Mathieu Van der Poel wins Amstel Gold Race

Dutchman comes from nowhere in thrilling finale

Image 1 of 49

Mathieu van der Poel in disbelief as he crosses the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 49

The one-time lead duo of Jakob Fuglsang and Julian Alaphilippe

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 49

Fuglsang and Alaphilippe on the offensive

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 49

Van der Poel could barely believe his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 49

Van der Poel, winner of the 2019 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 49

Clarke, Van der Poel, Fuglsang on the podium (L-R)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 49

Cheers! on the podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 49

Mathieu van der Poel and Gorka Izagirre on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 49

Van der Poel leads the charge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 49

Van der Poel can't believe he won

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 49

Julian Alaphilippe attacks with Matteo Trentin on his wheel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 49

Jakob Fuglsang and Julian Alaphilippe made their move on the Eyserbosweg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 49

Trentin, Michał Kwiatkowski and Simon Clarke chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 49

The chase group take a corner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 49

Van der Poel fights alone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 49

Van der Poel collapsed on the ground after his victorious effort

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 49

The peloton cut through the countryside

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 49

The day's main breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 49

Van der Poel celebrating after his win

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 49

Mathieu van der Poel rides through the press after the finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 49

The moment of victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 49

Valverde leads the way up on of the race's numerous hills

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 49

Michael Matthews and Dylan Van Baarle in the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 49

Van der Poel crosses the line for his biggest win yet

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 49

Niewiadoma and van der Poel on the podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 49

The peloton during Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 49

Van der Poel tried a move with 45km to race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 49

The peloton speeds through the countryside

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 49

Typical Dutch scenery during Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 49

The peloton rolls through the finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 49

Valverde working with his Movistar team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 49

Alejandro Valverde at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Peter Sagan at the race start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 49

Peter Sagan withdrew mid-race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 49

Van der Poel reaches for a snack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet rides in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 49

Alaphilippe on the offensive

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 49

Gorka Izagirre followed van der Poel's attack 45km out

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 49

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 49

Philippe Gilbert on the start line at the 2019 Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 49

Signing on at Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 49

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 49

Julian Alaphilppe (QuickStep)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 49

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 49

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 49

Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 49

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 49

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 49

Julian Alaphilppe (QuickStep) was a pre-race favourite for Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu Van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) shook his head in disbelief as he crossed the finish line, and so did everyone watching. The simple fact is that the Dutchman won the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday. Quite how he did so is another matter entirely.

Van der Poel, wearing the Dutch national champion’s jersey on his Amstel debut, was dead and buried with seven kilometers to go. He’d attacked from the main chase group with a handful of others but, a minute down on leaders Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), it looked like any chance of victory had sailed.

However, in a remarkable finale - surely the most thrilling in the race’s 54-year history - the Dutchman dragged that small group back up to those chasing in between and then to the front of the race with just 300 metres to go. He hadn’t quite made the junction when Alaphilippe started sprinting but, after swooping left onto Fuglsang’s wheel, he ripped out to the right and moved clear to take a sensational victory.

It is the third in what has been an extraordinary debut spring Classics campaign for the cyclo-cross world champion. Victories at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Brabantse Pijl - not to mention fourth at the Tour of Flanders and Gent-Wevelgem - were one thing. This was another. It was a bigger race, a longer race, with a deeper field, and then there was just the mind-bending manner of it.

“I can’t believe it," Van der Poel said. "I didn’t believe I could win. I didn’t expect that at all. I still can't understand what has happened."

Simon Clarke (EF Education First) finished second, having been one of the riders caught by Van der Poel’s advancing group in the closing kilometers, while Fuglsang hung on for third place.

Alaphilippe, winner of Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo already this spring, finished a dejected fourth and will be kicking himself, having been well and truly in the driving seat. Indeed, while it was Van der Poel who launched the first big attack of this Amstel Gold Race on the Guiperberg with 44km to go, it was Alaphilippe who triggered the decisive selection soon after.

The Frenchman forced a small split with Fuglsang, Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) and teammate Dried Devenyns on the following climb of the Kruisberg, before attacking himself on the Eyserbosweg with 37km to go. Fuglsang set off in pursuit and the duo would spend the next 35 kilometers together at the front of the race, in what bore shades of last month’s Strade Bianche.

They collaborated well to hold off Trentin and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) - who’d attacked to bridge to the Italian - but their alliance waned in the closing kilometers. Fuglsang, who’d failed to drop Alaphilippe on the final climb of the Bemeleberg with just under 7km to go, sensed he’d be picked off in a sprint and so decided to sit in and stop contributing. Alaphilippe dropped the pace and the gap began to fall.

It was not so surprising, then, to see Kwiatkowski, who had dropped Trentin on the Bemeleberg, come back into the picture inside the final kilometre. No one, however, saw Van der Poel coming.

The Dutchman attacked from the main chase group ahead of the Bemelemberg, when they were half a minute behind Kwiatkowski and just under a minute behind the leading duo. He attacked with Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Michael Schar (CCC) and they linked up with Romain Bardet (AG2R LA Mondiale), who’d gone shortly before.

With just over two kilometres to go they reached Clarke and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and shortly after Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), all of whom had attacked over the Cauberg with 16km to go. The dropped Trentin was with Schachmann at that point and that newly-formed group of nine somehow managed to come back into the picture in the final kilometre.

