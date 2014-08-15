Trending

Kristoff wins sprint in Alta

Belkin's Nordhaug maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 21

Andreas Erland (Team Sparebanken Sør)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

August Jensen (ØsterHus-Ridley)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Norwegian tifosi line the roadside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Norwegian flags flutter in the breeze

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) interviewed after the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

One arm salute for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) roars as he knows he has the stage won

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Best young rider Davide Villella (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

The peloton in action

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) enjoys a laugh with teammate Johannes Frohlinger

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

Fans cheer on the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

The breakaway during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

The stage 2 breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Laurent Evrard (Wallonie - Bruxelles) at the front of the breakawway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Katusha controlling the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) in the race leaders jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) made it a second Norwegian victory in two days on stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway. Thor Hushovd (BMC) finished second to make it a Norwegian 1-2 with Edward Theuns (Topsport-Vlaanderen) coming home in third.

As the road kicked up immediately after the flamme rouge, Giant-Shimano took to the front of the peloton. The Dutch team looked in command as they tried to set-up Marcel Kittel for victory. However, just as Jonas Ahlstrand came through as Kittel’s last man, Kristoff made his move.

Using the Giant-Shimano train for shelter initially, Kristoff came from the safety of the peloton and came through the narrow gap on the right of Ahlstrand. The dive up the inside caught many by surprise and the remaining sprinters were left scrabbling to try and catch him.

Hushovd began closing on his compatriot, but Kristoff still had time to sit up and celebrate his win. After such a good leadout, Kittel struggled with the uphill finish and finished fourth. Stage 1 winner Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), also from Norway, kept hold of the leader’s jersey, despite being involved in a crash earlier in the day.

"It was an uphill finish during the whole final kilometer," Kristoff said. "Of course, it was not really a hard climb but anyway the finish was tough enough. I had good legs today as well as yesterday. The team worked very well and the guys did everything they could for me. Marco led me into the final kilometer, but with 400 meters I was still a little bit inside because of the uphill. But later, I found my way on the right side and I started my sprint.

"Yeah, I am happy to win here in Norway again. Every time it is a pleasure for me. I still have one more chance on the final day because tomorrow will be too hard for me. Anyway, I will try to do a strong race, because it could be like training for upcoming races. After some rest after Tour de France step-by-step I am coming back into good shape."

How it happened

After a ground-breaking day one, with the hilltop finish in the North Cape, the riders almost broke another record on day two. That is, finishing the furthest behind schedule. A big headwind meant that it was always going to be a long day in the saddle. A few brave soles decided to brave the wind without the protection of the peloton and four men did escape.

Krister Hagen (ØsterHus-Ridley), Andreas Erland (Sparebanken Sør), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie – Bruxelles) and Petter Theodorsen (Ringeriks – Kraft) were those hardly souls. Donned in their arm-warmers to protect them from the harsh winds, the peloton was happy to leave them out there.

There was a worrying moment for Nordhaug when he moved over to the side of the road and was hit from behind by on of the Roubaix Lille Métropole riders. The Norwegian was unscathed, but the same couldn’t be said for his bike and he had to stop for some mid-race repairs. Fortunately for Nordhaug, the headwind meant that the peloton hadn’t gone too far up the road.

Hagen and Erland were the last of the escapees to be caught by the peloton with just over 10 kilometres remaining. As the sprinters’ teams began to jostle for position, one of the IAM Cycling riders hit the deck and took out riders from his own team, MTN-Qhubeka and NetApp-Endura. It was unclear what had caused the accident, but it was believed that he may have hit a bottle that had been discarded by another rider. Most were able to continue, but MTN’s Martin Reimer was left with a suspected broken collarbone.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:30:08
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
6Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
7Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
12Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
14Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
16Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
18Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
19Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
20Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
22Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
26Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
29Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
30Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
31Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
32Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
33Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
35Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
36Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
37Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
38Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
39John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
40Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
41Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
42Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
43Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
44Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
45Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
46Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
47Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
48Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
49August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
50Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
51Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
52Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
53Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
56Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
57Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
58Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
59Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
60Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
61Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
62Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
63Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
64Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
66Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
68Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
69Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
70Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
71Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
72Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
73Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
74Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
75Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
76Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
77Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
78Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
80Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
81Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:21
82Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:00:29
83Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
84Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:00:37
85Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
86Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
87Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
88Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
90Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:45
91Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:47
92Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:01:06
93Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
94Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:20
95Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
96Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:02
97Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
98Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
99Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:04:14
100Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:26
101Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
102Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
103Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:22
104Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:01
105Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:38
106Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
107Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:09:01
108Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
109Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:09:50
110Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:09:51
111Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:10:06
112Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
113Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:10:13
115Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
DNSSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNSFilip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft3pts
2Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft3pts
2Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1

