:16
|25
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:32
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:15
|27
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:22
|28
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|29
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|30
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|31
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|32
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|35
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:59
|37
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:01
|38
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:15
|39
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|40
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:38
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:54
|42
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:06:20
|43
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|44
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:23
|45
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:06:34
|46
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|47
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:06:49
|48
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:13:54
|49
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|50
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|51
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:16:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:06:51
|2
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:45
|3
|Cannondale
|0:00:57
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:06
|6
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:15
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|8
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:02
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:12
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:02:38
|12
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:00
|13
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:03:20
|14
|Team Sparebanken
|0:04:09
|15
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:04:14
|16
|Team Joker
|17
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:47
|18
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:07
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:41
|20
|Team Fixit.No
|0:08:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17:22:12
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:19
|5
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:25
|6
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:29
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|8
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:52
|11
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:59
|12
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|13
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:17
|14
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:27
|16
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:37
|17
|Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|18
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:46
|19
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:51
|20
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:52
|21
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:55
|22
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:59
|23
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:00
|24
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:04
|25
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:08
|26
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:02:20
|27
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:26
|28
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:02:31
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:02:42
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:47
|31
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:02:56
|32
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:07
|33
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:03:28
|34
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|35
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:33
|36
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:47
|37
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:04:02
|38
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:18
|39
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:04:26
|40
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:27
|41
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:04:47
|42
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:05:36
|43
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:14
|44
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|45
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:53
|46
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:07:00
|47
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|0:07:45
|48
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|0:07:49
|49
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:18
|50
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08:45
|51
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:09:09
|52
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|53
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:10:15
|54
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:18
|55
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10:36
|56
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:10:45
|57
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|58
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:52
|59
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:38
|60
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:46
|61
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:11:48
|62
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:12:40
|63
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|64
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:14:34
|65
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:14:52
|66
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:53
|67
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:15:40
|68
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:15:53
|69
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:16:08
|70
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:16:15
|71
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:17:05
|72
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|73
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:17:43
|74
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:17:55
|75
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:18:01
|76
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:18:07
|77
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:18:09
|78
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:13
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:20:52
|80
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:19
|81
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:24
|82
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:22:16
|83
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:47
|84
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:23:01
|85
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:25:07
|86
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:25:27
|87
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:25:46
|88
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:26:30
|89
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:26:47
|91
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:26:59
|92
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:31:05
|93
|Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:31:59
|94
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:32:30
|95
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:32:51
|96
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:38:44
|97
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:40:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|41
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|24
|4
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|13
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|11
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|9
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|9
|13
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|8
|15
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|7
|16
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|17
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|18
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|7
|19
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|6
|20
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|6
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|22
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|23
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|5
|24
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|25
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|3
|28
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|3
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|31
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|32
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|33
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|34
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|35
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|1
|36
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|37
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|39
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|12
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|6
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|4
|7
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|8
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|4
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|12
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|16
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|18
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|17:22:31
|2
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:10
|3
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:58
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:08
|6
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:18
|7
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:32
|8
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:36
|9
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:41
|10
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:07
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:28
|12
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:02:37
|13
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:03:09
|14
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:14
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:28
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:59
|17
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:04:07
|18
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:08
|19
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:04:28
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:05:55
|21
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:34
|22
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:59
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08:26
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:08:50
|25
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:09:56
|26
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:10:26
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:32
|28
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:19
|29
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:27
|30
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:11:29
|31
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:12:21
|32
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:14:15
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:14:33
|34
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:34
|35
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:15:21
|36
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:15:34
|37
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:16:46
|38
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:17:42
|39
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:17:48
|40
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:17:50
|41
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:05
|42
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:21:57
|43
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:22:42
|44
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:24:48
|45
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:25:08
|46
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:25:27
|47
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:26:11
|48
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:30:46
|49
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:32:32
|50
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:38:25
|51
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:40:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|52:08:42
|2
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:14
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:09
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:23
|5
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:34
|6
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:03:42
|7
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:10
|8
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:36
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:07:16
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:51
|11
|Team Joker
|0:09:13
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:14
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:29
|14
|Cannondale
|0:11:15
|15
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:00
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:20
|17
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:14:16
|18
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:19:31
|19
|Team Fixit.No
|0:23:02
|20
|Team Sparebanken
|0:28:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy