Amstel Gold Race 2024 route

Image 1 of 2 Route of the 2024 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Amstel Gold Race) Profile of the 2024 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition (Image credit: Amstel Gold Race)

The 2024 route will cover 33 climbs along a twisting 255.2km route.

For the 26th time in the men’s Amstel Gold Race, Limburg’s capital city Maastricht will serve as the start location, from the centre at the Markt and Vrijthof in 2024. The finish of the Amstel Gold Race will remain in Valkenburg, though it has been tweaked over the years.

Beginning in 2003, the finish line was crossed after cresting the signature Cauberg climb. Then a decade later, the finish was moved 1.8km beyond the top of the hill to Valkenburg. That lasted one year, and since 2017 the final climb of the Cauberg leads to another 19km, the Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg climbs taking the peloton to the finish.

The Cauberg remains in the final circuits as organisers attempt to make the race less predictable and more exciting.

The peloton will cross the finish line twice, once at 79.2km to go, and the penultimate time at 16km to go. The 800-metre climb of the Cauberg at 6.5% average gradient and a max 12.8%, will be faced twice, at 81km to go and 18km to go. The final finish loop will include the Geulhemmerberg (14km out) and the Bemelerberg (7km out) climbs.

Amstel Gold Race 2024 climbs