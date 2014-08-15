Kristoff wins sprint in Alta
Belkin's Nordhaug maintains overall lead
Stage 2: Honningsvåg - Alta
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) made it a second Norwegian victory in two days on stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway. Thor Hushovd (BMC) finished second to make it a Norwegian 1-2 with Edward Theuns (Topsport-Vlaanderen) coming home in third.
As the road kicked up immediately after the flamme rouge, Giant-Shimano took to the front of the peloton. The Dutch team looked in command as they tried to set-up Marcel Kittel for victory. However, just as Jonas Ahlstrand came through as Kittel’s last man, Kristoff made his move.
Using the Giant-Shimano train for shelter initially, Kristoff came from the safety of the peloton and came through the narrow gap on the right of Ahlstrand. The dive up the inside caught many by surprise and the remaining sprinters were left scrabbling to try and catch him.
Hushovd began closing on his compatriot, but Kristoff still had time to sit up and celebrate his win. After such a good leadout, Kittel struggled with the uphill finish and finished fourth. Stage 1 winner Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), also from Norway, kept hold of the leader’s jersey, despite being involved in a crash earlier in the day.
"It was an uphill finish during the whole final kilometer," Kristoff said. "Of course, it was not really a hard climb but anyway the finish was tough enough. I had good legs today as well as yesterday. The team worked very well and the guys did everything they could for me. Marco led me into the final kilometer, but with 400 meters I was still a little bit inside because of the uphill. But later, I found my way on the right side and I started my sprint.
"Yeah, I am happy to win here in Norway again. Every time it is a pleasure for me. I still have one more chance on the final day because tomorrow will be too hard for me. Anyway, I will try to do a strong race, because it could be like training for upcoming races. After some rest after Tour de France step-by-step I am coming back into good shape."
How it happened
After a ground-breaking day one, with the hilltop finish in the North Cape, the riders almost broke another record on day two. That is, finishing the furthest behind schedule. A big headwind meant that it was always going to be a long day in the saddle. A few brave soles decided to brave the wind without the protection of the peloton and four men did escape.
Krister Hagen (ØsterHus-Ridley), Andreas Erland (Sparebanken Sør), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie – Bruxelles) and Petter Theodorsen (Ringeriks – Kraft) were those hardly souls. Donned in their arm-warmers to protect them from the harsh winds, the peloton was happy to leave them out there.
There was a worrying moment for Nordhaug when he moved over to the side of the road and was hit from behind by on of the Roubaix Lille Métropole riders. The Norwegian was unscathed, but the same couldn’t be said for his bike and he had to stop for some mid-race repairs. Fortunately for Nordhaug, the headwind meant that the peloton hadn’t gone too far up the road.
Hagen and Erland were the last of the escapees to be caught by the peloton with just over 10 kilometres remaining. As the sprinters’ teams began to jostle for position, one of the IAM Cycling riders hit the deck and took out riders from his own team, MTN-Qhubeka and NetApp-Endura. It was unclear what had caused the accident, but it was believed that he may have hit a bottle that had been discarded by another rider. Most were able to continue, but MTN’s Martin Reimer was left with a suspected broken collarbone.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:30:08
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|7
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|14
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|16
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|18
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|19
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|20
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|26
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|29
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|30
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|31
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|32
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|33
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|35
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|36
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|37
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|39
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|41
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|42
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|43
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|44
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|45
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|47
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|48
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|50
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|51
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|52
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|53
|Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|56
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|58
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|59
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|60
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|63
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|64
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|68
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|69
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|70
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|72
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|73
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|74
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|75
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|76
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|77
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|80
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|81
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:21
|82
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:00:29
|83
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:00:37
|85
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|86
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|87
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|88
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|90
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:45
|91
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|92
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:01:06
|93
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|94
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:20
|95
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|96
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:02
|97
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|98
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|99
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:04:14
|100
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:26
|101
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|102
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|103
|Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:06:22
|104
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:07:01
|105
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:38
|106
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|107
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:09:01
|108
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|109
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:09:50
|110
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:09:51
|111
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:10:06
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|113
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:10:13
|115
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNS
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNS
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|3
|pts
|2
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|7
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|6
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|7
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|9
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|3
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16:30:24
|2
|Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|Iam Cycling
|4
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|6
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|7
|Cannondale
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Bmc Racing Team
|11
|Unitedhealthcare
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Team Joker
|14
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|17
|Team Fixit.No
|18
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|0:00:29
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|20
|Team Sparebanken
|0:04:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10:21:11
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:11
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|8
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|9
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:24
|10
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|12
|Marc De Maar (Aho) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|13
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:41
|14
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|15
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|17
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|19
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:45
|20
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|21
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:48
|23
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:56
|26
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:57