Point 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør3pts
2Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
3Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team12
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano7
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura6
6Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling5
7Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole4
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
9Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley4pts
2Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
3Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise16:30:24
2Team Netapp-Endura
3Iam Cycling
4Roubaix Lille Metropole
5Belkin Pro Cycling
6Team Oster Hus-Ridley
7Cannondale
8Team Katusha
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Bmc Racing Team
11Unitedhealthcare
12Team Giant-Shimano
13Team Joker
14Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Team Ringeriks-Kraft
17Team Fixit.No
18Mtn-Qhubeka0:00:29
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:37
20Team Sparebanken0:04:14

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10:21:11
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:11
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:16
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
6Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
7Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
8Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
9Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:24
10Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
12Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
13Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:41
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:42
15Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
17Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
19Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:45
20Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
21Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
22Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:48
23Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
25Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:56
26Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:57
27Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
28Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano0:01:00
29Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:04
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
31Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:09
32Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
33Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:10
34Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:13
35Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:14
36Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:17
37Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
39Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
40Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
41Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
43Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:24
45Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:01:31
46Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
47Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:01:49
48Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
50Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
52Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
53Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
54Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
55Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:59
56Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:02
57Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:02:36
58Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
59Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida0:02:52
60Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:02:55
61Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
62Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:13
63Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:17
64Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
65Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
66Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
67John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
68Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
70Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:04:27
71Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
72Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
73Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:00
74Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:18
76Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:06:58
77Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
78Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
79Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
80Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:02
81Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:04
82Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:07:35
83Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:40
84Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:55
85August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:09:21
86Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:09:26
87Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:09:29
88Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:27
89Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:11:02
90Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:11:08
91Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:12
92Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:11:38
93Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
94Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
96Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:11:49
97Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:09
98Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
99Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:12:15
100Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
101Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:24
102Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:12:28
103Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:12:34
104Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:12:56
105Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:12:57
106Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
107Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:15:27
108Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:15:42
109Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura0:15:49
110Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:16:06
111Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:28
112Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:16:52
113Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:08
114Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:18:00
115Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:20:39

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16
3Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale12
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team12
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
7Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling7
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano7
9Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
10Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft6
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura6
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
14Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør5
15Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura5
16Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling5
17August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley5
18Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
19Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
20Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole4
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
23Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
24Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
25Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley2
26Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft1
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole1
28Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley6pts
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
3Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
4Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley4
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
6Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
7Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
9Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura1
10Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1
11Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale10:21:22
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:09
3Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:13
4Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:31
6Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:34
7Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:37
9Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
11Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:58
12Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
13Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:59
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
15Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:03
16Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:01:06
17Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
20Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:01:20
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:38
23Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
25Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
26Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:01:48
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:51
28Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida0:02:25
29Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida0:02:41
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:02
31Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
32Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
33Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
35Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:04:16
36Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
37Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
38Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:06:47
39Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
40Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
41Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:51
42Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:53
43Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:07:24
44Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:29
45August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:09:10
46Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No0:09:15
47Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:16
48Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:10:51
49Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano0:10:57
50Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11:27
51Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:11:38
52Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:11:58
53Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:12:04
55Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
56Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:13
57Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley0:12:23
58Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:12:45
59Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:12:46
60Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:15:16
61Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:17
62Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:20:28

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling31:04:21
2Team Katusha0:01:05
3Team Netapp-Endura0:01:17
4Iam Cycling0:01:31
5Cannondale0:01:42
6Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:58
7Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:59
8Bmc Racing Team
9Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:17
10Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:02:28
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
12Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:07
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:38
14Team Giant-Shimano0:03:50
15Team Joker0:03:53
16Mtn-Qhubeka0:05:06
17Unitedhealthcare0:05:14
18Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:31
19Team Fixit.No0:09:33
20Team Sparebanken0:13:01

 

