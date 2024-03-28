Matteo Jorgenson among list of North Americans to win Spring Classics - Can you name the others?

By Laura Weislo
published

A total of 12 US riders and two Canadians who have won a Classic

Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024
Matteo Jorgenson wins Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson became the first North American winner of the Dwars door Vlaanderen this week, joining a growing list of riders from the continent who have prevailed in the Spring Classics.

Before the 2000s, only one North American had succeeded in claiming one of these tough one-day races, coming out on top in the often terrible weather of northern Europe on a long day of aggressive racing.

Winner US Coryn Rivera celebrates on the podium of the women's race the 101st edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres - Tour of Flanders one day cycling race, a 260km race from Antwerp to Oudenaarde, on April 2, 2017. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Coryn Rivera won the Tour of Flanders in 2017(Image credit: Getty Images)