|27
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|28
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|0:01:00
|29
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|31
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:09
|32
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|33
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:10
|34
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:13
|35
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:14
|36
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:17
|37
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|39
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|40
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|43
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:24
|45
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:01:31
|46
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|47
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:01:49
|48
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|50
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|53
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|54
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:59
|56
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:02
|57
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:02:36
|58
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|59
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:02:52
|60
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:02:55
|61
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|62
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|63
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:17
|64
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|65
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|66
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|67
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|69
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|70
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:04:27
|71
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|72
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|73
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:00
|74
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:18
|76
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:06:58
|77
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|78
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|79
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|80
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:02
|81
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:07:04
|82
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:07:35
|83
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:40
|84
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|85
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:09:21
|86
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:09:26
|87
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:09:29
|88
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:27
|89
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:11:02
|90
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:11:08
|91
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|92
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:11:38
|93
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|94
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:11:49
|97
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:09
|98
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|99
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:12:15
|100
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|101
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:24
|102
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sortveit (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:12:28
|103
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:12:34
|104
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:12:56
|105
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:12:57
|106
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|107
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:15:27
|108
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:15:42
|109
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:15:49
|110
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:16:06
|111
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:28
|112
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:16:52
|113
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:08
|114
|Morten Morland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:18:00
|115
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:20:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|7
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|7
|9
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|6
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|13
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|14
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|5
|15
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|5
|16
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|17
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|5
|18
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|19
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|20
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|23
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|25
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|2
|26
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|1
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|1
|28
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|6
|pts
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Frederik Wilman (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|4
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|4
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|7
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|1
|10
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|11
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|10:21:22
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:09
|3
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:13
|4
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|6
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:34
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:37
|9
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:58
|12
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|13
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:59
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|15
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|16
|Haavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:01:06
|17
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Robinson Bugge Vegard (Nor) Joker Merida
|20
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:01:20
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:38
|23
|Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:01:48
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:51
|28
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Joker Merida
|0:02:25
|29
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:02:41
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:02
|31
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|32
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|33
|Frank Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|35
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:04:16
|36
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|37
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|38
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:06:47
|39
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Joker Merida
|40
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|41
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:51
|42
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:06:53
|43
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:07:24
|44
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:29
|45
|August Jensen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:09:10
|46
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Team FixIt.No
|0:09:15
|47
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:16
|48
|Jan Marcus Faglund Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:51
|49
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano
|0:10:57
|50
|Louis Verhelst (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:11:27
|51
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:11:38
|52
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:11:58
|53
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Frederik Strand Galta (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:12:04
|55
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|56
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:13
|57
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team ØsterHus-Ridley
|0:12:23
|58
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:12:45
|59
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:12:46
|60
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:15:16
|61
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:17
|62
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:20:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|31:04:21
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|3
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:17
|4
|Iam Cycling
|0:01:31
|5
|Cannondale
|0:01:42
|6
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:58
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:59
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:17
|10
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:28
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:07
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:38
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:50
|15
|Team Joker
|0:03:53
|16
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|0:05:06
|17
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:05:14
|18
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:31
|19
|Team Fixit.No
|0:09:33
|20
|Team Sparebanken
|0:13:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy