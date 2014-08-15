Image 1 of 21 Andreas Erland (Team Sparebanken Sør) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 August Jensen (ØsterHus-Ridley) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 21 Norwegian tifosi line the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 21 Norwegian flags flutter in the breeze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) interviewed after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 21 One arm salute for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) roars as he knows he has the stage won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 21 Best young rider Davide Villella (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 21 The peloton in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) enjoys a laugh with teammate Johannes Frohlinger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 Fans cheer on the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 The breakaway during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 The stage 2 breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 Laurent Evrard (Wallonie - Bruxelles) at the front of the breakawway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 Katusha controlling the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) in the race leaders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) made it a second Norwegian victory in two days on stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway. Thor Hushovd (BMC) finished second to make it a Norwegian 1-2 with Edward Theuns (Topsport-Vlaanderen) coming home in third.

As the road kicked up immediately after the flamme rouge, Giant-Shimano took to the front of the peloton. The Dutch team looked in command as they tried to set-up Marcel Kittel for victory. However, just as Jonas Ahlstrand came through as Kittel’s last man, Kristoff made his move.

Using the Giant-Shimano train for shelter initially, Kristoff came from the safety of the peloton and came through the narrow gap on the right of Ahlstrand. The dive up the inside caught many by surprise and the remaining sprinters were left scrabbling to try and catch him.

Hushovd began closing on his compatriot, but Kristoff still had time to sit up and celebrate his win. After such a good leadout, Kittel struggled with the uphill finish and finished fourth. Stage 1 winner Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), also from Norway, kept hold of the leader’s jersey, despite being involved in a crash earlier in the day.

"It was an uphill finish during the whole final kilometer," Kristoff said. "Of course, it was not really a hard climb but anyway the finish was tough enough. I had good legs today as well as yesterday. The team worked very well and the guys did everything they could for me. Marco led me into the final kilometer, but with 400 meters I was still a little bit inside because of the uphill. But later, I found my way on the right side and I started my sprint.

"Yeah, I am happy to win here in Norway again. Every time it is a pleasure for me. I still have one more chance on the final day because tomorrow will be too hard for me. Anyway, I will try to do a strong race, because it could be like training for upcoming races. After some rest after Tour de France step-by-step I am coming back into good shape."

How it happened

After a ground-breaking day one, with the hilltop finish in the North Cape, the riders almost broke another record on day two. That is, finishing the furthest behind schedule. A big headwind meant that it was always going to be a long day in the saddle. A few brave soles decided to brave the wind without the protection of the peloton and four men did escape.

Krister Hagen (ØsterHus-Ridley), Andreas Erland (Sparebanken Sør), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie – Bruxelles) and Petter Theodorsen (Ringeriks – Kraft) were those hardly souls. Donned in their arm-warmers to protect them from the harsh winds, the peloton was happy to leave them out there.

There was a worrying moment for Nordhaug when he moved over to the side of the road and was hit from behind by on of the Roubaix Lille Métropole riders. The Norwegian was unscathed, but the same couldn’t be said for his bike and he had to stop for some mid-race repairs. Fortunately for Nordhaug, the headwind meant that the peloton hadn’t gone too far up the road.

Hagen and Erland were the last of the escapees to be caught by the peloton with just over 10 kilometres remaining. As the sprinters’ teams began to jostle for position, one of the IAM Cycling riders hit the deck and took out riders from his own team, MTN-Qhubeka and NetApp-Endura. It was unclear what had caused the accident, but it was believed that he may have hit a bottle that had been discarded by another rider. Most were able to continue, but MTN’s Martin Reimer was left with a suspected broken collarbone.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5:30:08 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 5 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 6 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 7 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 12 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 14 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 16 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 18 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 19 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 20 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 22 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 26 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 29 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 30 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 31 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 32 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 33 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 35 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 36 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 37 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 38 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 39 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 40 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 41 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 42 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 43 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 44 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 45 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 46 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 47 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 48 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 49 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 50 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 51 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 52 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 53 Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 56 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 57 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 58 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 59 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 60 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 63 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 64 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 66 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 67 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 68 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 69 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 70 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 72 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 73 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No 74 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 75 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 76 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 77 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 78 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 80 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 81 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:21 82 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:00:29 83 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:00:37 85 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 86 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 87 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 88 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 90 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 0:00:45 91 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 92 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:01:06 93 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 94 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:20 95 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 96 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:02 97 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:10 98 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 99 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:04:14 100 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:26 101 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 102 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No 103 Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:06:22 104 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:07:01 105 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:38 106 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 107 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:09:01 108 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 109 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:09:50 110 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:09:51 111 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:10:06 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 113 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:10:13 115 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura DNS Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNS Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 3 pts 2 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 3 pts 2 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1

