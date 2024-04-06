Marianne Vos - ‘When you’re riding for victory and you finish fourth, it hurts’

By Stephen Farrand
published

Visma-Lease a Bike rider promises to target Paris-Roubaix again in 2025

Paris-Roubaix 2024: Marianne Vos leads the break in the finale
Paris-Roubaix 2024: Marianne Vos leads the break in the finale (Image credit: Getty Images)

While her rivals stopped in the centre of the Paris-Roubaix velodrome to celebrate victory or at least a podium place, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) preferred to ride out of the velodrome at speed, perhaps trying to escape from the disappointment of finishing fourth.

Vos made each selection during the fast and wind-blown race and rode to the Roubaix velodrome with Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Elisa Balsamo and Ellen Van Dijk (Lidl-Trek), Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez) and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-firmenich PostNL).

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

