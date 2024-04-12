Amstel Gold Race 2024 - Analysing the contenders

By Kirsten Frattini, James Moultrie
published

Mathieu van der Poel and Demi Vollering take centre stage as Cyclingnews highlights the riders to watch in the men's and women's Amstel Gold Race

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-ProTime) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-ProTime) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the dust settles following the culmination of the cobbled Classics at Paris-Roubaix, the peloton and cycling world will turn their attention to the Ardennes Classics that begin with Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, April 14, resume at Flèche Wallonne on April 17 and conclude with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 21.

Amstel Gold Race is the youngest of the three races in the men's Ardennes Classics series, now celebrating its 58th edition while the women's race will celebrate its tenth.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1