Point 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 3 pts 2 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 3 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 7 5 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 6 6 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 7 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 4 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 9 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 4 pts 2 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 3 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16:30:24 2 Team Netapp-Endura 3 Iam Cycling 4 Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 Belkin Pro Cycling 6 Team Oster Hus-Ridley 7 Cannondale 8 Team Katusha 9 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Bmc Racing Team 11 Unitedhealthcare 12 Team Giant-Shimano 13 Team Joker 14 Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 17 Team Fixit.No 18 Mtn-Qhubeka 0:00:29 19 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 20 Team Sparebanken 0:04:14

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10:21:11 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:11 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:16 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 6 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 8 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 9 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:24 10 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 12 Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 13 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:41 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 15 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 17 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 18 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 19 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:45 20 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 21 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 22 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:48 23 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 26 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:57 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 28 Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano 0:01:00 29 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:04 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 31 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:09 32 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 33 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:10 34 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:13 35 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:14 36 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:17 37 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 38 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 39 Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida 40 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 41 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 43 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:24 45 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:01:31 46 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 47 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:01:49 48 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 50 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 52 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 53 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 54 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 55 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:59 56 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:02 57 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:02:36 58 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 59 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 0:02:52 60 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:02:55 61 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 62 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:13 63 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:17 64 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 65 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 66 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 67 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 68 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 69 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 70 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:04:27 71 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 72 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 73 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:00 74 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 75 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:18 76 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:06:58 77 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 78 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 79 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 80 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:02 81 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:07:04 82 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:07:35 83 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:40 84 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:55 85 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:09:21 86 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:09:26 87 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:09:29 88 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:27 89 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:11:02 90 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:11:08 91 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:12 92 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:11:38 93 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 94 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:11:49 97 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:09 98 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 99 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:12:15 100 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 101 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:24 102 Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:12:28 103 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:12:34 104 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:12:56 105 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:12:57 106 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 107 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:15:27 108 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:15:42 109 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 0:15:49 110 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:16:06 111 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:28 112 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:16:52 113 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:08 114 Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:18:00 115 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:20:39

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 16 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 12 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 7 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 7 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 7 9 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 6 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 6 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 14 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 5 15 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 5 16 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 17 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 5 18 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 19 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 20 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 4 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 23 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 25 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 2 26 Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 1 27 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 1 28 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 6 pts 2 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 4 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 4 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 6 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 7 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 9 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 1 10 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1 11 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 10:21:22 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:09 3 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:13 4 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 6 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:34 7 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:37 9 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:58 12 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 13 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:59 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02 15 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:03 16 Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:01:06 17 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida 20 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:01:20 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:38 23 Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 25 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 26 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:01:48 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:51 28 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida 0:02:25 29 Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida 0:02:41 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:02 31 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 32 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano 33 Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida 35 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:04:16 36 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 37 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 38 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:06:47 39 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida 40 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 41 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:51 42 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:06:53 43 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:07:24 44 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:29 45 August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:09:10 46 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No 0:09:15 47 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:16 48 Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:51 49 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano 0:10:57 50 Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:11:27 51 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:11:38 52 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:11:58 53 Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:12:04 55 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 56 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:13 57 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley 0:12:23 58 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:12:45 59 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:12:46 60 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:15:16 61 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:17 62 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:20:28