As they came into the home straight, Alaphilippe, Fuglsang, and Kwiatkowski looked nervously over their shoulders. They saw Van der Poel on the front of the group, the gap getting closer and closer. It was high drama. Alaphilippe decided to jump from range, but it wasn’t enough. Van der Poel’s sprint was emphatic in and of itself. When you consider he’d just done the lion’s share of the work to plug that seemingly insurmountable gap - not to mention his attack from 44km out - it was nothing short of breathtaking.

How it unfolded

The riders set off from the centre of Maastricht under blue skies and sunshine, with temperatures of 20 degrees. For all the drama in the finale, it was a calm, quiet affair for the first few hours. The day’s breakaway formed after the Lange Raarberg, the third of the 35 punchy climbs on the 265.7km route in the Limburg region of south-western Holland.

In there were Michael Schär (CCC Team), Nick van der Lijke, (Roompot-Charles), Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida), Jimmy Janssens (Corendon-Circus). They were soon joined by Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Cycling Academy), and later by the Wanty-Gobert duo of Marco Minnaard and Jerome Baugnies to make it 11.

They built a lead of eight minutes before Fuglsang’s Astana team - who would later lose Alexey Lutsenko to a crash - set about upping the pace in the peloton. Things really started to intensify as they reached the Cauberg and the finish line for the second time with 85km to go. The iconic climb - formerly the last key test - would appear once more, but the new finale that has been in place since 2017 would take the riders over the Guelhemmerberg and Bemeleberg on one extra loop.

The break had been brought back to just one minute when Van der Poel launched his first roll of the dice, bursting clear on the Guiperberg, the 28th climb and the first in a crucial condensed stretch with just over 40km to go. Gorka Izaguirre (Astana) managed to go with him as the peloton fragmented behind, but refused to collaborate, and it wasn’t long before they were back in the main bunch.

On the next climb, there was a successful attack. More by stealth, Devenyns hit the front with Alaphilippe on the wheel and a gap opened. Trentin and Fuglsang were alive to it but the rest of the field were caught behind. Those four soon caught the breakaway before Alaphilippe, almost led out by Devenyns, attacked alone on the Eyserbosweg. Fuglsang responded and joined up with him on the other side.

Kwiatkowski then attacked with Michael Woods (EF) and joined Trentin in a three-man chase, though Woods was dropped on the viciously steep Keutenberg - the fourth-to-last climb - with 28km to go. The main group was already well thinned out by this point, the notable absentees being Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who were caught in another group a minute behind. Peter Sagan had already been dropped well before, so there would be no redemption in what has been a trying spring campaign for the three-time world champion. 

Alaphilippe and Fuglsang reached the foot of the Cauberg with 19 seconds on Kwiatkowski and Trentin. The main chase group were led by EF but had slipped to 55 seconds. Despite attacks from that group on the Cauberg, the main moves came beyond the summit, through the finishing straight as the bell rang. Schachmann, who had attacked on the Keutenberg, went again and set about hunting down Trentin, taking all manner of risks on the winding roads. Mollema and Clarke formed another duo a little further back.

Alaphilippe and Fuglsang began to look at each other on the Guelhemmerberg and their lead dropped to 12 seconds as Kwiatkowski rode away from Trentin, who made it back on beyond the summit. The leading duo then began to work well again, and they seemed certain to go to the finish together, opening 30 seconds on the two chasers and just under a minute on the rest of the field.

Fuglsang launched an attack on the final climb of the Bemeleberg with just under 6km to go but couldn’t shake Alaphilippe. From then on, he gambled and refused to collaborate, and that’s when the gap started to come down. Kwiatkowski dropped Trentin on the Bemeleberg and dragged himself back into contention under the flamme rouge. That would have been dramatic enough, but what happened next took it to another level. Van der Poel’s group, ignored by the TV cameras, came roaring back into view in the home straight.

The Dutchman, undoubtedly now one of the biggest stars in world cycling, then finished off a race that will live long in the memory.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus6:28:18
2Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0
6Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:02
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
13Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton - Scott0:00:54
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
17Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Dimension Data
19Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
24Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
29Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
31Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:04:02
34Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:19
35Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon - Circus
36Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
37Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
38Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
39Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Team Dimension Data
42Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
43Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Charles
45Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
46Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
47Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
48Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Charles
49Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Circus
52Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data
53Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
54Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
55Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
57Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
59Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton - Scott
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
62Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
63Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida
64Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
65Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
66Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
67Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
69Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:07:53
70Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
71Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
72Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
74Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
75Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
76Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot - Charles
77Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
79Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
80Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
81Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
83Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
84Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
85Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
86Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Charles
87Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott0:07:56
88Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:09:12
89Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
90Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step0:10:59
91Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:11:17
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
93Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
95Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data
96August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
97Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
98Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon - Circus
99Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
101Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
102Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
103Rick Zabel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin0:13:09
104Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo0:13:39
105Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott0:15:41
106Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
107Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
108Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
DNFLars Bak Ytting (Den) Team Dimension Data
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFIvan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain - Merida
DNFJan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
DNFOmar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
DNFRémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFPetr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFMichael Woods (Can) EF Education First
DNFSean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - FDJ
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFImanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFRuben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFWillem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFDmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFNicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFTadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
DNFEdward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNFPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Roompot - Charles
DNFVincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFAlessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFMirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFClément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEmiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFKevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFCorentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews