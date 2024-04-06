Marianne Vos - ‘When you’re riding for victory and you finish fourth, it hurts’

While her rivals stopped in the centre of the Paris-Roubaix velodrome to celebrate victory or at least a podium place, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) preferred to ride out of the velodrome at speed, perhaps trying to escape from the disappointment of finishing fourth.

Vos made each selection during the fast and wind-blown race and rode to the Roubaix velodrome with Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Elisa Balsamo and Ellen Van Dijk (Lidl-Trek), Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez) and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-firmenich PostNL).

She seemed a favourite for the sprint, even against fast finishers like Kopecky and Balsamo. But instead she struggled to accelerate and was passed just before the line by Georgi, the British rider snatching third from Vos like an elimination race sprint on the track.

Vos is the GOAT of women’s cycling, with 250 victories on her palmares but a Paris-Roubaix victory remains elusive.

“When you’re riding for victory and you finish fourth, it hurts,” Vos told Cyclingnews, explaining her escape from the emotions of the velodrome as she headed to anti-doping.

“It just didn’t work out for me in the sprint. I went early and just couldn’t push any more. Georgi came up fast in the sprint. I’m disappointed but I can’t have many regrets, I gave it everything.”

Vos raced well on the cobbles and in the wind, making sure she followed Kopecky’s multitude of attacks. She was defeated this year but promised to return in 2025 to try and win the one big race that escapes her.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I felt good during the race. In Paris-Roubaix you have to try to stay out of trouble. I managed that,” she said.

“I would have liked to do better but I’ll be back next year.”

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics- including reporting, breaking news and analysis from Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and more. Find out more.